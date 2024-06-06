Connecticut Democrats Fly Pride Flag at Half-Staff to 'Honor' Fallen State Trooper
Did He Just Say, 'Riddle Me This?' Biden's Biggest Fan Harry Sisson Thinks...
NYT: Legal Experts Say Trump Threatening to Prosecute Damages the Rule of Law
Steve Schmidt Says Biden’s D-Day Speech Was His Finest Moment on Stage
Remembering Woody Williams, the Last Surviving Medal of Honor Recipient from World War...
WHOOPS: Spain Regrets What Recognizing Palestine As a State Means (After Calling for...
WaPo: It's Rare That Prosecutors Charge in Cases Like Hunter Biden's
Pass the Aloe: AP Gets MAJOR SUNBURN Over Contradictory Climate Change Story
Rep. Dan Goldman's Attempt to Keep Original Hunter Biden Laptop Narrative Alive Goes...
Judge Orders Steve Bannon to Jail by July 1 for Contempt of Congress
Union Goof Says at Least John McCain Wasn't a Nazi, X Reminds Him...
Biden's Awkward D-Day Moment, Trump's Official VP List, Byron Donalds vs the Media!
Biden Stomps on a Few Self-Awareness Rakes During Lecture About Dictators and Bullies
FINISH HIM: Byron Donalds Claps Back HARD on Hakeem Jeffries Over Jim Crow...

Doctor Who Blew the Whistle on 'Gender-Affirming Care' Hit With Felony Charges

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on June 06, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik has been branded a "stochastic terrorist" by the media for reposting already public videos put online by the Boston Children's Hospital's gender clinic, in which medical professionals explained that "a good portion of children do know as early as from the womb" that they're transgender and performed gender-affirming hysterectomies on young girls.

Advertisement

Now we have a story from the Texas Children’s Hospital. A doctor who blew the whistle on the gender-affirming care the hospital was providing to minors and now faces felony charges from the Justice Department.

Christopher Rufo writes for City Journal:

A few years ago, Texas Children’s Hospital made no secret of its support for transgender medicine. Its doctors proudly administered puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and other medical interventions to children who self-identified as “trans.”

Then the tone shifted. In the face of public pressure, CEO Mark Wallace announced that he was shutting down the child gender clinic. But doctors at the hospital, including Richard Ogden Roberts, David Paul, and Kristy Rialon, never stopped.

The public would not have known if not for a courageous surgeon, Eithan Haim, who felt morally obligated to expose the subterfuge. He contacted me about how the hospital had lied about terminating the transgender medicine program, and that doctors were, in fact, continuing to perform sex-change procedures on children as young as 11.

The story rocketed across the world. The hospital immediately went on the defensive. Within a week, Texas legislators passed a bill confirming that transgender medical procedures for minors were illegal.

Earlier this week, U.S. marshals appeared at Haim’s home and summoned him to court to face an indictment on four felony counts of violating HIPAA. His initial appearance is next Monday, where he will learn more about the charges against him.

Recommended

Did He Just Say, 'Riddle Me This?' Biden's Biggest Fan Harry Sisson Thinks He's Got MAGA THIS Time
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

So they found a doctor guilty of wrongthink and managed to find something to charge him with.

Advertisement
Advertisement

It will track you down if you blow the whistle on child sex-change surgeries, speak up at school board meetings, or pray in front of an abortion clinic.

***

Tags: JUSTICE DEPARTMENT TRANSGENDER WHISTLEBLOWER GENDER-AFFIRMING CARE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did He Just Say, 'Riddle Me This?' Biden's Biggest Fan Harry Sisson Thinks He's Got MAGA THIS Time
Chad Felix Greene
WHOOPS: Spain Regrets What Recognizing Palestine As a State Means (After Calling for the End of Israel)
Amy Curtis
Connecticut Democrats Fly Pride Flag at Half-Staff to 'Honor' Fallen State Trooper
Brett T.
Rep. Dan Goldman's Attempt to Keep Original Hunter Biden Laptop Narrative Alive Goes Down in Flames
Doug P.
FINISH HIM: Byron Donalds Claps Back HARD on Hakeem Jeffries Over Jim Crow Comments
Grateful Calvin
NYT: Legal Experts Say Trump Threatening to Prosecute Damages the Rule of Law
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Did He Just Say, 'Riddle Me This?' Biden's Biggest Fan Harry Sisson Thinks He's Got MAGA THIS Time Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement