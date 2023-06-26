Brian Krassenstein is disgusted at @LibsofTikTok for exposing naked men waving their junk in kids' faces

Things got a bit rowdy at the Seattle Pride Parade yesterday. OK, actually they got really rowdy. But that's just par for the course these days, isn't it?

Pride parades used to be about gay people taking a day to show that they're out there being themselves, just marching in the streets in celebration of who they are and in defiance of bigotry. They were about gay adults, for gay adults. Pride parades weren't a family activity.

But now, it's not a Pride parade — or any Pride event, really — unless there are little kids present to revel in members of the LGBTQ+ community waving their genitals in those kids' faces. And sadly, that's not just a sick visual crafted by LGBTQ-phobic bigots; that's reality.

@LibsofTikTok posted a video yesterday of a disturbing scene from Seattle Pride, featuring children who shouldn't have been anywhere near the festivities:

Fully naked men expose their genitalia in front of children at Seattle pride parade https://t.co/xxKh8m8vwC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 25, 2023

Now, a sane person of any political or sexual persuasion sees that and is immediately horrified and disgusted that grown men are gleefully showing their penises to little kids.

But Brian Krassenstein sees that and is immediately horrified and disgusted by @LibsofTikTok for posting the disturbing video to inform people of what's actually going on:

Let me get this straight:



Libs of TikTok tweeted out a video of naked men on bicycles in order to make a point that naked men on bicycles should not be parading in front of kids (I agree).



But in order to make this point, they share a video of naked men on bicycles on Twitter… pic.twitter.com/mfVroo2ckg — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 25, 2023

Here's Krassenstein's full tweet:

How dare @LibsofTikTok posts videos showing (censored) naked men exposing themselves to children at a Pride parade! There could be 13-year-old kids on Twitter! Posting the video is way worse than the fact that there were naked men exposing themselves to children at a Pride parade!

You’re more upset people are reporting that gay men are exposing themselves to 5 year old kids than your are that gay men are exposing themselves to 5 year old kids. — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) June 25, 2023

That's weird, Brian. You know that, right?

Narrator: Brian didn't know that. Or at least he didn't care:

#1 Seeing a man naked on a bike isn't going to have much of an impact on any kid. They have likely see their father or bother naked before.



#2 Sharing an uncensored video of a naked man on a bike to an audience of possibly 30 million kids on Twitter is arguably worse that… — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 25, 2023

Again, you really need to see the full tweet:

Sorry ... what?

It seems like Brian is really, really going out of his way to defend naked guys getting in little kids' faces. And, last time we checked, defending that sort of thing was quite creepy, and maybe even indicated that the person doing the defending had maybe a more personal interest in defending it.

Brian Krassenstein defends adult men riding around naked and flashing their d*cks to kids. Yikes https://t.co/rHGmuPRLK2 pic.twitter.com/ZhAzZuQybO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 26, 2023

That's what he's doing, guys.

This is sick stuff. Brian Krassenstein has a history of being awful, but this might be the most objectively icky thing he's done so far.

They should force users to tag videos which are adult oriented, and then give infractions for those who do not. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 25, 2023

So you are confirming the content at Pride Events are adult content and have no business being displayed in front of children..........or an average citizen for that matter. — OurVoicesMatter (@nice1959) June 25, 2023

That is what Brian is confirming, yes. And he's still making @LibsofTikTok and anyone who wants to protect kids from sexual predators out to be the bad guys.

Let me get this straight:



You are more upset that @libsoftiktok is making people AWARE that naked men on bicycles were exposing themselves to children in public, than the actual fact that naked men on bicycles were exposing themselves to children?



Seems legit. https://t.co/Z3mDWoj62r — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) June 26, 2023

Legit messed up.

The “this isn’t happening” to “this is happening and it’s good” pipeline is getting much creepier. https://t.co/3Z7w8QlHhp — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) June 26, 2023

So is Brian Krassenstein. Leave it to him to find new ways to out-creep himself.j

He absolutely does.

