Doctor Who Blew the Whistle on 'Gender-Affirming Care' Hit With Felony Charges

Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik has been branded a "stochastic terrorist" by the media for reposting already public videos put online by the Boston Children's Hospital's gender clinic, in which medical professionals explained that "a good portion of children do know as early as from the womb" that they're transgender and performed gender-affirming hysterectomies on young girls.

Now we have a story from the Texas Children’s Hospital. A doctor who blew the whistle on the gender-affirming care the hospital was providing to minors and now faces felony charges from the Justice Department.

EXCLUSIVE: Dr. @EithanHaim exposed the child sex-change program at Texas Children's Hospital. Now the Biden Administration has indicted him on four felony charges. This is an outrageous political persecution—and must be resisted.https://t.co/9ck67YV0EI — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 6, 2024

Christopher Rufo writes for City Journal:

A few years ago, Texas Children’s Hospital made no secret of its support for transgender medicine. Its doctors proudly administered puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and other medical interventions to children who self-identified as “trans.” Then the tone shifted. In the face of public pressure, CEO Mark Wallace announced that he was shutting down the child gender clinic. But doctors at the hospital, including Richard Ogden Roberts, David Paul, and Kristy Rialon, never stopped. The public would not have known if not for a courageous surgeon, Eithan Haim, who felt morally obligated to expose the subterfuge. He contacted me about how the hospital had lied about terminating the transgender medicine program, and that doctors were, in fact, continuing to perform sex-change procedures on children as young as 11. The story rocketed across the world. The hospital immediately went on the defensive. Within a week, Texas legislators passed a bill confirming that transgender medical procedures for minors were illegal. … Earlier this week, U.S. marshals appeared at Haim’s home and summoned him to court to face an indictment on four felony counts of violating HIPAA. His initial appearance is next Monday, where he will learn more about the charges against him.

So they found a doctor guilty of wrongthink and managed to find something to charge him with.

They wanted to intimidate me into silence using every technique the federal leviathan had at their disposal. But they failed.



The only way to lose is to submit to corruption. It's time to fight back harder than ever!



GiveSendGo | Legal Defense Fund for Surgeon Whistleblower https://t.co/Yp5kFgvB2k — Eithan Haim MD (@EithanHaim) June 6, 2024

I am so sorry to hear this. Obviously, this is retaliation for whistleblowing, and the true intent is to frighten future potential medical whistleblowing that threaten the profits of big pharma and the medical industry. — Patsy Mink (@darcwood) June 6, 2024

Don't feel sorry for us. It is a privilege to be able to stand up for what is right. If we don't, what world will we deliver our children into. — Eithan Haim MD (@EithanHaim) June 6, 2024

The politically motivated prosecutions will continue until morale improves. — Paul D. (@pdon115) June 6, 2024

This is what they mean by "saving democracy," for those who were wondering. — David Pivtorak (@piv4law) June 6, 2024

It is outrageous. The charges are without merit. The prosecutor should be sanctioned and lose her licence to practice law. The regulator in Texas needs to evaluate this wholly unethical federal prosecutor — Real_Dr_Roy (@real_dr_roy) June 6, 2024

Mr. Haim is a hero. Maybe Texas should look into removing the statutes of limitations on lawsuits against the doctors and hospitals? And when has the U.S. Department of Justice ever gone after someone for a HIPAA violation? — Buddy B (@BBuddyb713) June 6, 2024

Just another example of the government lawfare and corruption. Anyone who criticizes the left is ostracized by the corrupt government administration. This is sick. There are endless examples, just like this one. — Brandon Comeau (@ComeauB36) June 6, 2024

Without a doubt, the Biden DOJ seems to be filled with Woke Ideologues who have zero interest in protecting children from predators who work in hospitals. — Katherine L. Russell (@ClarityInView) June 6, 2024

@KenPaxtonTX indict the US attorney before the end of the month. — goodusername (@gooduse63856452) June 6, 2024

please bear in mind that only ONE person was ever jailed on a HIPAA violation since its inception in 1996



DOJ is the new Gestapo folks — CornPop ☭ (@RealC0rnP0p) June 6, 2024

We know Merrick Garland won't have to answer to this "active investigation". — MisterYano (@RyanOin360) June 6, 2024

Disgraceful behavior from DOJ, but not unexpected. The Biden admin is rapidly losing ground, & their propaganda is no longer as effective as it once was - so they fall back on bullying & instilling fear & terror in their detractors.



I hope Haim prevails. — The Countess In Cowboy Boots (@LooneyOldLady) June 6, 2024

Wow. Just out in the open — PeanutGallery (@peanutg53954578) June 6, 2024

Amazing how ugly the Biden DOJ is as understood by its actions and inactions on this and other matters of public importance — Matt Watson (@MattWat16001736) June 6, 2024

It will track you down if you blow the whistle on child sex-change surgeries, speak up at school board meetings, or pray in front of an abortion clinic.

***