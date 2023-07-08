Cocaine in the White House scandal inspires HILARIOUS Hashtag #CocaineAWhitehouseMovie

WaPo report frowns upon WH journo 'making himself the story' (no, not THAT...
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  11:07 AM on July 08, 2023

We here at Twitchy love a good hashtag game and we found one for you! #CocaineAWhitehouseMovie was inspired by the White House cocaine scandal and it 'cracked' us up. We hope it brings a little laugh to your day as well. 

It started out with that little call to action and it got better and better from there. 

Apparently it is in a high-traffic area near the situation room or something ... ALLEGEDLY!

OK, technically dime bags are generally for weed, not coke but we still laughed and do not ask us how we know that. We just watch a lot of 60 days in and the Mayor of Kingstown, ok!!!???!!!

*SNORT* not a cocaine snort, a laughing snort. EVERYBODY KNOWS WHERE THE COKE CAME FROM. We are not allowed to say it, but we know it. 

OUCH and LOL! 

This writer happens to be a big Harry Potter fan so that one was included just for us. We love it! haha. 

BLOW-hicans. NICE! 

Perfection. 

HA! A good hashtag is good for the soul.

We try not to include our own tweets BUT we literally joined Twitter for the hashtags and we are breaking that rule this time. Don't hurt us. 

We 'crack' ourselves up. *SNORT* 

We love a good hashtag game. They used to be the best thing about Twitter. We really hope they keep popping up and we will keep covering them and laughing. 

