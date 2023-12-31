Here We Go AGAIN: Biden DOJ Caught in Another Lie About Investigating Concerned Parents

The Biden administration has made it plainly clear they consider traditional Catholics and concerned parents 'domestic terrorists', and will lie about the fact they used the power of the government to conduct surveillance on school board meetings.

They won't classify antisemitic attacks as domestic terrorism, but will say targeting Catholics was 'unintentional' only to turn around and say physical fitness is a sign of possible extremism and white supremacy.

So it should come as no surprise that the DOJ lied -- yet again -- about this entire issue, and that a freedom of information (FOIA) request revealed about 600 agents were ordered to look into parents by Merrick Garland and the DOJ.

Watch:

Biden DOJ caught again.



AG Garland DENIED going after parents as domestic terrorists…



New FOIA docs reveals a whopping ~600 officials instructed by Garland to “look into” parents across the country.



Astounding find by @PublicsTrust. pic.twitter.com/crcxTVaSbs — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) December 28, 2023

Incredible stuff.

A newly unearthed memo from the Department of Justice (DOJ) shows just how far the agency went to try to force police to investigate so-called “threats” against school boards after Attorney General Merrick Garland equated such activity to terrorism ...https://t.co/0G3vTaMmsg — American Greatness (@theamgreatness) December 14, 2023

American Greatness has more:

A newly-unearthed memo from the Department of Justice (DOJ) shows just how far the agency went to try to force police to investigate so-called “threats” against school boards after Attorney General Merrick Garland equated such activity to terrorism in 2021. As reported by Just The News, the memo ordered U.S. Attorneys across the country to hold meetings with local law enforcement and FBI representatives on the matter, and to report back to Washington after each meeting. The Attorneys were ordered to provide additional information in their reports, including the identities of each law enforcement agencies that participated in their meetings. The memo, dated October 20th, 2021, was released as the result of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request by the watchdog group Protect the Public’s Trust. The directive came after Garland controversially ordered federal law enforcement to address what he called a “disturbing spike” in protests against school boards and school administrators.

Americans have the right to peaceably assemble and redress grievances with the government.

All of those things were happening at school board meetings.

The Biden DOJ labeled them as 'threats' and 'domestic terrorism' and investigated parents who were speaking out against the public school absurdities COVID and online learning brought to light.

Wait so Garland lied to congress.



Isn't that a felony? So how can he continue to hold that position with this revelation of events?@Jim_Jordan Is lying to congress still an actional offense or is this AG above the law? — Intel Stream (@IntelStream) December 28, 2023

As we are fond of saying, this is (D)ifferent.

Somehow.

For reasons.

Don't ask questions.

The arrogance of these people is mind-blowing.

As if we wouldn't find out. — Jack Lombardi II (@JackLombardi) December 28, 2023

They don't care if we find out because no one will hold them accountable.

They will face no consequences.

I guess there are absolutely NO consequences for lying to congress under oath @HouseGOP ? Looks like even if witness’s decide to show up, it’s perfectly fine to just lie. Too bad the equal branches of government don’t work like they should! Or maybe it’s who we vote in?? — PatriotGigi (@mamma_bell) December 28, 2023

And they will face no consequences because no one enforces the laws. Democrat or Republican.

'No one is above the law', our foot.

As long as these people in our government are not held accountable, the more emboldened they will become to disregard the law and the Constitution. — A (@EventIterator) December 30, 2023

Exactly.

They stopped even pretending to care about the Constitution and laws a long, long time ago.

Look at Biden and student loans. SCOTUS ruled it unconstitutional. He keeps doing it anyway.

There is not a soul on this planet who is surprised by this, sadly.

I’m sure that Lester Holt and Jake Tapper will tell my mom and your neighbor all about this tonight. https://t.co/76aJi68FA4 — Marty (@martyguthrie) December 28, 2023

If this was a Republican administration, this would be wall-to-wall coverage, 24/7, for at least two weeks.

We'd hear nothing but screams of 'fascism' and 'dictatorship' and a violation of civil rights in an endless stream.

But Biden does it?

Nothing.

Crickets.

DOJ Garland is a pure liar, corrupt to the core... https://t.co/szDJ1sUexO — CaptMike (@getcloserhome) December 28, 2023

And remember that the Left wanted him on SCOTUS.

Say what you will about Mitch McConnell, but blocking Garland's appointment to SCOTUS was one of the best things he ever did.

Saved us from a world of hurt.

600 officials looking into parents instead of actual terrorists ‼️‼️👇😡 https://t.co/oZBj5SHS6g — MAGA Kitty (@SaveUSAKitty) December 28, 2023

While terrorists are coming over our open southern border.

This is fine. It's fine. Everything is fine.

Is there a real journalist who can find who has comprised Garland and how? https://t.co/wuOZRwsVcW — jaguarfx (@SullivanKimball) December 28, 2023

He's not compromised.

He's a leftist, in a Democrat administration.

This is what they do.

Weird I was told this was the work product of one person at one FBI branch.🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/3W3IyILGJk — Adam (@TheQuag) December 29, 2023

Nobody believed this lie at the time, and they certainly won't now.

This was a coordinated, top-down effort from the DOJ.

Concerned parents beware. AG Garland is coming after you. https://t.co/Hub6ajta87 — Bert (@trebsnikpoh) December 28, 2023

The good news is we outnumber them, and we vote.

Act accordingly.

Of course, they're gas lighting the American people and denying it. https://t.co/atUMNUgzcJ — Jason (@FreedomCribbs) December 28, 2023

It's what they do best.

From the economy to the DOJ investigating parents: they lie, obfuscate, and gaslight.

Merrick Garland should be impeached. This isn't the only reason, but it's a damn good one. https://t.co/byhkqmARPq — Just Terry (@Just_Terry17) December 28, 2023

Impeached and probably prosecuted, frankly.

The left understands that the government education system is their number one tool for control and indoctrination of today's youth.



That's why the Biden Administration wants to persecute parents who point out the obvious: Government education is a failed experiment. https://t.co/xkrZfHF4e3 — Tennessee Conservative News (@TnCoNews1) December 28, 2023

This investigation was prompted by the National School Boards Association asking the DOJ to get involved. They're all in collusion.

When you vote for corruption, you get corruption! https://t.co/WRZLSG5AJj — RankChoiceVotingisaScam (@alaska_rusty) December 28, 2023

But we were told this is a 'drama-free' White House with absolutely zero corruption or scandal.

They are corrupt, and they have weaponized government against the citizens who merely criticize schools, teachers, and school boards.

This is dangerous and must be stopped.

