Chris Hayes can't believe SCOTUS conservatives left you $10,000 poorer than you were...
What Biden now calls 'unthinkable' wasn't so unthinkable not long ago
SCOTUS Justice Kagan's dissent contains a hypothetical that you have to see to...
Dylan Mulvaney spills the BEANS on Bud Light's LIE about it being 'just...
Fetterman claims Supreme Court purposely ruled during Pride Month to hurt gay people
'Going to be a RECKONING': Lesbian pulls ZERO punches taking trans activists apart...
Elie Mystal claiming no liberal policy will be allowed to exist WITHOUT expanding...
It's felt pretty horrible under Biden BUT SCOTUS just reminded us all we...
Sonia Sotomayor's Christian website designer case dissent suggests she's in an 'actual alt...
OOF: Look who the SCOTUS majority quoted in striking down Biden's student debt...
Check out this BRUTAL letter Laurence Tribe wrote absolutely trashing Sonia Sotomayor (scr...
BREAKING: Supreme Court rules 303 Creative doesn't have to help create gay marriage...
Robert Reich kicks off ridiculous lefty Supreme Court takes with a bang
CNN reinvents sailboats. Magellan and Columbus not available for comment.

Ed Krassenstein tries to shame Libs of Tik Tok and FAILS

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  2:29 PM on June 30, 2023
Artist Angie

Twitchy readers know all about the Krassenstein brothers and Ed in particular has made it into some very recent pieces that you can read here and here.  Since the Krassenstiens have been such regulars it was no surprise when Ed tried to shame 'Libs of Tik Tok' for exposing grown adults exploiting a 12 yr old child. 

OK, at least he is saying the dance is bad. We will give him that, but why is it bad that it is being exposed? Here is the original 'drag queen kid' tweet. 

If you watched that you are probably a little sick to your stomach as we were but please stick with us. 

Look, we have seen some kids dance troops who dance as gross as that young person in the clip but we are not saying that is ok either. We should all be calling out this mess no matter who is doing it. No child should be dancing suggestively in front of adults in any context. PERIOD.

Twitter had a lot to say to Mr.  Krassenstein.

OUCH. That may have been one of our favorite tweets on the matter.

Recommended

SCOTUS Justice Kagan's dissent contains a hypothetical that you have to see to believe
Doug P.

How come when that tweep put it all together it still sounded stupid but better than when  Krassenstein tried to explain it? 

A lot of people do not like to look at the issue in their own backyard. It is always easier to point at the neighbors and say what is wrong. The Left is famous for it, but the Right does that too. It is human nature because looking at yourself and fixing your own problems is much harder. 

RIGHT? Why is the person exposing this the problem? It is like when a person tries to say a rape victim was doing something to cause the crime and blames them instead of the perpetrator. It is not anyone’s fault but the person perpetrating the crime. Not the victim and not the person exposing the crime. PERIOD. 

Libs of Tik Tok and Chaya Raichik who runs the account spoke up for themselves and put Ed in his place. 

YES! We have seen it over and over. We say this is a problem they yell it does not exist. 

Chaya was not backing down and we are so glad she did not. Of course, she has never backed down, even when the Left tried to dox her so we are not surprised she told Krassenstein to take a seat. 

YESSS! We are glad Chaya is out there doing all of this for us because wading through the insanity that shows up on the 'Libs of Tik Tok' page would be punishment beyond that which a mere mortal could endure. We are pretty sure she is some kind of ' Leftist Culture Wizard', it is the only explanation of how she can remain such a beautiful and kind person while seeing that kind of mess every day.

HA! That might just be the case. 

Keep being creepy and pretending you are the champions Creepy Krassensteins, we will be watching.  See you next time. 


******************************************************************
Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! 

Tags: KIDS LIBERALS DRAG QUEEN DRAG QUEENS LIBS OF TIK TOK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SCOTUS Justice Kagan's dissent contains a hypothetical that you have to see to believe
Doug P.
Chris Hayes can't believe SCOTUS conservatives left you $10,000 poorer than you were yesterday
Doug P.
OOF: Look who the SCOTUS majority quoted in striking down Biden's student debt scheme
Doug P.
Dylan Mulvaney spills the BEANS on Bud Light's LIE about it being 'just one can' and WOW (watch)
Sam J.
'Going to be a RECKONING': Lesbian pulls ZERO punches taking trans activists apart in thread
Sam J.
Check out this BRUTAL letter Laurence Tribe wrote absolutely trashing Sonia Sotomayor (screenshot)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
SCOTUS Justice Kagan's dissent contains a hypothetical that you have to see to believe Doug P.