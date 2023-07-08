Cocaine in the White House scandal inspires HILARIOUS Hashtag #CocaineAWhitehouseMovie

We here at Twitchy love a good hashtag game and we found one for you! #CocaineAWhitehouseMovie was inspired by the White House cocaine scandal and it 'cracked' us up. We hope it brings a little laugh to your day as well.

Hey! It’s movie night in the Biden White House! We know what they might serve but what do you think they will they show?

#CocaineAWhitehouseMovie — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) July 7, 2023

It started out with that little call to action and it got better and better from there.

Apparently it is in a high-traffic area near the situation room or something ... ALLEGEDLY!

#CocaineAWhitehouseMovie



Indiana Jones and the Dime Bag of Destiny. — Eric for POTUS 2024! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Flipper628) July 7, 2023

OK, technically dime bags are generally for weed, not coke but we still laughed and do not ask us how we know that. We just watch a lot of 60 days in and the Mayor of Kingstown, ok!!!???!!!

All The President Son’s Blow

#CocaineAWhitehouseMovie — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) July 7, 2023

*SNORT* not a cocaine snort, a laughing snort. EVERYBODY KNOWS WHERE THE COKE CAME FROM. We are not allowed to say it, but we know it.

Father Nose Best #CocaineAWhitehouseMovie — Lizzy Lou Who 🇺🇸 (@_wintergirl93) July 7, 2023

OUCH and LOL!

#CocaineAWhitehouseMovie



Hunter Potter: The Sorcerer’s Stoned — Eric for POTUS 2024! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Flipper628) July 7, 2023

This writer happens to be a big Harry Potter fan so that one was included just for us. We love it! haha.

#CocaineAWhitehouseMovie



The Blast Of The Blowhicans — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) July 7, 2023

BLOW-hicans. NICE!

Perfection.

Crack To The Future #CocaineAWhitehouseMovie — Lizzy Lou Who 🇺🇸 (@_wintergirl93) July 7, 2023

HA! A good hashtag is good for the soul.

We try not to include our own tweets BUT we literally joined Twitter for the hashtags and we are breaking that rule this time. Don't hurt us.

#CocaineAWhitehouseMovie

The Big Snort — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) July 7, 2023

We 'crack' ourselves up. *SNORT*

We love a good hashtag game. They used to be the best thing about Twitter. We really hope they keep popping up and we will keep covering them and laughing.

