DHS Warns Border Patrol Agents to Be on the Lookout for Terrorists & IEDs

Doug P.  |  2:00 PM on December 15, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

The Biden White House, along with many congressional Democrats, are insisting that U.S. border security funding be tied to money for Ukraine. Clearly these Dems are far more concerned about the security of Ukraine's border than our own. Meanwhile, thousands per day stream across the southern border and into the U.S. while Biden does nothing.

The negative consequences of this administration's insecure border keep on rolling in: 

But don't worry, because the Biden White House is busy taking on "junk fees," tackling climate change and "investing in three new Covid vaccines" that hardly anybody is taking anymore. All that while border patrol agents are being warned to be on the lookout for terrorists and improvised explosive devices: 

Biden's open border is having deadly consequences and at some point, it could get even deadlier.

A federal law-enforcement source shared with FOX Business Network an internal officer safety alert dated December 13th that warns CBP agents to be vigilant after the Mexican military seized 10 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at the border. 

The IEDs were found by Mexican authorities after Tucson border patrol observed gunshots at the U.S.-Mexico border and a Tucson supervisory border patrol agent arrested an armed person on the U.S. side who had a loaded AK-47 rifle, two loaded AK magazines, loose rounds and a handgun. 

CBP is warning its agents to "exercise extreme caution and should report any possible armed subjects approaching the border with possible explosive devices," according to the memo.

What could possibly go wrong?

It's an invasion, and Biden and Mayorkas should be impeached for allowing it.

