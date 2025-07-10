Democrats DEMAND Apology From Randy Fine for Demolishing Ilhan Omar (They Ain't Getting One)

If there's one thing Democrats love more than fomenting riots in the streets, it is clutching their pearls.

It's kind of hilarious how they will spend 23 hours a day, seven days a week telling their supporters that everyone in the Trump administration is a Nazi Gestapo (or is that Gazpacho?) agent, while reserving that final hour to try to lecture Republicans that they are committing 'stochastic terrorism.'

But even funnier than that is how they think that the old rules still apply and that anyone cares about their manufactured outrage.

Earlier this week, during Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the White House, infamous member of the Hamas Caucus, Ilhan Omar, took it upon herself to call the Israeli Prime Minister a 'war criminal.'

This is Benjamin Netanyahu’s third visit to DC this year.



War criminals should not be welcomed by any president or Congress.



He should be held accountable for his crimes, not platformed. Beyond shameful. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 9, 2025

Apparently, winning the war that terrorists stupidly started with your country is now a 'war crime.'

But, of course, Omar never met a terrorist group she wouldn't cheer for over the United States, as well as our greatest ally in the Middle East, Israel.

Florida Republican Congressman Randy Fine wasn't having any of that, and he TORCHED Omar in a quote tweet on Tuesday night.

I'm sure it is difficult to see us welcome the killer of so many of your fellow Muslim terrorists.



The only shame is that you serve in Congress. https://t.co/0BZgRvXd1E — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) July 9, 2025

BOOM!

We're kind of loving the culture shift, where even Republicans in Congress are not afraid to call out people like Omar for EXACTLY who they are.

We know that Fine's comment was over the target because the gasping and indignation from Omar's fellow House Democrats came swiftly.

Our statement in connection with Randy Fine’s Islamophobic attack on Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. pic.twitter.com/Wxnlzv1elh — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) July 9, 2025

Nice try, Temu Obama. But the truth is not 'Islamophobic.'

If Omar doesn't want to be called out for having Muslim terrorist buddies, she should try not having so many Muslim terrorist buddies.

But the most laughable part of Jeffries' attempted retort is how he tries to blame the current swath of political violence on Republicans, even the Minnesota assassination (which was committed by a Democrat).

House Minority Whip Katherine Clark also tried to hop aboard the outrage train.

Political violence is on the rise because of this kind of Islamophobic and bigoted rhetoric.



It’s disgusting and dangerous.@RepFine must apologize. https://t.co/0fhfDFU1WQ — Katherine Clark (@WhipKClark) July 9, 2025

Oh, really? THAT'S why political violence is on the rise?

Give us a break.

Needless to say, no one was buying what Jeffries and Clark were shoveling.

Hakeem Jeffries virtue signals about civility, while simultaneously encouraging his party to spew the most vile, hateful rhetoric against our ICE agents.



Assaults against ICE agents are up 700%.



Meanwhile, multiple members of his own party have called ICE agents “the Gestapo,”… https://t.co/RK053J3TpK — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) July 10, 2025

... compared them to Nazis and encouraged doxxing them.



Jeffries himself even said that all ICE agents would be identified 'no matter what it takes' because 'this is not the 1930s.'



That’s 'unhinged' rhetoric from a Minority Leader completely unfit for leadership. Hakeem Jeffries should be the one apologizing.

No, no, no. The reason 10 Antifa members were just arrested for attempted murder of ICE agents was not because of anything Democrats have been saying.

It's because of all the 'Islamophobia.' Or something.

Hakeem. Ilhan Omar has spent years spewing anti-American, anti Israel, and anti-law enforcement garbage but suddenly it’s incitement when someone calls it out?

Y’all didn’t say a word when Trump supporters were being doxxed, smeared, and SWAT’ed. But now it’s “dangerous rhetoric”… — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@realMAG1775) July 9, 2025

Say it with us: 'It's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.'

Sorry, we're not playing that game anymore.

In Clark's case, she REALLY should have kept her mouth shut, given what kind of parent she is.

Oops.

Oh, a leftist gender cultist in Congress has a violent, 'transgender' child? Color us shocked.

We can only imagine what 'Islamophobic' remark that police officer must have made. LOL.

Muslims are firebombing 80yr old Jewish women out in the opened... but sure islamophobia is the real issue https://t.co/psyUg8eBtG — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) July 9, 2025

That woman died. And Jeffries, Clark, and most Democrats haven't said a word about him or the reason for his violent attack.

Omar sure hasn't.

Correction: We are just weeks removed from Islamists charged with fire torching Holocaust survivors to death and gunning down a Jewish couple, thanks to the ideology YOU egg on. The gaslighting is strong in this one. https://t.co/ffyvkjAunD — Justine Brooke Murray (@Justine_Brooke) July 9, 2025

And Democrats haven't condemned that assassination of two young embassy workers either.

Nor the person responsible for firebombing the home of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, a Jew.

Sociopaths.

Every Democrat is a sociopath. https://t.co/K677k7N8pe — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) July 9, 2025

Fact check: No argument here.

It's not a phobia when it's grounded in facts. She's repeatedly aligned herself with Islamist extremist groups, and the evidence is well-documented. https://t.co/eqjxmxSnSm — (((Sylvester))) 🍓✡️🍓 (@SylvesterSababa) July 10, 2025

Instead of 'Islamophobia,' maybe we should start calling it 'Islamo-reality.' (We'll workshop that one.)

This doesn't work anymore. Just because you say Islamophobic, it isn't going to scare people away anymore. Why aren't you concerned with the child that was just raped by an illegal alien? Where is your concern for federal officers being attacked?

Why are you defending an… — Kate (@kate_p45) July 9, 2025

The last sentence of that post reads, 'Why are you defending an Anti-American Islamist?'

We're not expecting Jeffries or Clark to answer it anytime soon.

As for that apology they are demanding from Fine, they probably shouldn't hold their breath.

Don't take our word for it. Listen to Fine himself:

The Hamas Caucus is upset.



Boo hoo.



I guess they weren't listening when I said the Hebrew Hammer was coming. https://t.co/DOJ0U1Hd55 — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) July 9, 2025

HA.

There's your apology, Hakeem Jeffries and Katherine Clark. And that's all you'll get.

Randy Fine did an outstanding Michael Corleone impression by telling Omar, Jeffries, and Clark, 'My offer is this: nothing.'

Welcome to the new rules, Democrats. You're not going to like them.