L. Louise Lucas makes us laugh as Pornhub pulls out of Virginia

Virginia decided to crack down on porn being distributed to minors and passed an age verification law. In light of the law, pornhub decided instead of following the request for age verification they just will not offer access to their site in Virginia.

Many people were proud of the accomplishment.

Here’s the current landing page for PornHub if you live in Virginia.



Proud of the work we’ve done at @approject to help make this happen. This is a no-brainer to protect kids. Let’s get this done in all 50 states! pic.twitter.com/RUXFAoNBGw — Jon Schweppe (@JonSchweppe) June 30, 2023

There were several articles already being written on the matter but we have to link you to the one below because that headline is hilarious.

Pornhub pulls out of Virginia over age verification lawhttps://t.co/nim6iezgiW — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) June 30, 2023

Ignore us. We are NOT laughing at that ...

*reverts to boy humor and giggles in the corner*



Many people just wanted to point out that PornHub was not only hurting themselves but painting themselves as the problem because why are they just leaving the state instead of offering an age verification tool for an account? It really should not be that difficult.

Well, doesn’t that just speak volumes. — PhoenixMama 🔥 (@FromtheFire23) June 30, 2023

It does.

thats quite the self indictment — GenX Libertarian (@LibertarianGenx) June 30, 2023

YUP!

three cheers for VIRGINIA!! Salut!!!! https://t.co/JCLPcb7Gpp — Mary G Lamarche (@g_lamarche) June 30, 2023

WOOP WOOP WOOP! It actually is a big deal. Northern Virginia and Washington DC are very liberal so to get a lot of this type of legislation passed should be impossible but they have been on FIRE!

You have to @google it for context. Apparently, Virginia State Senator Bill Stanley sponsored/passed a bill to make porn sites comply with age restrictions. It goes into effect tomorrow. Hence, @pornhub blocked Virginia from its users. https://t.co/CtMnnMH8k4 — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) June 30, 2023

We appreciated the quick synopsis from that tweep.

Virginia didn't ban pornhub, pornhub banned Virginia — meeg (@mgnrwn) June 30, 2023

FACTS. Pornhub could still be up and running, they simply chose not to be there if they could not persuade children to view their goods.

So far this story has been normal as normal can be when talking about porn but it is about to get hilarious.

L. Louise Lucas, DEMOCRAT and President Pro tempore, for the Senate of Virginia tweeted the following:

Is anyone else’s Pornhub not working? — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) June 30, 2023

LOLOLOL Look, we do not care that she is a Democrat, she is apparently one of the only ones with a sense of humor and we are going to give that lady props when they are due because she voted for the bill and she is obviously making a joke and it is a good one.

Her sense of humor did confuse a lot of people. Which we understand because most democrats do not know how to make a joke or laugh at one.

LOL!

The Virginia Semate Majority Leader tweeted WHAT? https://t.co/3TdZJPTYBx — Shaz (@Dem_Soc_Dem_S) June 30, 2023

We can only imagine having no context and seeing that tweet but that makes it even better!

You voted for the bill though https://t.co/hGebWhMqR9 pic.twitter.com/JVxr2Gdkjl — Cassidy Clark (@assidyclark) June 30, 2023

She did. We think that is part of the joke. Again, we do not hold it against anyone for not knowing she was joking. It really is a rare thing. A Democrat making a joke out in the wild.

This is hilarious. Much needed Friday levity. https://t.co/vlxQVJhsMi — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) June 30, 2023

INDEED! We agree!

Look we are on politics Twitter all of the time, it is often a sad and depressing place. We welcome the jokes if they are good even if they come form a Democrat.

Unserious in Virginia https://t.co/nF7QBUcK3O — Joe Szymanski (@JosephSzymanski) June 30, 2023

It is more than ok to be unserious some of the time.

HA! Ok, but come on it was a great joke. We applaud her! Maybe some of the other Democrats can take a lesson from her and get a sense of humor. :)

GOOD JOB VIRGINIA!

