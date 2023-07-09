UFC's Dana White encourages other executives to give FREE tickets to The Sound Of Freedom movie

Twitchy has kept you all in the know about the movie The Sound of Freedom and we have a NEW update. Dana White, the president of UFC has put out a tweet encouraging other executives to follow his lead and give employees FREE tickets to the movie.

You all must have heard by now this movie has destroyed all expectations even beating the NEW Indiana Jones movie at the box office and it is still going strong. We are not surprised people like Dana White are trying to make it climb even further.

The movie is about human trafficking and most people were excited to see Mr. White (not a Breaking Bad reference) was not only encouraging his employees but as many people as he could to go see the movie.

🚨🚨 More of this please!! Thank you @danawhite for advocating and supporting this movie.



Marine and I are going to see this movie again tomorrow. This movie needs all of our support. It's time that we start setting the narrative, instead of being force fed fake news from the… https://t.co/TzqGiCG8fd — CaliforniaGirlinACaliforniaWorld (@PorscheCutie) July 9, 2023

UFC President Dana White comes out as a supporter of the Sound Of Freedom movie that is doing huge numbers at the box office. https://t.co/9HMgGxe8eR — Vince Manfeld (@AureliusStoic1) July 9, 2023

Many people saw the call to action and were justifiably upset that there had to be a movie made about this subject at all and even more angry at the media trying to pretend it is a QAnon conspiracy movie, not to mention that the Biden administration does not seem to care that loose borders may be contributing to the evil.

Watched this last night and "A Must See" for everyone. We need to wake up to human trafficking cause it's happening in our own backyards. #SOFMovie #SoundOfFreedom https://t.co/FlCYjGPNIy — Mr305.eth | Armyretired.eth (@enzo305eth) July 9, 2023

After seeing this film tonight, I'm even more angry about the worthless "leadership" in our WH 🤬 Open borders, kick backs, & the blatant (& obvious) role that our government/ Hollywood/elitists play in this horrific trafficking! #SoundOfFreedom @reallycaviezel BRAVO! #GodWins https://t.co/pKRCVeRp5Z — 🇺🇸SO-CALchik11 (@socalchik11) July 9, 2023

We do not usually have to put in sarcasm warnings because it is Twitchy but we want to prepare you. The following tweet along with our commentary following the tweet IS SARCASM but it is glorious.

Everyone knows @danawhite and Mel Gibson are huge Qanon followers. https://t.co/G8H4gIYKFM — Jason James (@jasonjamesbnn) July 9, 2023

YUP. Mel Gibson and Dana White and Jim Caviezal (the dude who played Jesus in The Passion of The Christ) are all QAnon ... we can not roll our eyes far enough to the back of our heads for all of that, hence our previous sarcasm warning.

Child trafficking is very real, yet the mainstream media is trying to write it off as some QAnon-tin foil hat-bullshit-puppy kicking-baby hating-conspiracy nonsense. Stop watching TV, it rots your brain. https://t.co/7Q4umIc79N — Barb Rogers Little Ms. TerrorSolaris (@BarbSunburn) July 9, 2023

We particularly liked the following tweet calling out some of the media.

Hey @cnn and @RollingStone you guys are despicable in trying to throw shade on this Sound of Freedom movie and about this horrendous crime on trafficking children.

Dana White has if right and he will fight for the children.

Bravo Dana and Mel. https://t.co/lEPiH2pHAL — Lorne Victor🌴🌴✝️♦️ (@lornevic) July 9, 2023

Others wanted to talk about how important the movie is.

Everyone go see this. Tim Ballard’s story is true. They had to tone down the movie as the full weight if what is boing on is simply too much for most people to bear. https://t.co/N3jkdrMgXD — Fin (@finvader8) July 9, 2023

Movie blew me away. I wish I could by tickets for a bunch of people to go. I hope @danawhite bought tickets for people to go see the movie. Seriously this movie should change your life. https://t.co/6qxfP5uc9x — JustChad (@JustChadTv) July 9, 2023

We really loved the following tweet that wanted to point out what people may take Dana White's advice to heart but particularly pointing a finger at those who will ignore it.

watch how not a single entity, that was/is complicit with human oppression, does this https://t.co/58nYjmi674 — negrodamus done told ya - Oppresso Liber (@whalesonly1) July 9, 2023

You must see this movie @SOFMovie2023 most important movie you will see this year. This is a turning point & it starts with you! https://t.co/PG374Et4Wu — Bill Bryant 🇺🇸 ☮️ (@billbryant2328) July 9, 2023

We hope it is a turning point! The movie has been met with both acclaim and unfounded attacks. We hope you all ignore the attacks and go see the movie. The subject of human trafficking particularly child trafficking is one nobody wants to talk about but we should never stop talking about it.



In a world full of monsters, be a Dana White.

