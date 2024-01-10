Chuck Todd Ponders How Liz Cheney Could Channel Her Influence and 'Credibility With...
Twitter Responds to PhD's Demand for Jobs With 'Guaranteed Six Figure Salaries' for...
Kirby Bombarded With Questions Over the Biden Admin’s Latest Scandal Involving Defense Sec...
KJP's Whopper About Biden Always 'Working Around the Clock' Isn't Holding Up to...
THEY DID IT: Peace Declared in Israel and Gaza After San Francisco Calls...
CNN Contributor Proves She Doesn't Understand Surrogacy OR Christian Tradition in One Twee...
Dem Rep. Raskin Goes Full Denial After James Comer Shows Him Proof of...
Welcome to Trudeau's Canada: Here's Why a Journalist Was Arrested
ATF LA Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Firearm Tax Stamp Purpose
The Infuriating Reason New York City Students Were Forced to Go Remote This...
These Journo Questions Might Have Been the Minute Hunter Biden Realized He'd Made...
Secret Tunnel System Used by Orthodox Jews in Brooklyn Leaves Americans Confused
I Trended 'He's a Fed' on X to Mock Ray Epps and All...
Hunter Biden Shows Up at Contempt Hearing, Rep. Nancy Mace Calls for His...

Weaponized Government: Feds Trying to Ruin Life of Whistleblower Who Exposed TX Children's Hospital

Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on January 10, 2024
Meme screenshot

Early in 2023, we were among many outlets to report on Jamie Reed, the transgender clinic employee who became a whistleblower over what was going on at St. Louis Children's Hospital Gender Clinic. The news was damning, and snidely dismissed by the media as a 'receptionist with an agenda.'

Advertisement

And now lawsuits threaten the 'booming' gender-transition business, and yet another whistleblower has come forward. This time a doctor, and now the feds are going after him.

The Daily Wire reports:

June 23, 2023 was supposed to be one of the best days of Eithan Haim’s life.

His family was visiting for his graduation from his medical residency, and the official start of his career as a general surgeon. It was the “single greatest accomplishment” of his life, he says, and graduation “was a big deal” for him. But then there was a loud knock on Haim’s apartment door.

It wasn’t flowers or balloons, but rather two agents from the Department of Health and Human Services alerting him that he was the target of a criminal investigation.

‘They show me their badges, and they say they were investigating a case regarding medical records,” Haim told The Daily Wire during an extended interview. “It was one of those moments where time stands still.”

Though Haim maintains he did nothing to warrant the probe, he immediately knew what it was about. A month earlier, Haim was the anonymous whistleblower for a bombshell story about secretive transgender surgeries for minors at one of the most prominent hospitals in the country.

Read the entire thing. It's alarming the lengths the Biden administration will go to to protect the gender transition of children.

Recommended

Twitter Responds to PhD's Demand for Jobs With 'Guaranteed Six Figure Salaries' for All PhD's
Coucy
Advertisement

Yes, it is.

Some heroes don't wear capes.

Yes, we do. This should be unacceptable.

This is good journalism.

No, you cannot.

They're hoping using the power of the government will cow Haim into submission.

Advertisement

They know exactly what they're doing, for sure.

Irreparably corrupt.

And you can watch an interview with Dr. Haim and Christopher Rufo:

Good for him for speaking out.

Yes, we do. Desperately.

This is what journalism should be, but what mainstream media are not.

This should never be tolerated.

Advertisement

We hope people start paying attention after this. But the DOJ hasn't exactly covered itself in glory under Biden: jailing pro-lifers, attacking parents and Catholics, and now harassing whistleblowers.

Isn't there a word for governments who do that?

Oh, yeah: fascist.

Weird how the Left isn't screaming that from the rooftops right now.

A wise idea.

Ten months to go. Tick tock.

Worth a watch.

It is amazing, and not always in a good way.

Advertisement

The Left doesn't care about the other good work these places do. They'll burn it all down for whatever cause du jour they happen to be on board with today.

Make no mistake: the Biden administration is hoping seeing what's happening to Haim will scare others into not coming forward.

We must not let it.

This is the time to speak out and speak up. Future generations will thank us.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: DOCTOR DOJ FBI WHISTLEBLOWER CHRISTOPHER RUFO BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Twitter Responds to PhD's Demand for Jobs With 'Guaranteed Six Figure Salaries' for All PhD's
Coucy
THEY DID IT: Peace Declared in Israel and Gaza After San Francisco Calls for 'Ceasefire'
Grateful Calvin
Chuck Todd Ponders How Liz Cheney Could Channel Her Influence and 'Credibility With the Right'
Doug P.
CNN Contributor Proves She Doesn't Understand Surrogacy OR Christian Tradition in One Tweet
Coucy
KJP's Whopper About Biden Always 'Working Around the Clock' Isn't Holding Up to Scrutiny
Doug P.
Dem Rep. Raskin Goes Full Denial After James Comer Shows Him Proof of a Biden Money Exchange
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Twitter Responds to PhD's Demand for Jobs With 'Guaranteed Six Figure Salaries' for All PhD's Coucy
Advertisement