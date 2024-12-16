January 6 Committee Democrat Won’t Refuse Biden Pardon Despite Saying He Broke No Laws

A Democrat congressman, who served on the January 6 committee, is saying he will take a pardon from President Joe Biden if it is offered. Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi says his fellow members on the committee should take pardons as well.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

NEW: Bennie Thompson says if Biden offers he and other J6 Committee members a pardon, they should take it:



"If the president in his infinite wisdom determined that the work of our committee was legitimate and that we should not be penalized for doing what we as members of the… pic.twitter.com/KZzsr1OWjF — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 16, 2024

Some posters are saying President Joe Biden is abusing his pardon powers and using them in ways they were not designed.

Absolutely unjust use of presidential powers. Use people to destroy a man’s life and get rich; then pardon them all.



SCOTUS needs to review the pardon issue. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 16, 2024

Aren’t these the same people who cried about the SCOTUS “immunity” ruling? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 16, 2024

And “no one is above the law”… (unless they’re a Democrat or a RINO) — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 16, 2024

One poster argues that the promise of a future pardon allows people to do unlawful things, knowing that they will essentially be ‘forgiven’ for them with a pardon.

These pardons send a dangerous precedent—they incentivize people to do unethical things to harm political opponents, or advance themselves or line their pockets knowing they can get away with it. — Christian Patriot 🇺🇸 (@Blessed_Patriot) December 16, 2024

Yeah... exactly what they want. — Fox Trot (@FoxTrotSeattle) December 16, 2024

Democrats and establishment Republicans targeted President Donald Trump. How did they think he would react?

Listen to this commenter.

He really said “He takes everything personally” after everything they tried to do to him? Did I really just hear that?



And I stand by the fact that an innocent person doesn’t need a pardon. — It’s PerspeXtive (@itsPerspeXtive) December 16, 2024

Republican Adam Kinzinger, who was on the January 6 committee, agrees innocent people don’t need pardons.

Yes, he said it. (WATCH)

“The only reason to ask for a pardon is because you think you’ve committed a crime.” pic.twitter.com/SQQA3BO03m — E 🇺🇸 (@Simply4Truth_) December 16, 2024

Didn't age so well. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 16, 2024

If we listen to Kinzinger, then he is admitting that everyone on the January 6 committee who accepts a pardon from Biden is admitting that they have committed a crime and are guilty. That will be the reason they accept the pardons, and you can be sure Kinzinger will have his hand out.