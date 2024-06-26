LAWFARE: Biden Administration's Intimidation of Texas Children's Hospital Whistleblowers Is CHILLING

Earlier today, we told you about how the Biden administration officials pushed to remove all age restrictions on gender-reassignment surgeries. They feared having age restrictions would give critics of 'gender affirming' care ammunition in the fight against the mutilation of healthy children.

Here's a thread about the lengths the Biden administration -- via the DOJ and FBI -- have gone to to punish two whistleblowers at Texas Children's Hospital (TCH) -- Eithan Haim and Vanessa Sivadge.

NEW: Eithan Haim and Vanessa Sivadge exposed the child sex-change program at Texas Children's Hospital. Then, the Biden Administration indicted Haim and sent FBI agents to intimidate Sivadge.



This is the new politics of suppression. 🧵 — Maddie Rowley (@Maddie_Rowley_) June 25, 2024

This is lawfare. Full stop.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tina Ansari prosecuted Haim on 4 counts of allegedly obtaining patient data “without authorization” and “with intent to cause malicious harm" to TCH.



The DOJ says TCH is the victim, though Haim's whistleblowing proved otherwise. https://t.co/6lCsASs45t — Maddie Rowley (@Maddie_Rowley_) June 25, 2024

THC is not the victim here. The children they've mutilated, however, are.

In a letter to the House Judiciary Committee, Haim's lawyers wrote that during an initial discussion, Ansari admitted she hadn’t reviewed the purported evidence against Dr. Haim and was relying on easily verifiable falsehoods fed to her by the FBI. pic.twitter.com/UhehzMaY8T — Maddie Rowley (@Maddie_Rowley_) June 25, 2024

Just incredible.

Prosecutor didn't review the evidence.

And the FBI lied to her.

Ansari has prosecuted:

- Doctors for fraudulent claims for medical tests to earn higher pay

- A pharmacist for a $22 million federal insurance scam

- A healthcare center owner for a Medicare scam

Dr. Haim had no profit motive. His crime? Upholding his oath to Do No Harm. — Maddie Rowley (@Maddie_Rowley_) June 25, 2024

He blasphemed the holy religion of trans activism.

That's his 'crime' here.

This is a purely ideological attack on Dr. Haim. The Texas State Attorney General’s Office had six months to act on the case but chose not to, yet the DOJ and FBI started their intimidation tactics early on and made it very clear they would indict. — Maddie Rowley (@Maddie_Rowley_) June 25, 2024

It is. Just like the prosecution and imprisonment of pro-lifers.

Political persecutions have already begun: 75-year-old Paulette Harlow was sentenced to 2 years in prison for demonstrating at an abortion clinic, while anti-Israel protesters’ criminal charges were dropped after occupying and barricading Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall. — Maddie Rowley (@Maddie_Rowley_) June 25, 2024

But remember -- Donald Trump is the fascist.

Yeah, right.

But ... but ... Dems says it's TRUMP who will use DOJ to go after enemies.



🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — Chess (@forktown385) June 25, 2024

It's all projection. Psychology 101.

The continuing use of lawfare. https://t.co/AKAejDTKdl — Story Horse! 🏴‍☠️ (@bostronix) June 26, 2024

And they think they're the good guys.

They're not.

Imagine what they'll do if Biden wins a second term. They'll have carte blanche to continue this lawfare.