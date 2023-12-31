Pro Palestinian Protesters Threaten To Put a Damper On New Year's Eve In...
Here We Go AGAIN: Biden DOJ Caught in Another Lie About Investigating Concerned Parents

Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on December 31, 2023
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

The Biden administration has made it plainly clear they consider traditional Catholics and concerned parents 'domestic terrorists', and will lie about the fact they used the power of the government to conduct surveillance on school board meetings

They won't classify antisemitic attacks as domestic terrorism, but will say targeting Catholics was 'unintentional' only to turn around and say physical fitness is a sign of possible extremism and white supremacy.

So it should come as no surprise that the DOJ lied -- yet again -- about this entire issue, and that a freedom of information (FOIA) request revealed about 600 agents were ordered to look into parents by Merrick Garland and the DOJ.

Watch:

Incredible stuff.

American Greatness has more:

A newly-unearthed memo from the Department of Justice (DOJ) shows just how far the agency went to try to force police to investigate so-called “threats” against school boards after Attorney General Merrick Garland equated such activity to terrorism in 2021.

As reported by Just The News, the memo ordered U.S. Attorneys across the country to hold meetings with local law enforcement and FBI representatives on the matter, and to report back to Washington after each meeting. The Attorneys were ordered to provide additional information in their reports, including the identities of each law enforcement agencies that participated in their meetings.

The memo, dated October 20th, 2021, was released as the result of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request by the watchdog group Protect the Public’s Trust. The directive came after Garland controversially ordered federal law enforcement to address what he called a “disturbing spike” in protests against school boards and school administrators.

Americans have the right to peaceably assemble and redress grievances with the government.

All of those things were happening at school board meetings.

The Biden DOJ labeled them as 'threats' and 'domestic terrorism' and investigated parents who were speaking out against the public school absurdities COVID and online learning brought to light.

As we are fond of saying, this is (D)ifferent.

Somehow.

For reasons.

Don't ask questions.

They don't care if we find out because no one will hold them accountable.

They will face no consequences.

And they will face no consequences because no one enforces the laws. Democrat or Republican.

'No one is above the law', our foot.

Exactly.

They stopped even pretending to care about the Constitution and laws a long, long time ago.

Look at Biden and student loans. SCOTUS ruled it unconstitutional. He keeps doing it anyway.

There is not a soul on this planet who is surprised by this, sadly.

If this was a Republican administration, this would be wall-to-wall coverage, 24/7, for at least two weeks.

We'd hear nothing but screams of 'fascism' and 'dictatorship' and a violation of civil rights in an endless stream.

But Biden does it?

Nothing.

Crickets.

And remember that the Left wanted him on SCOTUS.

Say what you will about Mitch McConnell, but blocking Garland's appointment to SCOTUS was one of the best things he ever did.

Saved us from a world of hurt.

While terrorists are coming over our open southern border.

This is fine. It's fine. Everything is fine.

He's not compromised.

He's a leftist, in a Democrat administration.

This is what they do.

Nobody believed this lie at the time, and they certainly won't now.

This was a coordinated, top-down effort from the DOJ.

The good news is we outnumber them, and we vote.

Act accordingly.

It's what they do best.

From the economy to the DOJ investigating parents: they lie, obfuscate, and gaslight.

Impeached and probably prosecuted, frankly.

This investigation was prompted by the National School Boards Association asking the DOJ to get involved. They're all in collusion.

But we were told this is a 'drama-free' White House with absolutely zero corruption or scandal.

They are corrupt, and they have weaponized government against the citizens who merely criticize schools, teachers, and school boards.

This is dangerous and must be stopped.

***

