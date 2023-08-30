'DeSantis making him look terrible'? Biden WH highlights Maui response during Fla. hurrica...
Five pro-life activists thrown in jail by the Justice Department

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on August 30, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Attorney General Merrick Garland is very serious about the FACE Act (Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances). He had a pro-life dad meet with a SWAT team at his house jailed a year after he was cleared of pushing down an abortion escort. The court had let it go, but Garland charged him again a year later. As we've shown in videos, it's gotten so bad in the U.K. that you can be arrested for praying silently in the "safe zone" around an abortion clinic.

The Justice Department has now jailed five pro-life protesters who exposed a D.C. abortion clinic performing abortions on full-term infants.

Olohan reports:

On Tuesday, a Washington, D.C., jury convicted five pro-life activists (Lauren Handy, Herb Geraghty, Heather Idoni, William Goodman, and John Hinshaw) of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act when they sought to prevent the abortions of unborn babies by blocking women from accessing a D.C. abortion clinic in 2020.

The Justice Department’s Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said in December 2022 that the DOJ is targeting pro-life activists through the FACE Act as a response to the overturn of Roe v. Wade. Her remarks followed on the heels of Republican accusations that the DOJ is unduly targeting pro-life activists like Catholic father Mark Houck.

[Sen. Ted] Cruz reacted in a statement to The Daily Signal, noting that at least 88 U.S. pregnancy centers “have been firebombed, vandalized, or set ablaze in the wake of the Dobbs decision.”

Speaking of domestic terrorists, did the FBI ever manage to infiltrate Jane's Revenge, a terrorist group that formed after the Dobbs decision?

***

