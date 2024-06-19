FBI Releases Statement on Texas Children’s Hospital Whistleblower

Back on June 10, we told you the story of Eithan Haim, who blew the whistle on Texas Children's Hospital performing "gender-affirming" surgeries on minors, 1) after the hospital had claimed to have shut down the program, and 2) after Texas passed laws banning such surgeries for minors. We remember when the Left thought whistleblowers were heroes. Agents from the Department of Health and Human Services knocked at his door and said he was under investigation for violating HIPAA, legislation that makes it illegal to share protected health information.

And as we reported Tuesday, a second whistleblower from Texas Children's Hospital came out and said the hospital was billing these sex changes to Medicare. She was awarded for exposing Medicare fraud, right? Nope. Instead, two FBI agents came to her home.

Speaking of the FBI, it proudly posted a press release Tuesday explaining the charges against Haim:

Doctor charged for unauthorized access to personal information of pediatric patients at Texas Children’s Hospital @FBIHouston https://t.co/scpRl1hTDU — FBI (@FBI) June 18, 2024

The FBI says:

A Houston doctor has been indicted for obtaining protected individual health information for patients that were not under his care and without authorization, announced Alamdar S. Hamdani. The case against Ethan Haim, 34, Dallas, has now been unsealed, and he is set to make his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Yvonne Y. Ho in Houston at 2 p.m. The four-count indictment alleges Haim obtained personal information including patient names, treatment codes and the attending physician from Texas Children’s Hospital’s (TCH) electronic system without authorization. He allegedly obtained this information under false pretenses and with intent to cause malicious harm to TCH.

If convicted, Haim faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine. For blowing the whistle on illegal sex change surgeries.

I remember when the FBI used to care about evidence of federal crimes, crimes like the mutilation of innocent children. But perhaps I was wrong… perhaps it never did. — AnnaZ (@AnnaZ) June 19, 2024

Imagine going after the doctor for blowing the whistle on mutilation of children, but not going after the hospital?



Sounds like our typical FBI. — RaisingPatriots (@raisingpatriots) June 18, 2024

This doctor is a hero. I hope your families and communities are ashamed of what you do for a living. pic.twitter.com/jXFVPo1alS — Amy LePore (@ArchetypalDork) June 18, 2024

You’re proud of this? — Daniel Patrick 🇺🇸 (@DanPS5099) June 18, 2024

He NOT have access to patient records. The names were redacted. — J Murphy, ESQ (@JLMurphy7) June 18, 2024

Shame on you! Your actions are disgraceful and bring a previously esteemed institution into disrepute. You may well be a party to a crime under Texas law. — Richard Hill (@rshill5_hill) June 19, 2024

The Federal Bureau of Intimidation strikes again eh ? — MikeMack33 (@mike95589) June 18, 2024

He exposed the mutilation of children without releasing a single piece of personal information. Unlike the @FBI, this doctor believes in his oath of "Do no harm..." — Tom Gaddis (@TomGaddis1) June 18, 2024

Whistleblower protection laws mean anything or nah? — A variable of my ancestry (@VoterIndy) June 18, 2024

Whistleblower exposing felonies. — CanisLupus (@CanisLupus_US) June 19, 2024

I really hope Trump disbands the FBI. — Dr. Chaffs (@DrChaffs) June 18, 2024

So you don't really care about the information he found out you just want to stop the person who is telling people the hospital is doing something wrong? — Diane (@SoCalValleyGal) June 18, 2024

Nowhere in its statement does the FBI mention what he blew the whistle on.

FBI talking about unauthorized access to personal information is hilarious — C (@bumblebeetuna76) June 18, 2024

Everyone who can fog a mirror knows this was deliberate persecution of a whistleblower exposing a crime that has become part of the policy of your overlords. — Jonathan Mayhew (@mayhew1776) June 18, 2024

Has the FBI knocked on the doors of the doctors who continued to perform the surgeries after they were outlawed? Like, the real criminals? What about the hospital? What about the Medicaid fraud?

We'll be reading about the second whistleblower's federal charge in an upcoming press release.

