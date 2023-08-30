Five pro-life activists thrown in jail by the Justice Department

Attorney General Merrick Garland is very serious about the FACE Act (Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances). He had a pro-life dad meet with a SWAT team at his house jailed a year after he was cleared of pushing down an abortion escort. The court had let it go, but Garland charged him again a year later. As we've shown in videos, it's gotten so bad in the U.K. that you can be arrested for praying silently in the "safe zone" around an abortion clinic.

The Justice Department has now jailed five pro-life protesters who exposed a D.C. abortion clinic performing abortions on full-term infants.

In case you weren't aware of how evil Biden's DOJ is, five pro life activists exposed that a DC abortion clinic is killing fully formed human beings and instead of the baby killer being on trial, all five of them have been now convicted by the DOJ for protesting at his clinic and… pic.twitter.com/7OkKcqHkMq — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 30, 2023

Praying for the five brave young activists sitting in jail today - facing up to a decade in prison, separated from family, all because they peacefully dared to stand up to Cesare Santangelo’s butcher shop which murdered full term infants.



Madness what we’ve come to. — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) August 30, 2023

NEW: Following yesterday's conviction, @tedcruz accuses the DOJ of "aggressively targeting" pro-life activists. This targeting, he suggests, may be due to the fact that Lauren Handy "blew the whistle" on DC abortionist Santangelo's late term abortions.https://t.co/H05Q8pzmUB — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) August 30, 2023

Olohan reports:

On Tuesday, a Washington, D.C., jury convicted five pro-life activists (Lauren Handy, Herb Geraghty, Heather Idoni, William Goodman, and John Hinshaw) of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act when they sought to prevent the abortions of unborn babies by blocking women from accessing a D.C. abortion clinic in 2020. The Justice Department’s Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said in December 2022 that the DOJ is targeting pro-life activists through the FACE Act as a response to the overturn of Roe v. Wade. Her remarks followed on the heels of Republican accusations that the DOJ is unduly targeting pro-life activists like Catholic father Mark Houck. [Sen. Ted] Cruz reacted in a statement to The Daily Signal, noting that at least 88 U.S. pregnancy centers “have been firebombed, vandalized, or set ablaze in the wake of the Dobbs decision.”

Under the Biden regime, you can kill fully formed babies as much as you want but you can't form a blockade at an abortion clinic to stop it or you'll be thrown in federal prison. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 30, 2023

This is evil, pure and simple. — @Matthew Betley (@MatthewBetley) August 30, 2023

Full term babies being killed. These doctors may not go to jail but they are going to pay a price with their soul — lily blooming patriot (@wilkersongram1) August 30, 2023

Their selling the body parts of those aborted babies. — Doreen Victoria (@DoreenVictoria6) August 30, 2023

This is tyranny. — Indicted 4DoorSmoreWhores 🍫 🔥 🏕 (@WITWATM) August 30, 2023

We're getting close to that tipping point. — Mojave East (@MojaveEast) August 30, 2023

Speaking of domestic terrorists, did the FBI ever manage to infiltrate Jane's Revenge, a terrorist group that formed after the Dobbs decision?

