Weaponized Government: Feds Trying to Ruin Life of Whistleblower Who Exposed TX Children's Hospital

Early in 2023, we were among many outlets to report on Jamie Reed, the transgender clinic employee who became a whistleblower over what was going on at St. Louis Children's Hospital Gender Clinic. The news was damning, and snidely dismissed by the media as a 'receptionist with an agenda.'

Advertisement

And now lawsuits threaten the 'booming' gender-transition business, and yet another whistleblower has come forward. This time a doctor, and now the feds are going after him.

A Doctor Blew The Whistle On His Hospital’s Transgender Clinic. Now The Feds Are Trying To Ruin His Life. https://t.co/Lo91U8lpxh — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) January 10, 2024

The Daily Wire reports:

June 23, 2023 was supposed to be one of the best days of Eithan Haim’s life. His family was visiting for his graduation from his medical residency, and the official start of his career as a general surgeon. It was the “single greatest accomplishment” of his life, he says, and graduation “was a big deal” for him. But then there was a loud knock on Haim’s apartment door. It wasn’t flowers or balloons, but rather two agents from the Department of Health and Human Services alerting him that he was the target of a criminal investigation. ‘They show me their badges, and they say they were investigating a case regarding medical records,” Haim told The Daily Wire during an extended interview. “It was one of those moments where time stands still.” Though Haim maintains he did nothing to warrant the probe, he immediately knew what it was about. A month earlier, Haim was the anonymous whistleblower for a bombshell story about secretive transgender surgeries for minors at one of the most prominent hospitals in the country.

Read the entire thing. It's alarming the lengths the Biden administration will go to to protect the gender transition of children.

Yes, it is.

A true hero — Bryan Bargowski (@GosuGains) January 10, 2024

Some heroes don't wear capes.

We need personal accountability for the individuals weaponizing government agencies against citizens based on political ideology.

Until that happens, this will continue. — Shawn James (@ShawnJames59) January 10, 2024

Yes, we do. This should be unacceptable.

My latest is an interview w the anonymous whistleblower who blew the lid on transgender treatments at Texas Children's Hospital



But after federal agents arrived at his door to alert him he was the target of a criminal investigation, he is anonymous no more



Meet Dr. Eithan Haim: https://t.co/7WyJBVjNK1 — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) January 10, 2024

This is good journalism.

You can’t possibly despise the current sick administration enough https://t.co/igWjsxEsBX — Ragnar+ (@RagnarDanneskj1) January 10, 2024

No, you cannot.

This is what courage looks like-



“Why should I be intimidated into silence when what we exposed was voted to become illegal, and I had not violated any privacy laws?” Haim said. https://t.co/hz2Zasm9VQ — Louis (@LouisOfDaytwa) January 10, 2024

They're hoping using the power of the government will cow Haim into submission.

There is a chance, however small, that the doctors mutilating children to "affirm their gender identity" are actually brainwashed to the extent that they actually think they are doing good. Not so for those in the government’s Wokenvolkstasi threatening to gulag Dr. Eithan Haim. https://t.co/MfKfYfAxfh — Deplorable Films (@DeplorableFilms) January 10, 2024

Advertisement

They know exactly what they're doing, for sure.

The DOJ is unbelievably corrupt and stories like this prove it https://t.co/t8766Fafdu — truth seeker (@truth_ally) January 10, 2024

Irreparably corrupt.

And you can watch an interview with Dr. Haim and Christopher Rufo:

EXCLUSIVE: A whistleblower at Texas Children's exposed the hospital's secret child sex-change program. The Biden Administration threatened to prosecute him. Now, Dr. Eitan Haim has decided to reveal his identity, so he can speak the truth about transgender medicine. pic.twitter.com/XOcdQj1FKQ — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 10, 2024

Good for him for speaking out.

We need more whistleblowers to come forward to expose the the weaponization of the federal government. — Jankum (@savagejankum) January 10, 2024

Yes, we do. Desperately.

Chris, you may be doing more than anyone else in the U.S. to protect kids from abuse. Grateful for your work. Godspeed! — Justin Lee (@justindeanlee) January 10, 2024

This is what journalism should be, but what mainstream media are not.

Texas Children’s Hospital was cutting the genitals off of children as young as 11 – as elective surgery!



Permanent mutilation of children who haven’t even reached puberty, children with years of indecisiveness and opinion-shifting ahead of them. Travesty. https://t.co/7y8IwNQ1JO — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) January 10, 2024

This should never be tolerated.

Seriously this could be a game changer. Surgeon exposes his hospital who put out a public statement saying they stopped giving kids puberty blockers and then carried on in secret, They sent the FBI to try to intimidate this whistleblower. https://t.co/OhoqhOI1Ba — Patrick🕸 (@STILLTish) January 10, 2024

Advertisement

We hope people start paying attention after this. But the DOJ hasn't exactly covered itself in glory under Biden: jailing pro-lifers, attacking parents and Catholics, and now harassing whistleblowers.

Isn't there a word for governments who do that?

Oh, yeah: fascist.

Weird how the Left isn't screaming that from the rooftops right now.

Wow. Texas peeps, refuse to use @TexasChildrens until they end this nightmarish program FOR REAL and support Dr. Haim. https://t.co/DjcSUpIuBp — Sursum Corda ✝️🏈 (@Allegro_W_Brio) January 10, 2024

A wise idea.

Absolutely chilling. This administration has to go. https://t.co/oKoNPj3L67 — Tamara Shapiro (eff/off) (@tamarashapiro) January 10, 2024

Ten months to go. Tick tock.

Please take an hour to watch this. It hits on every issue that should concern you.

Kids

Ideological capture

Weaponization of the legal system.

Medical Misinformation

Censorship https://t.co/or6cuI9ppX — Tim Murphy (@TimMurphy916) January 10, 2024

Worth a watch.

Amazing interview you need to listen too. Brave doctor who blew whistle on transgender surgery program at Texas Children's Hospital, facing harassment and prosecution by the federal government. https://t.co/TJNwqmpunI — The Cuban Dude (@dude_cuban) January 10, 2024

It is amazing, and not always in a good way.

My Wife use to be on the elite “Kangaroo Crew” at @TexasChildrens . She flew around the world in a jet picking up sick kiddos and bringing them back to Texas.



It’s an all around amazing hospital for so many reasons. This is depressing as hell. https://t.co/KoBoER1RA6 — Kody (@crogers_htown) January 10, 2024

Advertisement

The Left doesn't care about the other good work these places do. They'll burn it all down for whatever cause du jour they happen to be on board with today.

I know there are many medical professionals at the Wexner Nationwide Children's Hospital that feel the same. It's time to come forward. Your voice is needed, and there are countless that will have your back. https://t.co/AVVXpEQMMP — Aaron Baer (@aarbaer) January 10, 2024

Make no mistake: the Biden administration is hoping seeing what's happening to Haim will scare others into not coming forward.

We must not let it.

This is the time to speak out and speak up. Future generations will thank us.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!