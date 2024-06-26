Decency Is on the Ballot: Biden Admin Pushed to REMOVE AGE RESTRICTIONS for Gender Reassigment Surgery

Wow. We really have no words beyond that to describe just how disgusting and political this is.

That's an understatement.

More from The New York Times:

Health officials in the Biden administration pressed an international group of medical experts to remove age limits for adolescent surgeries from guidelines for care of transgender minors, according to newly unsealed court documents. Age minimums, officials feared, could fuel growing political opposition to such treatments. Email excerpts from members of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health recount how staff for Adm. Rachel Levine, assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services and herself a transgender woman, urged them to drop the proposed limits from the group’s guidelines and apparently succeeded. If and when teenagers should be allowed to undergo transgender treatments and surgeries has become a raging debate within the political world. Opponents say teenagers are too young to make such decisions, but supporters including an array of medical experts posit that young people with gender dysphoria face depression and worsening distress if their issues go unaddressed.

This is vile.

Return to normalcy, right? — Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) June 26, 2024

Totally.

Of course! Nothing more normal than healthy 15 year olds getting mastectomies. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) June 26, 2024

Of course.

“It’s ridiculous to think this is actually happening, and bigoted to oppose it” — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 26, 2024

Exactly.

Biden has been completely captured by the Left. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) June 26, 2024

Completely.

These hormones will have consequences on these children children in the next 10 to 20 years. Joe Biden will be long dead, but the consequences of his administration will live on forever. This is the new lobotomy. Joe Biden will not be remembered fondly. — commonsense (@commonsense258) June 26, 2024

No, he won't be. We'll look on this like we look on other experiments.

Mengele would be so proud. — Linda Hennessey (@lahennessey752) June 26, 2024

So proud.

Never in US history as a President governed so differently than what he campaigned on. https://t.co/sqsfEX37o3 — The Incrementalist Libertarian (@colorblindk1d) June 26, 2024

Never.

Yep.

This right here is evil. It boggles my mind how people are pushing this trans nonsense on children. When I was growing up we were taught actual biology. Puberty is a necessary developmental process that ALL humans must go through. Hormonal treatments at 14. This is just wicked. https://t.co/6NFyR8qjyW — Shawn (@ShawnLivingLife) June 26, 2024

There really are no words.

But I was told this was not happening and it was a conspiracy 🤔 https://t.co/J9GEGELTxX — Paulie (@pauliebignuts99) June 26, 2024

It's a conspiracy until it's not.

The TIMES admitted this?



Holee sht. https://t.co/vRTd5QKyG5 — Arthur Frelling Dent (@ArthurFrDent) June 26, 2024

Yeah. We were shocked to see this in The New York Times.

To give you context. A friend of mine has a severe ovarian condition that makes it virtually impossible for her to have children and puts in her a lot of chronic pain.



Doctors have consistently refused to perform a hysterectomy until at least her 35th birthday. https://t.co/u51GPKopfx — Alejandro (@gul_garak) June 26, 2024

But they'll remove health breasts and penises from kids -- without age limits.

Shame on this administration.