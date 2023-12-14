A Tired Biden Mumbles About Beating Big Pharma and 'Investing in 3 New Covid Vaccines'

In an attempt to prove to Americans that this administration is actually saving them money in response to terrible approval numbers on the economy (and just about everything else), President Biden spoke at the National Institutes of Health in Maryland today.

Advertisement

The president seemed tired and... well, tired:

Curiously, Biden was introduced today by a man named "Mai Intrahduser" pic.twitter.com/ve4gZErYN9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 14, 2023

Biden said that his administration "beat Big Pharma," and then announced a government "investment" in three new Covid vaccines.

Biden: We're investing in 3 new Covid vaccines pic.twitter.com/YtFO6dTGNL — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 14, 2023

Are they prepping for an "election year variant" or something?

BIDEN (slurring): "We're already begun to secure fair pricing clauses and contracts for new COVID vaccines. Three new COVID vaccines!" pic.twitter.com/21KbGWtEqW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 14, 2023

Translation: "My administration is making the pharmaceutical companies richer by 'investing' taxpayer money in something nobody's taking and then claiming victory over Big Pharma."

Great, more wasteful spending, this time on something almost nobody is taking:

A month after federal officials recommended new versions of COVID-19 vaccines, 7% of U.S. adults and 2% of children have gotten a shot. One expert called the rates “abysmal.” The numbers, presented Thursday at a meeting held by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, come from a national survey of thousands of Americans, conducted two weeks ago.

And yet Biden's still "investing" in more Covid vaccines. Whatever it takes to "beat" Big Pharma!

One more Biden video, and it's a doozy:

We can't wait to see the White House transcript of this one.

Translation please. 😂😂🤦‍♀️ — justDebnem 💜🦋 (@justnemeth7) December 14, 2023

Yep, Biden seems good to go for another four years! (Cue massive eye roll)

UPDATE: Does this sound like somebody who actually believes the BS that's coming out of his mouth?

BIDEN: "A little more breathing room — that's what Bidenomics is all about!" pic.twitter.com/fJ9uVGNAvu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 14, 2023

Breathing room... drowning room. Po-tay-toe, po-tah-toe.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!