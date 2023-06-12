The First Amendment (it has a Twitter account!) DECIMATES Jemele Hill with just three little words

Now, whether or not you believe there are actual Nazis throughout the country waving their swastikas around (we happen to think the majority of them are Democrats trying to make other stupid Democrats believe there are actual Nazis throughout the country waving their swastikas around), the reality of living in a free country is that even horrible people with horrible beliefs should be ‘allowed’ to have said beliefs.

And even share them.

You don’t have to like them, you don’t have to look at them … but they have the actual right to express themselves.

Crazy, we know.

Again, it is a profound failure of our society that Nazis feel comfortable waving swastikas around. https://t.co/1KEmMTdd6k — Stop Cop City (@JoshuaPHilll) June 10, 2023

ROFL.

No way that’s real.

But Jemele Hill sure thinks it is AND wants to pretend the US is bad for not silencing it.

A reminder that in Germany, it is illegal. So what does that say about the United States? https://t.co/DK7dGuU9RL — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 11, 2023

Then go live in Germany, Jemele.

Sorry, but seriously. If she wants the government to control what people say, think, or believe she’s in the wrong country.

And The First Amendment was good enough to say sort of the same thing, just in fewer and smarter words.

That I exist. — The First Amendment (@USConst_Amend_I) June 12, 2023

Damn, when the First Amendment itself calls you out?

But it IS about the First Amendment.

Too late! — The First Amendment (@USConst_Amend_I) June 12, 2023

HA!

The 1st amendment is 1st for a reason 😎 — ceneblock (@ceneblock) June 12, 2023

True story.

Hate speech isn't cov- **Gets eaten by a Velociraptor** — Mr Jameson (@The_Mr_Jameson) June 12, 2023

Dammit!

We hate it when that happens.

***

***

