Biden cancels another $9 billion in student loan debt

Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on October 04, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Back in June, we reported on the Supreme Court ruling that blocked the Biden administration from canceling billions of dollars in student loan debt. At the time, SCOTUS cited former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who made it very clear Biden (or any other president) does not have the legal authority to do this.

Yet here we are again, with student loan payments resuming this month, and Biden taking unconstitutional steps to forgive the debt willingly taken on by many Americans.

As happens any time Biden gives a speech, things go off the rails quickly. Watch:

Why did business owners need the Paycheck Protection Program? Oh, because government deemed them 'non-essential' and shut them down. And for businesses not shutdown outright, the lockdown orders put a huge dent in American businesses.

Not at all the same as voluntarily taking on student loan debt. 

Yikes. Teleprompter 1, Biden 0.

This is always the tell that Biden is lying or confused.

But we thought the economy was better than ever. That families had more wealth than ever. That Biden created more jobs than ever. So why are people incapable of making student loan payments? The mind boggles at the inconsistency of it all.

He's not. SCOTUS has already said so.

Apparently so.

Now would also be a good time to remind everyone that, back in 2005, then Senator Joe Biden was one of the key players in passing the Bankruptcy Abuse Prevention and Consumer Protection Act, which made it impossible to discharge student loan debt in bankruptcy. Thanks, Joe!

SCOTUS is probably going to love smacking him down. Again.

Yeah, impeachment ain't happening.


Exactly.

Weird how the 'my norms!' crowd is quiet on this.

Apparently that doesn't exist under this administration.

We'd pay money to see that. And bring all the popcorn.

If you paid off your debt, or made the decision to pay your tuition as you went through school, how mad are you right now? We'd be pretty livid.

Wash, rinse, repeate.

We certainly hope they won't.

It is wrong.

Good question.

Yeah, it's such a mess.

Exactly. Why pay your debt, budget, and sacrifice if it's going to be forgiven?

There is some doubt, even within Biden's party, that this latest attempt to cancel student loan debt will not float with SCOTUS. Namely, Elizabeth Warren:

It's not because Biden is doing something unconstitutional, of course, it's because, well, here read Warren's thoughts for yourself:

"This industry has a horrible track record," Warren told Insider in an interview. "Their failure to serve students has dated back decades. We uncovered evidence of student-loan errors and refusal to help students before I even got to the Senate."

Her focus on the industry strengthened once she was elected to the Senate in 2012 — since then, she has become a leading voice on accountability for companies that service student debt and has pushed for broad forgiveness. While President Joe Biden's initial plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt for federal borrowers fell short of Warren's push for $50,000 in relief , she threw her support behind it and later criticized the Supreme Court for striking it down .


The Education Department announced a plan to pursue broad debt relief using a different law, but Warren said she's worried the new push would face the same fate in the conservative-majority court.

"The Supreme Court failed to follow the explicit language of the law and turned his efforts upside down," Warren said. "That raises serious concerns for whatever comes next. I'm glad that the administration is going through negotiated rulemaking, but an extremist Supreme Court that fails to follow the law threatens that process no matter how clearly legal it is."

It's because of the industry that gave willing people student loans and the 'extremist' SCOTUS, naturally. And not because Biden is doing something unconstitutional. AGAIN.

That's basically what this is. SCOTUS will smack him down, Biden and the Democrats will complain about a 'right-wing court' they need to pack, and the cycle will repeat ad nauseam. 

***

