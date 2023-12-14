'I Don't Want Puberty to Be the Enemy': Another Detransition Lawsuit Seeks to...
A Tired Biden Mumbles About Beating Big Pharma and 'Investing in 3 New Covid Vaccines'

Doug P.  |  5:40 PM on December 14, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

In an attempt to prove to Americans that this administration is actually saving them money in response to terrible approval numbers on the economy (and just about everything else), President Biden spoke at the National Institutes of Health in Maryland today. 

The president seemed tired and... well, tired:

Biden said that his administration "beat Big Pharma," and then announced a government "investment" in three new Covid vaccines.

Are they prepping for an "election year variant" or something?

Translation: "My administration is making the pharmaceutical companies richer by 'investing' taxpayer money in something nobody's taking and then claiming victory over Big Pharma."

Great, more wasteful spending, this time on something almost nobody is taking:

A month after federal officials recommended new versions of COVID-19 vaccines, 7% of U.S. adults and 2% of children have gotten a shot.

One expert called the rates “abysmal.”

The numbers, presented Thursday at a meeting held by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, come from a national survey of thousands of Americans, conducted two weeks ago.

***

