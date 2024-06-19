This Is Fine: John Stossel Shares MAJOR Wake Up Call on How Much...
FBI Releases Statement on Texas Children’s Hospital Whistleblower

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on June 19, 2024
Various

Back on June 10, we told you the story of Eithan Haim, who blew the whistle on Texas Children's Hospital performing "gender-affirming" surgeries on minors, 1) after the hospital had claimed to have shut down the program, and 2) after Texas passed laws banning such surgeries for minors. We remember when the Left thought whistleblowers were heroes. Agents from the Department of Health and Human Services knocked at his door and said he was under investigation for violating HIPAA, legislation that makes it illegal to share protected health information.

And as we reported Tuesday, a second whistleblower from Texas Children's Hospital came out and said the hospital was billing these sex changes to Medicare. She was awarded for exposing Medicare fraud, right? Nope. Instead, two FBI agents came to her home.

Speaking of the FBI, it proudly posted a press release Tuesday explaining the charges against Haim:

The FBI says:

A Houston doctor has been indicted for obtaining protected individual health information for patients that were not under his care and without authorization, announced Alamdar S. Hamdani.

The case against Ethan Haim, 34, Dallas, has now been unsealed, and he is set to make his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Yvonne Y. Ho in Houston at 2 p.m.

The four-count indictment alleges Haim obtained personal information including patient names, treatment codes and the attending physician from Texas Children’s Hospital’s (TCH) electronic system without authorization. He allegedly obtained this information under false pretenses and with intent to cause malicious harm to TCH.

If convicted, Haim faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine. For blowing the whistle on illegal sex change surgeries.

Nowhere in its statement does the FBI mention what he blew the whistle on.

Has the FBI knocked on the doors of the doctors who continued to perform the surgeries after they were outlawed? Like, the real criminals? What about the hospital? What about the Medicaid fraud?

We'll be reading about the second whistleblower's federal charge in an upcoming press release.

***


Tags: FBI WHISTLEBLOWER GENDER-AFFIRMING CARE

