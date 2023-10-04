Biden cancels another $9 billion in student loan debt

Back in June, we reported on the Supreme Court ruling that blocked the Biden administration from canceling billions of dollars in student loan debt. At the time, SCOTUS cited former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who made it very clear Biden (or any other president) does not have the legal authority to do this.

Yet here we are again, with student loan payments resuming this month, and Biden taking unconstitutional steps to forgive the debt willingly taken on by many Americans.

JUST IN - Biden is canceling an additional $9 billion in student-loan debt after the Supreme Court blocked his debt-relief plan — Bloomberg — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 4, 2023

As happens any time Biden gives a speech, things go off the rails quickly. Watch:

Biden goes on a bizarre, delusional tirade in which he compares the Paycheck Protection Program — which was passed by Congress and kept millions of Americans employed during a pandemic — to opposition to a unilateral student loan debt bailout pic.twitter.com/Njsop8YJpO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 4, 2023

Why did business owners need the Paycheck Protection Program? Oh, because government deemed them 'non-essential' and shut them down. And for businesses not shutdown outright, the lockdown orders put a huge dent in American businesses.

Not at all the same as voluntarily taking on student loan debt.

Yall say a prayer for Biden's sign language interpreter as he attempts to say the Student Loan Payment website.



The teleprompter was unmerciful here. pic.twitter.com/GZIvJjD2Bc — Malcolm FleX (@Malcolm_fleX48) October 4, 2023

Yikes. Teleprompter 1, Biden 0.

Hahaha 🤣🤣 the patented "Let's be clear" drops at 25 seconds



That's how you know he has no idea what he's saying 🤣🤣🤣 — Brian Frye (@bfrye21) October 4, 2023

This is always the tell that Biden is lying or confused.

"This kind of relief is life-changing for individuals and their families. But it's good for our economy as a whole as well," President Biden says after cancelling another $9 billion in student loan debt. https://t.co/UnTmToHk4f pic.twitter.com/Egb8eD2xF8 — CNN (@CNN) October 4, 2023

But we thought the economy was better than ever. That families had more wealth than ever. That Biden created more jobs than ever. So why are people incapable of making student loan payments? The mind boggles at the inconsistency of it all.

I dont understand how he is able to do that legally.. — Rob Anthony (@RobTheConqueror) October 4, 2023

He's not. SCOTUS has already said so.

Apparently the "defend democracy" crowd is perfectly fine with Biden unilaterally forgiving debt without the participation of Congress. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Biologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) October 4, 2023

Apparently so.

Now would also be a good time to remind everyone that, back in 2005, then Senator Joe Biden was one of the key players in passing the Bankruptcy Abuse Prevention and Consumer Protection Act, which made it impossible to discharge student loan debt in bankruptcy. Thanks, Joe!

SCOTUS is probably going to love smacking him down. Again.

I'd say impeach him but here we are. https://t.co/He25BBfHqz pic.twitter.com/Ot6BrSGh5Z — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 4, 2023

Yeah, impeachment ain't happening.

Keep in mind that republicans in the house just allow this to continue. Impeachment inquiry. Lol https://t.co/M7Y9ZD28oG — Long Monkeypox (@podiatristdon) October 4, 2023





No one is above the law except for the guy who's been taking bribes for 50 years. https://t.co/linI57vj1s — JWF (@JammieWF) October 4, 2023

Exactly.

Biden is attempting to violate the Constitution (again) and his voters who have student debt are dumb enough to believe it'll actually happen (again). https://t.co/40a4c0kuRx — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) October 4, 2023

Weird how the 'my norms!' crowd is quiet on this.

Apparently that doesn't exist under this administration.

Send in the SCOTUS marshal! https://t.co/l8KdyM1w9y — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) October 4, 2023

We'd pay money to see that. And bring all the popcorn.

Cancelling = transferring.



Congratulations to everyone that pays their bills! 🥳 https://t.co/JNzdG6ZS0T — 🌶️ 🍜 (@SpicyNoodles2) October 4, 2023

If you paid off your debt, or made the decision to pay your tuition as you went through school, how mad are you right now? We'd be pretty livid.

Theft.



You could encourage people to:



-Pick a major that will provide a good job

-Don't go to college, pursue a trade

-Be smart with your money and pay your bills



But no, the answer is always:



-Bail out people who do stupid things

-Make everyone else pay for it https://t.co/QjSLPzf0Vx — Dick B (@DickB12345) October 4, 2023

Wash, rinse, repeate.

We certainly hope they won't.

There is no such thing as “debt forgiveness.”



What President Biden is doing is transferring billions of student loan debt onto hardworking Americans, and it’s wrong. https://t.co/ggLCBCu5wk — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) October 4, 2023

It is wrong.

Why aren't any Republicans taking any action against the Biden administration for the illegal forgiveness of student loans, again? — Tracourt Systems, Inc (@tracourt) October 4, 2023

Good question.

No problem. Biden'll just take that $5B in student loan forgiveness, and send it to Ukraine.

Or maybe we can just borrow from China. https://t.co/yDFuvrPA3a — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) October 4, 2023

Yeah, it's such a mess.

Biden forgives $9 billion in student debt. Why would anyone pay if they know debt forgiveness is coming? So how is student loan repayment a headwind if no one will have to pay? — Steve Grasso (@grassosteve) October 4, 2023

Exactly. Why pay your debt, budget, and sacrifice if it's going to be forgiven?

There is some doubt, even within Biden's party, that this latest attempt to cancel student loan debt will not float with SCOTUS. Namely, Elizabeth Warren:

Elizabeth Warren says she's worried Biden's second attempt at broad student-loan forgiveness won't hold up in the Supreme Courthttps://t.co/AVmOPmvbMc — Catty PawlaTicks 😺 (@PersianKittenz) October 4, 2023

It's not because Biden is doing something unconstitutional, of course, it's because, well, here read Warren's thoughts for yourself:

"This industry has a horrible track record," Warren told Insider in an interview. "Their failure to serve students has dated back decades. We uncovered evidence of student-loan errors and refusal to help students before I even got to the Senate." Her focus on the industry strengthened once she was elected to the Senate in 2012 — since then, she has become a leading voice on accountability for companies that service student debt and has pushed for broad forgiveness. While President Joe Biden's initial plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt for federal borrowers fell short of Warren's push for $50,000 in relief , she threw her support behind it and later criticized the Supreme Court for striking it down .

The Education Department announced a plan to pursue broad debt relief using a different law, but Warren said she's worried the new push would face the same fate in the conservative-majority court. "The Supreme Court failed to follow the explicit language of the law and turned his efforts upside down," Warren said. "That raises serious concerns for whatever comes next. I'm glad that the administration is going through negotiated rulemaking, but an extremist Supreme Court that fails to follow the law threatens that process no matter how clearly legal it is."

It's because of the industry that gave willing people student loans and the 'extremist' SCOTUS, naturally. And not because Biden is doing something unconstitutional. AGAIN.

Old man shakes fist at student debt https://t.co/mMezLJ6stk pic.twitter.com/xZ5gtM9pPk — Charles F11 (@charlesf11) October 4, 2023

That's basically what this is. SCOTUS will smack him down, Biden and the Democrats will complain about a 'right-wing court' they need to pack, and the cycle will repeat ad nauseam.

***

