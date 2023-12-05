'This is DISGRACEFUL!' Sen. Mike Lee Goes Straight-Up SCORCHED Earth on FBI Director...
WaPo's Union Asking X NOT to Read ANY WaPo Content During Their Dec...
Dick Durbin Wants to Build an Army of Illegal Immigrants
Trump, DeSantis ... Heck SANTA, I Don't Really Care As Long As Biden...
Dude Dodged a BULLET: Conservative Guy Shares CRAY-CRAY Message From Lefty Woman on...
AG Hamilton Brings ALL THE RECEIPTS for Ghouls Claiming Hamas DID NOT Rape...
Digging Into Kamala Harris' Latest Word Salad You'll Find Something Rather Troublesome
We Didn't Think It Was Possible but Liz Cheney Just UPPED Her SUCKAGE...
GHOUL Briahna Joy Gray DRAGGED for Saying Believe Women About Rape, Just Not...
Private, Christian Hillsdale College Stands FAST in the Face of Federal Bullying via...
And Here We GOOO: Former Capitol Police Officer Just NUKED the Left's J6...
Something STRANGE Is Afoot --> So, About That Explosion in Arlington, VA ......
Rome Falls a Second Time: Dick Durbin Proposes Letting Illegal Immigrants Into the...
Sky News Presenter Tells IDF Spokesman Palestinians Have No Power to Charge Their...

Senator Kennedy Turns FBI Dir. Wray Into a Babbling, Sputtering MESS Asking About Hunter Biden's Laptop

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:45 PM on December 05, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Senator Kennedy never fails to bring his A-Game when interviewing witnesses before a committee. We especially enjoyed watching him ask FBI Director Christopher Wray about Hunter Biden's laptop.

Advertisement

More specifically, he asked him why they didn't just admit the laptop was real.

You can tell Wray wasn't exactly sure how to answer this without getting political ... so he accidentally GOT political.

Watch:

Kennedy: You're not SUPPOSED to be political.

Duh.

But Wray said they had to be 'careful' during an election. REALLY?! Why? What were they afraid would happen? Trump winning again?

We've all known it's political from the get-go, even our pals on the Left. They're just ok with it because it helped them FORTIFY the 2020 Election.

And he admits it was for political reasons.

*cough cough*

Ring a ding ding ding.

Recommended

'This is DISGRACEFUL!' Sen. Mike Lee Goes Straight-Up SCORCHED Earth on FBI Director Wray (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

He basically admitted why they lied about it.

He admitted it was political.

So what will the GOP do about it?

======================================================================

Related:

WaPo's Union Asking X NOT to Read ANY WaPo Content During Their Dec 7 Walkout Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

Dude Dodged a BULLET: Conservative Guy Shares CRAY-CRAY Message From Lefty Woman on Dating App and LOL

AG Hamilton Brings ALL THE RECEIPTS for Ghouls Claiming Hamas DID NOT Rape Jewish Women on Oct. 7

We Didn't Think it was Possible But Liz Cheney Just UPPED Her SUCKAGE Even More With This 'Threat'

GHOUL Briahna Joy Gray DRAGGED for Saying Believe Women About Rape, Just Not Those Icky Jewish Women

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: FBI HUNTER BIDEN CHRISTOPHER WRAY
To change your display name, click here

Recommended

'This is DISGRACEFUL!' Sen. Mike Lee Goes Straight-Up SCORCHED Earth on FBI Director Wray (Watch)
Sam J.
Dude Dodged a BULLET: Conservative Guy Shares CRAY-CRAY Message From Lefty Woman on Dating App and LOL
Sam J.
WaPo's Union Asking X NOT to Read ANY WaPo Content During Their Dec 7 Walkout Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong
Sam J.
AG Hamilton Brings ALL THE RECEIPTS for Ghouls Claiming Hamas DID NOT Rape Jewish Women on Oct. 7
Sam J.
Something STRANGE Is Afoot --> So, About That Explosion in Arlington, VA ... Here's the CREEPY Deets
Sam J.
And Here We GOOO: Former Capitol Police Officer Just NUKED the Left's J6 'Insurrection' Claims (Listen)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'This is DISGRACEFUL!' Sen. Mike Lee Goes Straight-Up SCORCHED Earth on FBI Director Wray (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement