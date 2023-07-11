Megan Rapinoe picks fight with Dave Chappelle over trans rights

Every Time the White House Has Been Asked About the "Bag of Cocaine"
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  3:41 PM on July 11, 2023
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Soccer star, Megan Rapinoe decided to pick a fight with Dave Chappelle. 

“I don’t want to mince words about it,” Rapinoe said. “Dave Chappelle making jokes about trans people directly leads to violence, whether it’s verbal or otherwise, against trans people. When Martina or Sage or whoever are talking about this, people aren’t hearing it just in the context of elite sports. They’re saying, ‘The rest of my life, this is how I’m going to treat trans people.’”

Rapinoe does not seem to understand that people can see the difference between a standard trans person versus a trans activist or a trans athlete who is indeed taking scholarships and awards away from biological women. 

Most people on Twitter were over Rapinoe. 

We loved the ones who just called her out for being ignorant. 

We can not unsee that last tweet so you have to live with it in your head now as well. That is just how it works. 

Ha! Chappelle is somehow out there hiding in the corner anytime anything bad happens to a trans person. 

We feel like Chappelle is going to win any fight he is in that involves words. 

If the soccer shoe fits ... 

If her claim about Chappelle were true then her just speaking badly about Chappelle must mean she hates him and if she hates him then she is behind racism! See how stupid that is? 

We would amend it just a little, there might be some violence against a trans person but it is NOT due to Dave Chappelle and Trans-Radical-Activists are way more violent and dangerous than many other activists. They go beyond just protesting or trying to change minds, they try to destroy people. 

We will probably be waiting a very long time. Maybe Rapinoe can find a highschool boys soccer team to destroy her while we wait. *wink* IYKYK. 

