Ed Krassenstein cares way more about young kids than the 'hypocrites' exposing what's in Gender Queer

Are there two bigger gluttons for punishment out there right now than the Krassenstein brothers? We suppose it's technically possible, but at the moment, it really feels like those two are aiming hard for the title.

Earlier, we told you about Brian Krassenstein, who for some incomprehensible-to-sane-people reason decided that he hadn't buried himself enough yesterday when he accused @LibsofTikTok of harming millions of kids by posting footage of grown-ass naked men on bikes exposing their junk to kids at Seattle's Pride Parade, so he came back today to double down on his God-awful argument and take another massive beating as a result.

If you'll recall, Brian's equally creepy brother Ed Krassenstein got in on the action yesterday as well, also effectively defending having naked adults near little kids. But surely Ed would've learned a lesson from watching what happened to his brother today and stayed away from Twitter for at least a few days, right?

Wrong:

If you are claiming to be outraged that the book “Gender Queer” is being read by young teens in middle and high school, yet you are posting uncensored excerpts of the book here on Twitter, then you either don’t really care about children or you are too ignorant to realized that… pic.twitter.com/oLfLpvdKzq — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) June 27, 2023

The full tweet doesn't really do Ed any favors:

Ed. Baby. What is you doin'? You know you didn't have to post that, right? You didn't have to think it, either, but you definitely didn't have to post it.

And you sure as hell didn't have to defend it. But you did.

Video yourself reading the book to your kids and post it. — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) June 27, 2023

No, because I don’t think kids should have access to it. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) June 27, 2023

OK, that's fine ... but you're literally more upset at the people who are exposing what's actually in books like "Gender Queer" than you are at the people who are pushing for "Gender Queer" to be in K-12 school libraries. Do you see why this is a problem, Ed? Like, do you? At all?

I would agree, except you front posted the book getting it internet traction.



Which is defying the entire premise of the debate.



If not outright rejecting it and acting the opposite my friend. — Benjamin Way (@BWay124) June 27, 2023

I’m not posting any nudity or vulgar content. Children aren’t going to be exposed to it by reading my tweet. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) June 27, 2023

But how can Ed know for sure that the millions of kids his brother Brian is worried about on Twitter won't see his tweet and start googling images from "Gender Queer"? And would be thanks to Ed, who started this particular conversation about the book. For shame, Ed.

Now that you tweeted this, millions of kids who saw your tweet are going to look it up. Be better, Ed. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) June 27, 2023

Let's face it: Ed's past the point of being able to be better. He can always get worse, though!

🤡”Kids can find porn on the internet so you aren’t allowed to complain about it being offered up to them in schools” — GeroDoc (@doc_gero) June 27, 2023

The old "defending it by trying to point out something is worse in an attempt to appear neutral" tactic. This isn't diplomatic. — Kleistmeister (@kleistmeister) June 27, 2023

It's not particularly intelligent, either.

So what I’m hearing is, you’re allowed to be mad, but when you tell people about it and they say “that’s not happening” you’re not allowed to actually demonstrate that it is. Got it. — Caroline (@carolinecwilder) June 27, 2023

Post a censored version of it or you are only spreading the very content you are criticizing. Isn't this obvious? — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) June 27, 2023

What's obvious here is that Ed is drowning in a vast sea of his own flop sweat.

How many L’s can one man take — The Jorster (@jorster) June 27, 2023

The limit does not exist.

Since we're feeling generous today, we'll leave Ed with a piece of parting advice: Next time you get the urge to defend exposing kids to nudity ...

Or, better yet:

This makes no sense you weirdo. Delete your account. https://t.co/SQqg47a5W1 — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) June 27, 2023

For your own good, Ed.

***

