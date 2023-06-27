Shovel-ready Brian Krassenstein defends self against @LibsofTikTok by ... digging his grave even deeper

Woof. Yesterday was a bad day for Brian Krassenstein. Actually, it was a really bad day for Brian Krassenstein.

After @LibsofTikTok tweeted out the Post Millennial's video of naked cyclists flashing their peens at little kids at the Seattle Pride Parade, Brian got angry — at @LibsofTikTok. In fact, he got a lot angrier at @LibsofTikTok than he did at the men who had exposed themselves to little kids. What's the big deal? In Brian's experience, little kids see grown men naked all the time!

Anyway, as we said before, yesterday was a really bad day for Brian Krassenstein. Now, shame would dictate that he'd want to back off a little bit. Maybe take some time to re-evaluate his life. Or maybe just go into hiding.

But because this is Brian Krassenstein we're dealing with, that's not what he did. He just picked up a few more shovels and that hole even deeper:

Why lies are so harmful on social media.



I actually stated the exact opposite of what @liboftiktok wrote. They then pulled a reply I wrote to someone else to make it appear that I defended kids attending these events. I stated numerous times before their post that it is… pic.twitter.com/b7Tmw7tj75 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 27, 2023

He's apparently a big fan of the long tweets:





So ... this is still @LibsofTikTok's fault, then? How, exactly?

Brian is now claiming that these death threats and nasty messages he got are because of my tweet where I called him out for defending nudity in front of kids.



The only problem is, none of these people follow @libsoftiktok.. https://t.co/Pcf9CF0JMj pic.twitter.com/PNJisxkPMY — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) June 27, 2023

It should go without saying that those messages Krassenstein appears to have received are unacceptable and disgusting. But it should also go without saying that @LibsofTikTok didn't trick Krassenstein into defending the naked men; Krassenstein did that all on his own. And for him to blame @LibsofTikTok for the backlash he received is also unacceptable and disgusting.

Not to mention just plain dumb.

Yeah. Why is the post cut away from the context of the conversation in which I said repeatedly I do not support kids seeing it? — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 27, 2023

You mean the same conversation in which you repeatedly painted @LibsofTikTok as the bad guy for informing people about what happened and minimized the impact that exposure to naked men can have on young kids, Brian? That conversation?

Bro, at this point, just take the L and move on. — Andrew Christian -Author (@AndrewCAuthor) June 27, 2023

No. I will stand up for the truth. I also believe Twitter should remove the video of the event which has certainly been seen by thousands of kids by now. But of course that doesn’t bother anyone. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 27, 2023

Again. Brian is again blaming the people who drew attention to the perverts rather than the perverts themselves. This is now officially a pattern with him.

Why can’t you just condemn adult men waving their penises at children and leave it at that? No qualifiers.



It was an evil event. Just say that, it should be hard. — The Failing NY Times (@FormerNewspaper) June 27, 2023

We really, REALLY hope it's not hard. — The **shi**t** Post - Democracide In Darkness (@dying_democracy) June 27, 2023

Ew. But the point still stands.

Wait ... that's ew, too. Oh well.

How hard do you think his attorney laughed when he got off the phone with him? https://t.co/hzuX3Uq4Uj — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 27, 2023

Probably really hard. Like, breathless and doubled-over hard. And then, if his lawyer was smart, he wished Brian good luck in finding a new lawyer.

How to Dig Yourself Deeper: The Brian Krassenstein Saga https://t.co/Bi9Jdk3QwD — Matt the American Spartan (@AF_Spartan) June 27, 2023

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!