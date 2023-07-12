Christina Pushaw asks an important question: What makes a RINO?

Nina Turner may not understand how inflation works, but that's not stopping her...
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  12:41 PM on July 12, 2023
Artist Angie

In a primary season where it seems like everyone is pointing fingers, Christina Pushaw had a question and we thought it was worth covering. 

We here at Twitchy are NOT taking sides in the primary. We try really hard to cover things in an even manner even if some of our writers have certain leanings for one candidate over another but we really do hope whoever gets the nomination after a hard-fought primary earns the support of ALL of us on the Right even if you think some of us might be RINOS. 

Some people went in HARD and just said they think it DOES make her a RINO. 

We had others who were willing to disagree and still admit we should all be on the same side.

Wait? Twitter is not real life? This explains so much! 

We also had this tweeter who wanted to add to the list of governors Pushaw should include in her support. 

Huckabee has been pretty great. We hope she continues to make moves in politics. We did not find any mention of Governor Kristi Noem but we think she might be worth watching as well. 

This last tweet says a lot of the same things this writer thinks. 

Primary politics can go pretty hard and full disclosure, this writer is mutuals with Christina Pushaw on Twitter, and we do NOT think she is a RINO. We also want to beat the Left in 2024 so we would like for everyone to support whoever the final winner of the GOP nomination may be. We KNOW that is a big ask. We get it if some people just can not do it.

Maybe the thought of four MORE years of Biden will be enough for ANYONE to garner the coalition of support around them even if it is someone we can all agree sucks like Chris Christie. 

OH BOY. We really hope it is not Chris Christie! 


