At least Hunter Biden got to enjoy the fireworks this week
Taylor Lorenz: TikTok has replaced Twitter as the global town square
Here's a great rebuttal to The Nation's piece on Asian American white supremacists
NYT: Racial disparities in drowning deaths have worsened
George Soros endorsing Ron DeSantis means you should vote Trump
Laura Loomer is not impressed with your mediocre LOSER life of marriage and...
Washington Post: Climate change deniers are largely absent this unusually hot year
CNN says 'Sound of Freedom' was created out of moral panics spread by...
WaPo reports gov't having hands tied on censorship 'unravels plans to protect 2024...
Megyn Kelly applauds Bud Light dropping out of the list of Top 10...
Sen. John Kennedy weighs in on coke found in the WH as only...
Start your engines ... Iowa Caucus date announced and it's off to the...
BREAKING: Sixth Circuit allows Tennessee’s ban on sex change procedures for minors to...
Media serves up glowing reviews of lib SCOTUS justice all at once

UFC's Dana White encourages other executives to give FREE tickets to The Sound Of Freedom movie

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  2:37 AM on July 09, 2023

Twitchy has kept you all in the know about the movie The Sound of Freedom and we have a NEW update. Dana White, the president of UFC has put out a tweet encouraging other executives to follow his lead and give employees FREE tickets to the movie.

You all must have heard by now this movie has destroyed all expectations even beating the NEW Indiana Jones movie at the box office and it is still going strong. We are not surprised people like Dana White are trying to make it climb even further. 

The movie is about human trafficking and most people were excited to see Mr. White (not a Breaking Bad reference) was not only encouraging his employees but as many people as he could to go see the movie. 

Many people saw the call to action and were justifiably upset that there had to be a movie made about this subject at all and even more angry at the media trying to pretend it is a QAnon conspiracy movie, not to mention that the Biden administration does not seem to care that loose borders may be contributing to the evil. 

Recommended

OUCH: Biden's NOT going to like Maureen Dowd's NYT column today
Doug P.

We do not usually have to put in sarcasm warnings because it is Twitchy but we want to prepare you. The following tweet along with our commentary following the tweet IS SARCASM but it is glorious. 

YUP. Mel Gibson and Dana White and Jim Caviezal (the dude who played Jesus in The Passion of The Christ) are all QAnon ... we can not roll our eyes far enough to the back of our heads for all of that, hence our previous sarcasm warning.

We particularly liked the following tweet calling out some of the media. 

Others wanted to talk about how important the movie is. 

We really loved the following tweet that wanted to point out what people may take Dana White's advice to heart but particularly pointing a finger at those who will ignore it. 

We hope it is a turning point! The movie has been met with both acclaim and unfounded attacks. We hope you all ignore the attacks and go see the movie. The subject of human trafficking particularly child trafficking is one nobody wants to talk about but we should never stop talking about it. 

In a world full of monsters, be a Dana White. 

****************************************************************

Related: 
We LOVE a good hashtag #cocaineawhitehousemovie
David Hogg Cant Shoot
Jemele Hill makes us roll our eyes
****************************************************************
Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CHILD ABUSE FREE FREEDOM HUMAN TRAFFICKING MOVIES UFC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OUCH: Biden's NOT going to like Maureen Dowd's NYT column today
Doug P.
Here's a great rebuttal to The Nation's piece on Asian American white supremacists
Brett T.
Laura Loomer is not impressed with your mediocre LOSER life of marriage and motherhood
justmindy
Sen. John Kennedy weighs in on coke found in the WH as only he can
Doug P.
NYT: Racial disparities in drowning deaths have worsened
Brett T.
Taylor Lorenz: TikTok has replaced Twitter as the global town square
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
OUCH: Biden's NOT going to like Maureen Dowd's NYT column today Doug P.