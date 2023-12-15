DHS Warns Border Patrol Agents to Be on the Lookout for Terrorists & IEDs

The Biden White House, along with many congressional Democrats, are insisting that U.S. border security funding be tied to money for Ukraine. Clearly these Dems are far more concerned about the security of Ukraine's border than our own. Meanwhile, thousands per day stream across the southern border and into the U.S. while Biden does nothing.

Advertisement

Karine Jean-Pierre does not seem happy with the suggestion that Democrats secure the southern border in order to continue sending money to Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/s6AJ0JWGkw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 27, 2023

The negative consequences of this administration's insecure border keep on rolling in:

IEDs at the border and the White House still doesn't see border security as national security. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 15, 2023

But don't worry, because the Biden White House is busy taking on "junk fees," tackling climate change and "investing in three new Covid vaccines" that hardly anybody is taking anymore. All that while border patrol agents are being warned to be on the lookout for terrorists and improvised explosive devices:

U.S. officials are now warning Border Patrol agents to watch out for IEDs — improvised explosive devices — according to an internal memo.



"Agents should exercise extreme caution." pic.twitter.com/hJENAZsptI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 15, 2023

Biden's open border is having deadly consequences and at some point, it could get even deadlier.

A federal law-enforcement source shared with FOX Business Network an internal officer safety alert dated December 13th that warns CBP agents to be vigilant after the Mexican military seized 10 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at the border. The IEDs were found by Mexican authorities after Tucson border patrol observed gunshots at the U.S.-Mexico border and a Tucson supervisory border patrol agent arrested an armed person on the U.S. side who had a loaded AK-47 rifle, two loaded AK magazines, loose rounds and a handgun. CBP is warning its agents to "exercise extreme caution and should report any possible armed subjects approaching the border with possible explosive devices," according to the memo.

What could possibly go wrong?

As if they don’t have enough on their plates already…now this? — Scott Mitchell (@ScottMit99) December 15, 2023

Is this what “Operational Control” at the border looks like? https://t.co/c2OXakQMb0 — Jodey Arrington (@JodeyArrington) December 15, 2023

It's an invasion, and Biden and Mayorkas should be impeached for allowing it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!