Senator Kennedy Turns FBI Dir. Wray Into a Babbling, Sputtering MESS Asking About Hunter Biden's Laptop

Senator Kennedy never fails to bring his A-Game when interviewing witnesses before a committee. We especially enjoyed watching him ask FBI Director Christopher Wray about Hunter Biden's laptop.

Advertisement

More specifically, he asked him why they didn't just admit the laptop was real.

You can tell Wray wasn't exactly sure how to answer this without getting political ... so he accidentally GOT political.

Watch:

SENATOR KENNEDY: "Why didn't the FBI just say, hey, the laptop's real?!"



FBI DIRECTOR WRAY: "We have to be very careful about what we can say, especially in the middle of an election season..." pic.twitter.com/jRAUdrh56g — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 5, 2023

Kennedy: You're not SUPPOSED to be political.

Duh.

But Wray said they had to be 'careful' during an election. REALLY?! Why? What were they afraid would happen? Trump winning again?

We've all known it's political from the get-go, even our pals on the Left. They're just ok with it because it helped them FORTIFY the 2020 Election.

But Wray didn’t correct a known lie..that’s the very definition of complicity… — Doug Still (@DougShootsStr8) December 5, 2023

And he admits it was for political reasons.

Can't comment because of an ongoing investigation is their version of "I plead the fifth". — Chaz Covfefe (@Chaz_Covfefe) December 5, 2023

*cough cough*

Wray is a straight up liar. — CSS CSS (@CSSCSS99032) December 5, 2023

Ring a ding ding ding.

We’re always in the middle of an election season, so choose a different fairy tale to tell, Chris Wray. — IDA-CALI GIRL (@idacaliusamaga) December 5, 2023

He basically admitted why they lied about it.

He admitted it was political.

So what will the GOP do about it?

======================================================================

Related:

WaPo's Union Asking X NOT to Read ANY WaPo Content During Their Dec 7 Walkout Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

Dude Dodged a BULLET: Conservative Guy Shares CRAY-CRAY Message From Lefty Woman on Dating App and LOL

AG Hamilton Brings ALL THE RECEIPTS for Ghouls Claiming Hamas DID NOT Rape Jewish Women on Oct. 7

We Didn't Think it was Possible But Liz Cheney Just UPPED Her SUCKAGE Even More With This 'Threat'

GHOUL Briahna Joy Gray DRAGGED for Saying Believe Women About Rape, Just Not Those Icky Jewish Women

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.