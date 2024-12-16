January 6 Committee Democrat Won’t Refuse Biden Pardon Despite Saying He Broke No Laws

Definitely Defeated: Kamala Serves Up Repetitive Word Salad at Annual DNC Holiday Dinner
Warren Squire  |  3:00 AM on December 16, 2024
Twitter

A Democrat congressman, who served on the January 6 committee, is saying he will take a pardon from President Joe Biden if it is offered. Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi says his fellow members on the committee should take pardons as well.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Some posters are saying President Joe Biden is abusing his pardon powers and using them in ways they were not designed.

One poster argues that the promise of a future pardon allows people to do unlawful things, knowing that they will essentially be ‘forgiven’ for them with a pardon.

Democrats and establishment Republicans targeted President Donald Trump. How did they think he would react?

Listen to this commenter.

Republican Adam Kinzinger, who was on the January 6 committee, agrees innocent people don’t need pardons.

Yes, he said it. (WATCH)

If we listen to Kinzinger, then he is admitting that everyone on the January 6 committee who accepts a pardon from Biden is admitting that they have committed a crime and are guilty. That will be the reason they accept the pardons, and you can be sure Kinzinger will have his hand out.

