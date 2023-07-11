Megan Rapinoe picks fight with Dave Chappelle over trans rights

Soccer star, Megan Rapinoe decided to pick a fight with Dave Chappelle.

Megan Rapinoe blames Dave Chappelle for ‘violence’ against trans people https://t.co/w4YsrstBVr pic.twitter.com/8UUmEF9Yth — New York Post (@nypost) July 11, 2023

“I don’t want to mince words about it,” Rapinoe said. “Dave Chappelle making jokes about trans people directly leads to violence, whether it’s verbal or otherwise, against trans people. When Martina or Sage or whoever are talking about this, people aren’t hearing it just in the context of elite sports. They’re saying, ‘The rest of my life, this is how I’m going to treat trans people.’”

Rapinoe does not seem to understand that people can see the difference between a standard trans person versus a trans activist or a trans athlete who is indeed taking scholarships and awards away from biological women.



Most people on Twitter were over Rapinoe.



We loved the ones who just called her out for being ignorant.

Megan Rapinoe is an imbecile. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) July 11, 2023

That's dumb, even for her and no one was ever going to accuse her of being another Einstein in the first place. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) July 11, 2023

She looks like a gayer version of David Spade — Chill Rich Dude (@jakep316) July 11, 2023

We can not unsee that last tweet so you have to live with it in your head now as well. That is just how it works.

He can’t possibly be responsible for all of it. — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂🇦🇽 (@CallMeK1123) July 11, 2023

Ha! Chappelle is somehow out there hiding in the corner anytime anything bad happens to a trans person.

LOL@MPinoe picking a fight against Dave Chappelle?



Trust me, Megan, that's a fight you will not win.#TeamDave https://t.co/CCUpx3WxRA — David X. Henry (@imau2fan) July 11, 2023

This is a fight worth watching. Chappelle time to take the gloves off. — Dana French (@DanaBFrench) July 11, 2023

We feel like Chappelle is going to win any fight he is in that involves words.

White entitled liberal woman blames black man for all of the worlds problems. How original https://t.co/COF28qUne9 — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) July 11, 2023

If the soccer shoe fits ...

If her claim about Chappelle were true then her just speaking badly about Chappelle must mean she hates him and if she hates him then she is behind racism! See how stupid that is?

There is no violence against trans people.



In fact, trans terrorists have been the primary threat. https://t.co/eMdFwBABwp — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) July 11, 2023

We would amend it just a little, there might be some violence against a trans person but it is NOT due to Dave Chappelle and Trans-Radical-Activists are way more violent and dangerous than many other activists. They go beyond just protesting or trying to change minds, they try to destroy people.

Prove it, find 3 people who said they committed acts of violence directly due to a Chappelle joke https://t.co/Tnd1nXsBta — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 11, 2023

We will probably be waiting a very long time. Maybe Rapinoe can find a highschool boys soccer team to destroy her while we wait. *wink* IYKYK.

