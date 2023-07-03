Powerful movie 'Sound of Freedom' opens tomorrow to early conservative acclaim

Conservative groups are waiting in excited expectation for the release of the new film Sound of Freedom tomorrow. It shares a story of human trafficking.

“The most disturbing problems in our World today is Human Trafficking and the Trafficking of children. The first step in eradicating this crime…is awareness. Go see ‘Sound of Freedom’…” -Mel Gibson. Sound of Freedom comes out on July 4th. pic.twitter.com/h3U6U5tTtn — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) July 2, 2023

In an impassioned plea to see the movie, actor and director Mel Gibson, calls human trafficking one of the most disturbing problems of our time.

Passion of the Christ director Mel Gibson has urged people to watch the Sound of Freedom movie, which exposes human trafficking, at the theatres. Jim Caviezel, the actor who played the role of Jesus in the Passion movie plays the main role in this movie, which is produced by… pic.twitter.com/nM11cq0LtS — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) July 2, 2023

Jim Caviezel on how child trafficking is a Goliath that must be defeated, how Christians need to stand up in courage against evil instead of bowing to the powers that be, and the prayer he heard in his heart when making the Sound of Freedom: pic.twitter.com/yCzQvNp8Kx — Zeno Calhoun (@zenoc_oshits) June 28, 2023

This horror can indeed feel overwhelming and as if it cannot be overcome, but like David, this is a Goliath the world can beat with our collective strength.

JUST IN: Mel Gibson is promoting his new movie ‘Sound of Freedom’ which exposes the reality of child sex trafficking, the movie is set to release tomorrow, July 4th.



I wish more Hollywood celebrities would use their platform for great causes like this!https://t.co/mIDGkp9MHR — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) July 3, 2023

It is beautiful to see a famous person using their platform to give a voice to the helpless.

Headline on our press release going out:



SOUND OF FREEDOM Tops $10M in Box Office PreSales



Indie Movie from Angel Studios Holds the #1 Spot on COMSCORE’s Hourly Grosses, Overtaking Disney’s INDIANA JONES — Lara Logan (@laralogan) July 3, 2023

In a stirring testament to the goodness left in humanity, presales for the movie have been in the millions of dollars.

In cases you missed it, Jim Caviezel, shouts out @elonmusk for helping support the movie Sound Of Freedom.



“Gods children are no longer for sale”



PROTECT THE KIDS pic.twitter.com/oX0LlgqbXv — Shawn Ξ (@YoumotherFUDer) June 29, 2023

While tweeps might be upset with Elon over tweet limits this weekend, he played a huge role in supporting this important movie and informing the public. Bravo, Elon!

Sound of Freedom is out tomorrow, Mel Gibson’s film about child trafficking.



The people behind it are courageous for making it, the least we can do is go and see it! — Ian Prittie (@thereds8) July 3, 2023

I saw an early screening of this film last night. It will change you! Anyone 16 or older should see #SoundOfFreedom no doubt. Get tix👇👇 https://t.co/wnhSi6wzBn — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) June 29, 2023

Entertainer John Rich recommends the movie for viewers over 16, so please preview in advance if you plan on taking younger children. This is a a movie and not a documentary, but it is based on a true story.

The truth of CHILD TRAFFICKING. As Jim said, CLOSE THE BORDERS! Sound of Freedom. pic.twitter.com/tkA0ip4f8J — Dr. Truth (@Tony11Sim) July 2, 2023

The first step in fighting human trafficking is a secure border. There is nothing about an open border that is compassionate. It simply places vulnerable individuals in harm's way. Our legislators must get this message and protect innocents.

