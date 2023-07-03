WATCH: The National Speech and Debate Association has (sigh) gone woke, now tolerates...
Powerful movie 'Sound of Freedom' opens tomorrow to early conservative acclaim

justmindy  |  7:16 PM on July 03, 2023

Conservative groups are waiting in excited expectation for the release of the new film Sound of Freedom tomorrow. It shares a story of human trafficking.

In an impassioned plea to see the movie, actor and director Mel Gibson, calls human trafficking one of the most disturbing problems of our time.

This horror can indeed feel overwhelming and as if it cannot be overcome, but like David, this is a Goliath the world can beat with our collective strength.

It is beautiful to see a famous person using their platform to give a voice to the helpless.

In a stirring testament to the goodness left in humanity, presales for the movie have been in the millions of dollars.

While tweeps might be upset with Elon over tweet limits this weekend, he played a huge role in supporting this important movie and informing the public. Bravo, Elon!

Entertainer John Rich recommends the movie for viewers over 16, so please preview in advance if you plan on taking younger children. This is a a movie and not a documentary, but it is based on a true story.

The first step in fighting human trafficking is a secure border. There is nothing about an open border that is compassionate. It simply places vulnerable individuals in harm's way. Our legislators must get this message and protect innocents.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!




