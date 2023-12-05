Christopher Wray Tell Sen. Josh Hawley That FBI Agents Targeting Catholics Wasn't 'Intentional'

FBI Director Christopher Wray has been taking quite the beating from Republican senators Tuesday. Sen. John Kennedy nailed Wray on why the FBI didn't admit Hunter Biden's laptop was real (it was "the middle of an election season," after all). Sen. Mike Lee called him out on abuses of the FISA Act.

Back in September 2022, a couple of dozen FBI agents raided the home of a Catholic activist for violating the FACE Act (Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances) … a year after the alleged incident that had already gone through the courts. That's just one example of the FBI targeting Catholics. Sen. Josh Hawley asked Wray why the FBI had been interviewing priests and choir directors.

Are Catholic choirs now breeding grounds for domestic terrorism? The FBI sure seems to think so.



Thanks to brave whistleblowers we know the FBI has been interviewing priests & choir directors as part of their attempts to go after "traditionalist Catholics." Shameful. pic.twitter.com/uqrjj4bWoT — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 5, 2023

Yep. Catholic choirs and parents who attend school board meetings — all while terrorist sympathizers are marching in the streets and targeting Jewish-owned businesses.

FBI’s Wray tells @HawleyMO that agents weren't disciplined for targeting Catholics because it wasn't "intentional" pic.twitter.com/OGDcwUl6Cc — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 5, 2023

Oh.

Why does the FBI hate Catholics? — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) December 5, 2023

It is obvious the FBI has turned on the American people.



Who will protect the American people from this cabal of criminals? — Dana (@OhMelodylane) December 5, 2023

Josh, CUT THE FBI’s FUNDING! — Andrew Gustafson (@AndrewGustafson) December 5, 2023

At least get rid of Wray … cut the head off of the snake.

I wanna know what churches they targeted. — Andrew J (@andrewj081981) December 5, 2023

Christian nationalism — aka "Christofascism" — is apparently a bigger terrorist threat now than white supremacists.

How's the FBI investigation going into the crisis pregnancy centers that were firebombed after the Dobbs decision? Did the FBI infiltrate "Jane's Revenge"?

Ridiculous, this whole DOJ needs to be disbanded. — GhostBanned (@inthecounty) December 5, 2023

Hate his smug face getting away with it again — Eve4Truth (@Eve4Truth) December 5, 2023

I went to a traditional Latin Mass this morning. Come....At....Me.....FBI! Our Parish is ready! — Robert Gilbreath (@RobertGilbrea12) December 5, 2023

I remember one week when our choir did "Gather Us In," "The Servant Song," "Pan de Vida," and "On Eagle's Wings" all in one Mass.



If that isn't terrorism, I don't know what is. — Southern Ox (@southern_ox) December 5, 2023

Thank you senator. This is beyond disgusting. — baresi1776 (@baresi1776) December 5, 2023

"Traditional" Catholics and school board moms.

