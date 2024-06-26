Decency Is on the Ballot: Biden Admin Pushed to REMOVE AGE RESTRICTIONS for Gender Reassigment Surgery

That's Weirdly Specific. VP Kamala Harris Tries Fear Pandering to Latino Voters in...
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on June 26, 2024
Caroline Brehman/Pool via AP

Wow. We really have no words beyond that to describe just how disgusting and political this is.

That's an understatement.

More from The New York Times:

Health officials in the Biden administration pressed an international group of medical experts to remove age limits for adolescent surgeries from guidelines for care of transgender minors, according to newly unsealed court documents.

Age minimums, officials feared, could fuel growing political opposition to such treatments.

Email excerpts from members of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health recount how staff for Adm. Rachel Levine, assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services and herself a transgender woman, urged them to drop the proposed limits from the group’s guidelines and apparently succeeded.

If and when teenagers should be allowed to undergo transgender treatments and surgeries has become a raging debate within the political world. Opponents say teenagers are too young to make such decisions, but supporters including an array of medical experts posit that young people with gender dysphoria face depression and worsening distress if their issues go unaddressed.

This is vile.

Totally.

Of course.

Exactly.

Completely.

No, he won't be. We'll look on this like we look on other experiments.

So proud.

Never.

Yep.

There really are no words.

It's a conspiracy until it's not.

Yeah. We were shocked to see this in The New York Times.

But they'll remove health breasts and penises from kids -- without age limits.

Shame on this administration.

