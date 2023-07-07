MSNBC's finally starting to express some skepticism about Coke-gate but they need to...
David Hogg TRIES to make a point about guns but MISSES the mark in more ways than one

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  11:57 AM on July 07, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

A Twitchy regular is back at it and being a little more ridiculous than normal. 

David Hogg has graduated college and surprisingly seems to be dumber than he was when he started. He is still against guns but trying a NEW tactic.

So to sum that up, he went to a shooting range and used a long gun from 20 yards away and thinks that is a great grouping and wants to use his skills as an example for everyone to say we should get rid of certain types of guns and ammo. Good grief, he really missed the mark, in more ways than one! 

Right. If his grouping was that loose with a long gun and that range, there is no way he would hit a moving target. 

Sam J.

It may not have been intentional but that is indeed what Mr. Hogg implied and the next tweet expanded on that failed logic. 

OOPS. Did Mr. Hogg actually make a case for MORE rounds? We think he may have. 

HA! Like Hogg is ever going to say a word about a Democrat. He would probably lose too much money from being a mouthpiece for the party. He is never going to speak a bad word about any of them. 

YUP. Another tweeter who recognized he made a case FOR the guns and more rounds. 

The simplicity of that tweet just made us laugh. It is not. He seems to be really proud of it though. 

That last tweet gave David many scenarios and we feel certain he will not go back and try any of them because we do not think his goal was to actually learn anything or change his perspective, his goal was most likely to try and create a false idea that ANYONE can use a gun properly and hit a target. David missed his mark. 

Keep practicing Mr. Hogg. You may even eventually understand those of us who support the 2nd amendment. 

******************************************************************
