Ed Krassenstein tries to shame Libs of Tik Tok and FAILS

Twitchy readers know all about the Krassenstein brothers and Ed in particular has made it into some very recent pieces that you can read here and here. Since the Krassenstiens have been such regulars it was no surprise when Ed tried to shame 'Libs of Tik Tok' for exposing grown adults exploiting a 12 yr old child.

I get it that people want to expose adults who take advantage of 12-year old drag queens whom dance in a sexual manner.



I agree that it’s disgusting. I also think it’s wrong to post a video of 12-year old drag queens dancing in a sexual manner.



If you really care about… pic.twitter.com/4Dio1eOo6u — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) June 29, 2023

OK, at least he is saying the dance is bad. We will give him that, but why is it bad that it is being exposed? Here is the original 'drag queen kid' tweet.

A 12-year-old drag queen performs hyper-sexual dance as another drag queen throws cash tips at him at a pride event in Manitou Springs, Colorado pic.twitter.com/zxzNhhH0Az — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 29, 2023

If you watched that you are probably a little sick to your stomach as we were but please stick with us.



Look, we have seen some kids dance troops who dance as gross as that young person in the clip but we are not saying that is ok either. We should all be calling out this mess no matter who is doing it. No child should be dancing suggestively in front of adults in any context. PERIOD.

Twitter had a lot to say to Mr. Krassenstein.

It’s hard when your political adversaries show who you really are and provide the evidence. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 🏳️‍🌈 (@HarmfulOpinion) June 29, 2023

OUCH. That may have been one of our favorite tweets on the matter.

“I totally agree it’s a problem and we need to put a stop to it, but I’ll only ever speak about it when someone else reposts it to spread awareness. Otherwise I have no intention to call out the people involved.”



- Ed — Wholesome Crow (@crow_none) June 29, 2023

How come when that tweep put it all together it still sounded stupid but better than when Krassenstein tried to explain it?

What you're really saying is, "Stop exposing all of this stuff people are doing. Let's pretend it doesn't exist." — Cardkillah (@Cardkillah) June 30, 2023

A lot of people do not like to look at the issue in their own backyard. It is always easier to point at the neighbors and say what is wrong. The Left is famous for it, but the Right does that too. It is human nature because looking at yourself and fixing your own problems is much harder.

Only the truly deranged and morally compromised individuals would call out the exposer rather then the perpetrator.



The Cringensteins are the worst. Like hands down the two dumbest individuals I’ve ever read. Stay far away from these creeps https://t.co/QkJ3EPpJ3P — Colton (@ColtonCoutre) June 30, 2023

RIGHT? Why is the person exposing this the problem? It is like when a person tries to say a rape victim was doing something to cause the crime and blames them instead of the perpetrator. It is not anyone’s fault but the person perpetrating the crime. Not the victim and not the person exposing the crime. PERIOD.

Libs of Tik Tok and Chaya Raichik who runs the account spoke up for themselves and put Ed in his place.

We post the videos because all we ever do is get gaslighted, with progressive, woke liberals pretending like this gender craziness/intro to pedophilia behavior isn't happening and it's all a QAnon conspiracy.



And children's lives, bodies and mental health are on the line. #LGBT https://t.co/YHyiphvfsk — Libs Of TikTok 2 (@LibsofTikTok2) June 30, 2023

YES! We have seen it over and over. We say this is a problem they yell it does not exist.

“It’s not happening, you’re just a conspiracy theorist!”



*shows evidence of it happening*



“How dare you show us this is happening!” https://t.co/fC5zqn7Fmb — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) June 30, 2023

Chaya was not backing down and we are so glad she did not. Of course, she has never backed down, even when the Left tried to dox her so we are not surprised she told Krassenstein to take a seat.

And when you show evidence it’s happening, somehow it’s YOUR fault that people are angry about it… not the fault of those who are exploiting children. 😒 Just despicable. Keep up the great work, I can’t imagine how tough it can be to find and research all this dark stuff but you… — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) June 30, 2023

YESSS! We are glad Chaya is out there doing all of this for us because wading through the insanity that shows up on the 'Libs of Tik Tok' page would be punishment beyond that which a mere mortal could endure. We are pretty sure she is some kind of ' Leftist Culture Wizard', it is the only explanation of how she can remain such a beautiful and kind person while seeing that kind of mess every day.

I think they're afraid they might be in the background 😁 — Rabid (@Rabid8264) June 30, 2023

HA! That might just be the case.

Keep being creepy and pretending you are the champions Creepy Krassensteins, we will be watching. See you next time.





******************************************************************

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!