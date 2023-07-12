Vivek Ramaswamy's college admissions idea MIGHT be white supremacy if MSNBC has its way

GOP Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has an idea for how colleges can diversify admissions following the end of affirmative action.

Now that the Supreme Court has finally ended affirmative action, colleges will only further deprioritize SAT scores in favor of subjective factors because of large racial disparities in test results. There’s a simple way forward that will drive excellence and diversity of talent… — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) July 12, 2023

He might have a problem. As Twitchy told you, some on the Left (MSNBC) say physical fitness is white supremacy now. *SNORT*



There were plenty of people with a lot to say about Ramaswamy's idea. We will start with those that liked it.

this is a clever idea — Joe Lonsdale (@JTLonsdale) July 12, 2023

We need LOTS of fresh ideas. Thoughtful, common sense ideas have been lacking for years…. Keep on Thinking! — Dave Roman (@DaveRom86052473) July 12, 2023

Now we will move to the people who thought it could work with a few tweaks.

Physical fitness should receive some more priority among students compared to what prevails among them right now. But, it shouldn't be "at par" with their skills in theoretical subjects like reading tests and math. After all intellect matters more than physical abilities for most… — Kamlesh Bhatt (@kbplus2008) July 12, 2023

Good idea but it does need to be backed up by an excellent education program being funded for all of our middle and high schools. We need to better fund and support inner city schools that will give kids a better leg up. — AnnieOldEnough It’s ALL Bull sheet (@AnnieOldenough) July 12, 2023

And next, we have those that either made it a joke or were not having it.

Problem with concrete policy articulation by politicians is that you lose some constituency with every proposal until you are no longer viable.



I was with you until this one.



Withdraw it immediately or I will organize nerds against Vivek!



;-) — zipjet (@zipjet) July 12, 2023

HA! We laughed. This writer is a book nerd. No way we would have gotten into college on how many sit-ups we could do, but if we have a HARRY POTTER knowledge SAT we could get a full ride. *wink*

Low SAT scores among minorities in particular African-Americans and Hispanics is not the result of students not being able to learn it’s a result of students not being taught the fundamentals, reading writing, arithmetic history and science that they will need to know in order to… — JA MCCAUSLAND - "NEVER EVER GIVE UP" (@JOSEPHMCCAUSLA7) July 12, 2023

That is a solid argument. Most people are not doing badly in school because they are stupid. Much of the disparities in education come from people being forced into bad school systems and never being allowed out of them. School choice in K-12 would fix so many of the educational issues we have and allow better test scores all around.

FFS how do people think you are smart? A fitness test? What about people in wheelchairs? What about people with physical ailments? Go away Vivisection, go stand over there in there corner with your BFF's pfizer and Jared Kushner, you damn fake https://t.co/1JS5hoTuRw — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) July 12, 2023

That is also valid. What next? What about people who are gifted singers, dancers, or artists but may not do great on SATS, are we going to add in components for that? SAT scores based on how well you paint a portrait? We are pretty sure that is not going to fly.

Me getting in to college on the merits of my sit-and-reach, which sounds more problematic than it is. HEYOOOOHHH. https://t.co/K7X6MpshuF — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) July 12, 2023

HA! We would never make it into college and you know what? THAT IS FINE. Everyone is not meant to go to college. For many people, it is a waste of time and money. It all depends on the profession.

This is why it's hard to take Vivek seriously. He's not joking here. https://t.co/SM0oigx5vr — Miss Information (@Ms_Informatian) July 12, 2023

He is not joking. Vivek may or may not go super far in the GOP primary and we found a lot of issues with this idea, but we do not mind ANYONE who at least has ideas and is willing to discuss them without going Leftist socialist on us.



Keep pushing the ideas Vivek, at least you are not running a cookie-cutter campaign like a couple of others in the race.

