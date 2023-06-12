The First Amendment (it has a Twitter account!) DECIMATES Jemele Hill with just three little words

Actress bringing the drama about Ron DeSantis at Tony Awards explains what the...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on June 12, 2023

Now, whether or not you believe there are actual Nazis throughout the country waving their swastikas around (we happen to think the majority of them are Democrats trying to make other stupid Democrats believe there are actual Nazis throughout the country waving their swastikas around), the reality of living in a free country is that even horrible people with horrible beliefs should be ‘allowed’ to have said beliefs.

And even share them.

You don’t have to like them, you don’t have to look at them … but they have the actual right to express themselves.

Crazy, we know.

ROFL.

No way that’s real.

But Jemele Hill sure thinks it is AND wants to pretend the US is bad for not silencing it.

Then go live in Germany, Jemele.

Sorry, but seriously. If she wants the government to control what people say, think, or believe she’s in the wrong country.

And The First Amendment was good enough to say sort of the same thing, just in fewer and smarter words.

Damn, when the First Amendment itself calls you out?

But it IS about the First Amendment.

HA!

Sam J.

True story.

Dammit!

We hate it when that happens.

***

***

