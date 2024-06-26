Biden, Who Still Thinks 2016 Was 'Stolen', Says You Can’t Love Your Country...
LAWFARE: Biden Administration's Intimidation of Texas Children's Hospital Whistleblowers Is CHILLING

Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on June 26, 2024
Twitter

Earlier today, we told you about how the Biden administration officials pushed to remove all age restrictions on gender-reassignment surgeries. They feared having age restrictions would give critics of 'gender affirming' care ammunition in the fight against the mutilation of healthy children.

Here's a thread about the lengths the Biden administration -- via the DOJ and FBI -- have gone to to punish two whistleblowers at Texas Children's Hospital (TCH) -- Eithan Haim and Vanessa Sivadge.

This is lawfare. Full stop.

THC is not the victim here. The children they've mutilated, however, are.

Just incredible.

Prosecutor didn't review the evidence.

And the FBI lied to her.

He blasphemed the holy religion of trans activism.

That's his 'crime' here.

It is. Just like the prosecution and imprisonment of pro-lifers.

But remember -- Donald Trump is the fascist.

Yeah, right.

It's all projection. Psychology 101.

And they think they're the good guys.

They're not.

Imagine what they'll do if Biden wins a second term. They'll have carte blanche to continue this lawfare.

