Spoil Sport: Campaign Manager Blames Trump Culture for Sporting Shows Dropping Kamala

Kamala’s deputy campaign manager is claiming his candidate wanted to do sports podcasts and shows, but everyone canceled on them. He says it’s because sports has become synonymous with President-Elect Donald Trump’s values. This, despite Kamala being endorsed by several professional athletes. Many posters on X are calling him out and saying he’s just making excuses.

Here’s what he said. (WATCH)

One poster says sports has moved towards Trump in reaction to leftists injecting their politics into the games and culture. Pushback is a survival mechanism.

“Sports and culture have sort of merged together…”



Well, yeah, how did that happen?



The Left forces wokism into sports, viewers revolt, and then the people who are trying to make money by just focusing on sports don’t want the Queen of Woke babbling about white privilege and… — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 16, 2024

The wokeness in sports hurt the little guy the most. My daughter ran a sports bar. Very mixed crows but they were fans, mostly of LSU & the Saints but other sports as well. When Kapernick did his thing people stopped coming to watch the games. She had to ban ESPN except when… — Roux (@rouxdsla) December 16, 2024

This, coming from the same people who poisoned ESPN, Disney, and multiple professional leagues with their politics.

To the point people stopped watching for a time. Sports used to be free from politics until they weren't. Hopefully, this is a return to apolitical sports. 🙏 — Scott Wickstrum (@swickstrum) December 16, 2024

Time and time again, the left struggles with introspection. Without it, they can’t accurately diagnose what went wrong. — Ransom (@fewgoodpoints) December 16, 2024

You guys still don't come even close to getting it . — Chesterton_Report (@Veritas_Curat7) December 16, 2024

Many say that Kamala’s deputy campaign manager is dancing around the real issue - Kamala Harris. She simply can’t handle unscripted shows.

There might be a bit of truth to that narrative, but it was clear that Kamala was fundamentally averse to unscripted interviews. No reason to believe she would have done enough sports interviews, or been successful enough doing them, to change the trajectory of the campaign. — The Ivy Exile (@TheIvyExile) December 16, 2024

That's it exactly, she simply could not speak extemporaneously, whether by deficiency or by design. But no amount of manufactured attempts at authentic conversation would put lipstick on this pig. — Bronze Adidas (@BronzeAdidas) December 16, 2024

Trying to force loose talk shows to adhere to Kamala’s rigid interview requirements and rules was always a non-starter. The problem wasn’t always the sports culture or the shows, it was the candidate.