If Only 'Superman' Were 'Just a Movie'

Democrats DEMAND Apology From Randy Fine for Demolishing Ilhan Omar (They Ain't Getting One)

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on July 10, 2025
AP Photo/Phil Sears

If there's one thing Democrats love more than fomenting riots in the streets, it is clutching their pearls. 

It's kind of hilarious how they will spend 23 hours a day, seven days a week telling their supporters that everyone in the Trump administration is a Nazi Gestapo (or is that Gazpacho?) agent, while reserving that final hour to try to lecture Republicans that they are committing 'stochastic terrorism.'

But even funnier than that is how they think that the old rules still apply and that anyone cares about their manufactured outrage. 

Earlier this week, during Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the White House, infamous member of the Hamas Caucus, Ilhan Omar, took it upon herself to call the Israeli Prime Minister a 'war criminal.'

Apparently, winning the war that terrorists stupidly started with your country is now a 'war crime.' 

But, of course, Omar never met a terrorist group she wouldn't cheer for over the United States, as well as our greatest ally in the Middle East, Israel. 

Florida Republican Congressman Randy Fine wasn't having any of that, and he TORCHED Omar in a quote tweet on Tuesday night. 

BOOM! 

We're kind of loving the culture shift, where even Republicans in Congress are not afraid to call out people like Omar for EXACTLY who they are. 

We know that Fine's comment was over the target because the gasping and indignation from Omar's fellow House Democrats came swiftly. 

Nice try, Temu Obama. But the truth is not 'Islamophobic.' 

If Omar doesn't want to be called out for having Muslim terrorist buddies, she should try not having so many Muslim terrorist buddies.

But the most laughable part of Jeffries' attempted retort is how he tries to blame the current swath of political violence on Republicans, even the Minnesota assassination (which was committed by a Democrat).

House Minority Whip Katherine Clark also tried to hop aboard the outrage train.

Oh, really? THAT'S why political violence is on the rise?

Give us a break. 

Needless to say, no one was buying what Jeffries and Clark were shoveling. 

... compared them to Nazis and encouraged doxxing them. 

Jeffries himself even said that all ICE agents would be identified 'no matter what it takes' because 'this is not the 1930s.' 

That’s 'unhinged' rhetoric from a Minority Leader completely unfit for leadership. Hakeem Jeffries should be the one apologizing.

No, no, no. The reason 10 Antifa members were just arrested for attempted murder of ICE agents was not because of anything Democrats have been saying. 

It's because of all the 'Islamophobia.' Or something. 

Say it with us: 'It's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.' 

Sorry, we're not playing that game anymore.

In Clark's case, she REALLY should have kept her mouth shut, given what kind of parent she is. 

Oops. 

Oh, a leftist gender cultist in Congress has a violent, 'transgender' child? Color us shocked. 

We can only imagine what 'Islamophobic' remark that police officer must have made. LOL. 

That woman died. And Jeffries, Clark, and most Democrats haven't said a word about him or the reason for his violent attack. 

Omar sure hasn't. 

And Democrats haven't condemned that assassination of two young embassy workers either. 

Nor the person responsible for firebombing the home of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, a Jew. 

Fact check: No argument here. 

Instead of 'Islamophobia,' maybe we should start calling it 'Islamo-reality.' (We'll workshop that one.)

The last sentence of that post reads, 'Why are you defending an Anti-American Islamist?' 

We're not expecting Jeffries or Clark to answer it anytime soon. 

As for that apology they are demanding from Fine, they probably shouldn't hold their breath. 

Don't take our word for it. Listen to Fine himself: 

HA. 

There's your apology, Hakeem Jeffries and Katherine Clark. And that's all you'll get. 

Randy Fine did an outstanding Michael Corleone impression by telling Omar, Jeffries, and Clark, 'My offer is this: nothing.'

 Welcome to the new rules, Democrats. You're not going to like them. 

Ethos vs. Ethos: Scott Jennings Explains Why Democrats Are so Opposed to Medicaid Work Requirements Warren Squire
