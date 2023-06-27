Ed Krassenstein cares way more about young kids than the 'hypocrites' exposing what's in Gender Queer

Mehdi Hasan shames Rick Scott for telling socialists to stay OUT, trips SPECTACULARLY...
Sarah D  |  2:13 PM on June 27, 2023
Sarah D.

Are there two bigger gluttons for punishment out there right now than the Krassenstein brothers? We suppose it's technically possible, but at the moment, it really feels like those two are aiming hard for the title.

Earlier, we told you about Brian Krassenstein, who for some incomprehensible-to-sane-people reason decided that he hadn't buried himself enough yesterday when he accused @LibsofTikTok of harming millions of kids by posting footage of grown-ass naked men on bikes exposing their junk to kids at Seattle's Pride Parade, so he came back today to double down on his God-awful argument and take another massive beating as a result.

If you'll recall, Brian's equally creepy brother Ed Krassenstein got in on the action yesterday as well, also effectively defending having naked adults near little kids. But surely Ed would've learned a lesson from watching what happened to his brother today and stayed away from Twitter for at least a few days, right?

Wrong:

The full tweet doesn't really do Ed any favors:

Ed. Baby. What is you doin'? You know you didn't have to post that, right? You didn't have to think it, either, but you definitely didn't have to post it.

And you sure as hell didn't have to defend it. But you did.

OK, that's fine ... but you're literally more upset at the people who are exposing what's actually in books like "Gender Queer" than you are at the people who are pushing for "Gender Queer" to be in K-12 school libraries. Do you see why this is a problem, Ed? Like, do you? At all?

But how can Ed know for sure that the millions of kids his brother Brian is worried about on Twitter won't see his tweet and start googling images from "Gender Queer"? And would be thanks to Ed, who started this particular conversation about the book. For shame, Ed.

Let's face it: Ed's past the point of being able to be better. He can always get worse, though!

It's not particularly intelligent, either.

What's obvious here is that Ed is drowning in a vast sea of his own flop sweat.

The limit does not exist.

Since we're feeling generous today, we'll leave Ed with a piece of parting advice: Next time you get the urge to defend exposing kids to nudity ...

Or, better yet:

For your own good, Ed.

***

