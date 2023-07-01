'EYE ROLL' Jemele Hill claims an Asian mother is carrying water for white supremacy

Jack Dorsey appears to have some advice for users concerned over Twitter rate...
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  9:58 PM on July 01, 2023

Twitchy has been keeping you all up to date on the SCOTUS ruling regarding affirmative action along with all of the stupid things Leftists are saying on Twitter regarding the decision. 

WE FOUND ANOTHER ONE! You will not be at all surprised this time it was tweeted by Jemele Hill. Jemele is no stranger to Twitchy. You can read about some of her more recent outbursts of ignorance here

Let us start with the tweet Jemele 'quote tweets'.

A very sweet statement from an Asian mother. How can anyone find fault in that? LEAVE IT TO JAMELE. 

Ummm... WUT? 'Carrying water for white supremacy'. Where does she even come up with this mess? 

Many people were just stunned at what an ignorant tweet it was. 

We think they were being kind by just calling it stupid and a bad take. It is a monumental pile of excrement.

That tweep below wanted receipts. When has Jamele ever fought for anyone other than herself and her own bad ideas? 

There were many questions for Jamele but we really liked this simple question with a great answer. 

They have a point. 

LOL and ouch! We would say FDR+10. 

We do not know why, that gif just made us laugh so we included it for you to laugh as well. 

BINGO. Asians have been the most discriminated against group as far as college admissions and affirmative action AND Jamele has pretty much made a career of crying racism at every corner. 

FACTS. Jamele probably does know that but she does not care.

Jamele has put her ideas on display on a regular basis. We know who she is. 

YES! College admissions should be based on many criteria, the color of your skin should never be one of them. 

Jamele, maybe you could just try to not call everything racist for just a day? You might be surprised at how many people out there are NOT racist and genuinely want everyone to have opportunities to pursue happiness. 

