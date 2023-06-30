OOF: Look who the SCOTUS majority quoted in striking down Biden's student debt scheme

As we told you earlier, the Supreme Court has released another 6-3 decision that's going to drive the Left even crazier after they learn that President Biden's student loan "forgiveness" scheme has been deemed unconstitutional.

BOOM.



BREAKING: SCOTUS rules against Biden on student loan forgiveness and CUE the screechinghttps://t.co/wUBPYY9NCH — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 30, 2023

Speaking of the Left screeching, there is a certain Democrat cited in the majority opinion that's bound to turn up that volume in a rather hilariously backfired kind of way:

SCOTUS quoted Nancy Pelosi in their student loan decision LOL. pic.twitter.com/cO9d9IbHkx — Isabelle Morales (@IsabelleAliciaa) June 30, 2023

HAHAHA!

HERE is the part of the student loans decision where Chief Justice John Roberts cites former Speaker Nancy Pelosi pic.twitter.com/KYwEjIn4WG — Jay O'Brien (@jayobtv) June 30, 2023

Pelosi said this almost two years ago and hey, when she's right, she's right:

“People think that the president of the United States has the power for [student loan] debt forgiveness. He does not.” — Nancy Pelosi (July 2021)pic.twitter.com/0iz8uQeKXG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 30, 2023

Biden also said it's not legal not very long ago:

Shame on anyone who reports on this student debt bailout decision without noting the numerous times Biden and Pelosi acknowledged it was illegal. https://t.co/lQQDRdynha — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 30, 2023

They knew the "student loan bailout" push was illegal but Dems used it to get votes and now they'll blame Republicans and a "MAGA Court" for the plan going down in unconstitutional flames because they have no shame.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!