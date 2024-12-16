January 6 Committee Democrat Won’t Refuse Biden Pardon Despite Saying He Broke No...
Spoil Sport: Campaign Manager Blames Trump Culture for Sporting Shows Dropping Kamala

Warren Squire  |  3:30 AM on December 16, 2024
Twitchy

Kamala’s deputy campaign manager is claiming his candidate wanted to do sports podcasts and shows, but everyone canceled on them. He says it’s because sports has become synonymous with President-Elect Donald Trump’s values. This, despite Kamala being endorsed by several professional athletes. Many posters on X are calling him out and saying he’s just making excuses.

Here’s what he said. (WATCH)

One poster says sports has moved towards Trump in reaction to leftists injecting their politics into the games and culture. Pushback is a survival mechanism.

He explains here.

After a long day or week of work, people want to relax and watch sports without dealing with politics.

Read on.

Many say that Kamala’s deputy campaign manager is dancing around the real issue - Kamala Harris. She simply can’t handle unscripted shows.

Trying to force loose talk shows to adhere to Kamala’s rigid interview requirements and rules was always a non-starter. The problem wasn’t always the sports culture or the shows, it was the candidate.

