Greg Gutfeld Exposes a BIG Problem for the Dems Right Now (Broken 'Hoax Apparatus' Alert!)

Doug P. | 10:52 AM on July 10, 2025
Screenshot via Fox News

The Democrats continue to push lies, hoaxes and conspiracy theories about Donald Trump along with ICE, and that effort has ended up being like using antibiotics for too long and become far less effective over time. It doesn't work anymore because the Left has lied too much for too long. 

That was the subject of some commentary from Greg Gutfeld this week. The problem for Democrats? The usual spreaders of their BS have become increasingly irrelevant. Pass the popcorn for this one, via @TVNewsNow: 

“Now, the ratings for CNN and MSNBC are lower than Jasmine Crockett’s SAT scores. Their credibility is on a par with Smollett, so the Dems have to do their own work now. Their friends aren’t fighting their battles any more.”

Well said. 

One example of the Democrats and their media counterparts failing to convince people of their lies can be seen by taking the Dems claims about the majority of Americans opposing Trump's immigration and comparing that to reality:

More confirmation that "the Democrats' hoax apparatus is broken."

