David Hogg TRIES to make a point about guns but MISSES the mark in more ways than one

A Twitchy regular is back at it and being a little more ridiculous than normal.

David Hogg has graduated college and surprisingly seems to be dumber than he was when he started. He is still against guns but trying a NEW tactic.

I know many who follow me haven't shot guns or semi automatic rifles before. Even with zero training I could shoot a pretty tight grouping at 20 yards. Just look. You don't need 30 round mags. If you can't stop whatever you need to with 10 7.62 rounds. You got bigger problems. pic.twitter.com/sJMxsfnmbT — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) July 6, 2023

There are other rounds rifles are chambered for its just in this case I was shooting a rifle chambered in 7.62. I know this makes some uncomfortable but I feel the need to know all I can about how to stop this and to talk to everyone including those who don't agree. — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) July 6, 2023

For the record I wasn't using a bipod for this either. That's why I say this. I did this well with zero experience shooting semi auto rifles. Surely you can be a better shot than David Hogg. — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) July 6, 2023

So to sum that up, he went to a shooting range and used a long gun from 20 yards away and thinks that is a great grouping and wants to use his skills as an example for everyone to say we should get rid of certain types of guns and ammo. Good grief, he really missed the mark, in more ways than one!

You think the range is equivalent to an actual firefight? That’s adorable. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 🏳️‍🌈 (@HarmfulOpinion) July 6, 2023

Right. If his grouping was that loose with a long gun and that range, there is no way he would hit a moving target.

So if you can't stop an attacker with 10 rounds you deserve what you get? — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) July 6, 2023

It may not have been intentional but that is indeed what Mr. Hogg implied and the next tweet expanded on that failed logic.

"If you can't stop whatever you need to with 10 7.62 rounds. You got bigger problems"



EXACTLY! - Like bigger problems that might just be solved with a few more 7.62 rounds. 🙄 — Brian Hay Mortimore (@morty4texas) July 6, 2023

OOPS. Did Mr. Hogg actually make a case for MORE rounds? We think he may have.

Hey cheese slice:



How come you’ve never tweeted about Hunter’s felony gun crimes and why he should be behind bars for those crimes?



Could it be because you are completely FOS, and just a partisan crisis actor and nothing more? — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) July 6, 2023

HA! Like Hogg is ever going to say a word about a Democrat. He would probably lose too much money from being a mouthpiece for the party. He is never going to speak a bad word about any of them.

you condescend to the wholeass internet about their lack of skill when you think this is a "pretty tight" group at 20yds with zero adrenaline involved? ironically, this is a pretty good argument for the necessity of 30+rnd mags. — JD (@FishkinSykes) July 6, 2023

YUP. Another tweeter who recognized he made a case FOR the guns and more rounds.

That’s not a tight group. — DogDung (@DogDung3) July 6, 2023

The simplicity of that tweet just made us laugh. It is not. He seems to be really proud of it though.

(1) Do it again, but this time your target is multiple armed assailants who not only move but can take cover and shoot back at you.



(2) Same thing, but your assailants have body armor/are tripping acid.



(3) Same thing, but with a handgun.



(4) Same thing, but instead of ideal… https://t.co/WqtXWnyY8L — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) July 7, 2023

That last tweet gave David many scenarios and we feel certain he will not go back and try any of them because we do not think his goal was to actually learn anything or change his perspective, his goal was most likely to try and create a false idea that ANYONE can use a gun properly and hit a target. David missed his mark.



Keep practicing Mr. Hogg. You may even eventually understand those of us who support the 2nd amendment.

