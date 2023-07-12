Vivek Ramaswamy's college admissions idea MIGHT be white supremacy if MSNBC has its way

The Babylon Bee roasts Andrew Tate as only they can
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  7:09 PM on July 12, 2023
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

GOP Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has an idea for how colleges can diversify admissions following the end of affirmative action. 

He might have a problem. As Twitchy told you, some on the Left (MSNBC) say physical fitness is white supremacy now. *SNORT*

There were plenty of people with a lot to say about Ramaswamy's idea. We will start with those that liked it. 

Now we will move to the people who thought it could work with a few tweaks. 

And next, we have those that either made it a joke or were not having it. 

HA! We laughed. This writer is a book nerd. No way we would have gotten into college on how many sit-ups we could do, but if we have a HARRY POTTER knowledge SAT we could get a full ride. *wink* 

That is a solid argument. Most people are not doing badly in school because they are stupid. Much of the disparities in education come from people being forced into bad school systems and never being allowed out of them. School choice in K-12 would fix so many of the educational issues we have and allow better test scores all around. 

That is also valid. What next? What about people who are gifted singers, dancers, or artists but may not do great on SATS, are we going to add in components for that? SAT scores based on how well you paint a portrait? We are pretty sure that is not going to fly. 

HA! We would never make it into college and you know what? THAT IS FINE. Everyone is not meant to go to college. For many people, it is a waste of time and money. It all depends on the profession.

He is not joking. Vivek may or may not go super far in the GOP primary and we found a lot of issues with this idea, but we do not mind ANYONE who at least has ideas and is willing to discuss them without going Leftist socialist on us. 

Keep pushing the ideas Vivek, at least you are not running a cookie-cutter campaign like a couple of others in the race. 

