'EYE ROLL' Jemele Hill claims an Asian mother is carrying water for white supremacy

Twitchy has been keeping you all up to date on the SCOTUS ruling regarding affirmative action along with all of the stupid things Leftists are saying on Twitter regarding the decision.



WE FOUND ANOTHER ONE! You will not be at all surprised this time it was tweeted by Jemele Hill. Jemele is no stranger to Twitchy. You can read about some of her more recent outbursts of ignorance here.



Let us start with the tweet Jemele 'quote tweets'.

I told my daughter that today is a big day. They’ve ended affirmative action. “Isn’t it what you’re been fighting for?” she asked. I said yes. pic.twitter.com/NdfWkHaDly — Yiatin Chu (@ycinnewyork) June 29, 2023

A very sweet statement from an Asian mother. How can anyone find fault in that? LEAVE IT TO JAMELE.

Can’t wait until she reads that you gladly carried the water for white supremacy and stabbed the folks in the back whose people fought diligently for Asian American rights in America. https://t.co/JA1iTp6A6I — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 1, 2023

Ummm... WUT? 'Carrying water for white supremacy'. Where does she even come up with this mess?



Many people were just stunned at what an ignorant tweet it was.

The audacity of this bad take lol. — The Gay Republican (@GayRepublicSwag) July 1, 2023

This is such a laughably stupid tweet.. https://t.co/4dLWYT9gkk — Will. Power - Dragon🔥🔥 Truth Bringer (@KIR_bigg50) July 2, 2023

We think they were being kind by just calling it stupid and a bad take. It is a monumental pile of excrement.

Curious when Jemele thinks she “diligently fought for Asian American rights”. 🤣 The time she and Soledad told us to shut up and know our place? This must be that allyship they are so fond of speaking of. https://t.co/AU8OHc5gbl — Brownie Terror (@brownie_terror) July 1, 2023

That tweep below wanted receipts. When has Jamele ever fought for anyone other than herself and her own bad ideas?

There were many questions for Jamele but we really liked this simple question with a great answer.

Why are you like this? — Meara (@MillennialOther) July 1, 2023

She's a racist — Scottergate (@Scottergate) July 1, 2023

They have a point.

On a scale of 1 to FDR how bad do you want to throw her in a camp right now. — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) July 1, 2023

LOL and ouch! We would say FDR+10.

We do not know why, that gif just made us laugh so we included it for you to laugh as well.

You're mad that asians stood up for themselves and the courts agreed.

How racist can you be? — Jswarens (@jeff_swarens) July 2, 2023

She’s made a career of it. — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) July 2, 2023

BINGO. Asians have been the most discriminated against group as far as college admissions and affirmative action AND Jamele has pretty much made a career of crying racism at every corner.

You understand that under Affirmative action Asians were the most discriminated against population when it came to getting into school? The self hatred you have is pretty staggering as well. — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) July 2, 2023

FACTS. Jamele probably does know that but she does not care.

Progressive racism.

This is who they are. https://t.co/7giCn1LSV3 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) July 1, 2023

Jamele has put her ideas on display on a regular basis. We know who she is.

I can’t wait until my daughter grows up and gets into college on her merit and not her heritage or surname — Ashley Muñoz (@RedLady2024) July 1, 2023

YES! College admissions should be based on many criteria, the color of your skin should never be one of them.

Jamele, maybe you could just try to not call everything racist for just a day? You might be surprised at how many people out there are NOT racist and genuinely want everyone to have opportunities to pursue happiness.



