OOF: Look who the SCOTUS majority quoted in striking down Biden's student debt scheme

Doug P.  |  11:51 AM on June 30, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As we told you earlier, the Supreme Court has released another 6-3 decision that's going to drive the Left even crazier after they learn that President Biden's student loan "forgiveness" scheme has been deemed unconstitutional. 

Speaking of the Left screeching, there is a certain Democrat cited in the majority opinion that's bound to turn up that volume in a rather hilariously backfired kind of way:

HAHAHA!

Pelosi said this almost two years ago and hey, when she's right, she's right:

Biden also said it's not legal not very long ago:

They knew the "student loan bailout" push was illegal but Dems used it to get votes and now they'll blame Republicans and a "MAGA Court" for the plan going down in unconstitutional flames because they have no shame.

*** 

