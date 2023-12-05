Fill the Tunnels With the Sea: IDF to Flood Terror Tunnels, Free Palestine...
Christopher Wray Tell Sen. Josh Hawley That FBI Agents Targeting Catholics Wasn't 'Intentional'

Brett T.  |  3:30 PM on December 05, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

FBI Director Christopher Wray has been taking quite the beating from Republican senators Tuesday. Sen. John Kennedy nailed Wray on why the FBI didn't admit Hunter Biden's laptop was real (it was "the middle of an election season," after all). Sen. Mike Lee called him out on abuses of the FISA Act.

Back in September 2022, a couple of dozen FBI agents raided the home of a Catholic activist for violating the FACE Act (Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances) … a year after the alleged incident that had already gone through the courts. That's just one example of the FBI targeting Catholics. Sen. Josh Hawley asked Wray why the FBI had been interviewing priests and choir directors.

Yep. Catholic choirs and parents who attend school board meetings — all while terrorist sympathizers are marching in the streets and targeting Jewish-owned businesses.

Oh.

At least get rid of Wray … cut the head off of the snake.

Christian nationalism — aka "Christofascism" — is apparently a bigger terrorist threat now than white supremacists.

How's the FBI investigation going into the crisis pregnancy centers that were firebombed after the Dobbs decision? Did the FBI infiltrate "Jane's Revenge"?

"Traditional" Catholics and school board moms.

***

CATHOLIC CHRISTOPHER WRAY JOSH HAWLEY

