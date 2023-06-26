Ed Krassenstein joins his creepy brother in defending letting kids hang around naked adults

George Takei complains that the Right wants to stifle LGBTQ+ people's need to...
Sarah D  |  12:29 PM on June 26, 2023

Earlier, we told you about Brian Krassenstein getting pissed with @LibsofTikTok for posting a video of naked men on bikes waving their penises at little kids at the Seattle Pride Parade yesterday. The penises were censored in @LibsofTikTok's video, a luxury that the children who were at the parade were not afforded. Brian made it abundantly clear that @LibsofTikTok is the bad guy for posting the video in a place where kids could see it. As for the naked guys, we shouldn't be hard (no pun intended) on them because hey, it's not like little kids haven't seen naked men already, so what's the big deal if they see a few or a few dozen or even a few hundred more?

Is it too much to hope that Brian's brother Ed might have a little more sense about this sort of thing? Why, yes. Yes it is:

The full tweet, for your pleasure:

Well, Ed, there are quite a lot of people who don't think that kids should be at nude beaches, either. In fact, without having the actual numbers, we'd still feel comfortable betting money that most adults don't think that kids should be at nude beaches. So where's the hypocrisy, exactly?

OK, but again, the odds are quite good that if you ask a parent if they think their child should be at a nude beach and they say no, they'll also say no when you ask them if they think their kid should have penises wagged in their faces at Pride parades. 

Who's viewing one as OK and the other not?

This is also an interesting point:

Most people never really got up in arms over Pride events, either, until revelers started getting kids involved. That was, rightly, where the line was drawn and Pride events became such a huge part of the culture wars.

We're not sure why it's so difficult for the Krassenstein brothers to comprehend that children shouldn't be exposed to naked adults, but it is evidently very difficult for them to comprehend it, and that's extremely disturbing.

It's. Always. Creepy. Regardless of the politics of the people involved, naked adults need to stay the hell away from little kids, and little kids need to be kept the hell away from naked adults.

At least in this country, naked people parading themselves around little kids is something that's not only frowned upon but is actually considered a crime. And it should be considered a crime. At best it's extremely inappropriate behavior and at worst it's extremely predatory. For eff's sake, Ed.

Please, for the love of God, don't let there be a Day 3.

