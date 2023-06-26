Ed Krassenstein joins his creepy brother in defending letting kids hang around naked adults

Earlier, we told you about Brian Krassenstein getting pissed with @LibsofTikTok for posting a video of naked men on bikes waving their penises at little kids at the Seattle Pride Parade yesterday. The penises were censored in @LibsofTikTok's video, a luxury that the children who were at the parade were not afforded. Brian made it abundantly clear that @LibsofTikTok is the bad guy for posting the video in a place where kids could see it. As for the naked guys, we shouldn't be hard (no pun intended) on them because hey, it's not like little kids haven't seen naked men already, so what's the big deal if they see a few or a few dozen or even a few hundred more?

Is it too much to hope that Brian's brother Ed might have a little more sense about this sort of thing? Why, yes. Yes it is:

What’s the difference between naked people riding bikes in cities and naked people walking down the beaches in Florida?



One is hated by Republicans and the other is taking place legally in Republican-led Florida.



We are all hypocrites to some degree, but if you are against… pic.twitter.com/0K4ileR5I3 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) June 26, 2023

The full tweet, for your pleasure:

Well, Ed, there are quite a lot of people who don't think that kids should be at nude beaches, either. In fact, without having the actual numbers, we'd still feel comfortable betting money that most adults don't think that kids should be at nude beaches. So where's the hypocrisy, exactly?

For everyone who is claiming that one is designated with a sign while the other is not, this is not true. There are multiple nude beaches in Florida that can be accessed without ever being shown a sign. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) June 26, 2023

OK, but again, the odds are quite good that if you ask a parent if they think their child should be at a nude beach and they say no, they'll also say no when you ask them if they think their kid should have penises wagged in their faces at Pride parades.

Or you can think parents taking kids to either place is poor parenting — Glenn Vile (@glenn_vile) June 26, 2023

I would tend to agree. However thst doesn’t mean one should be viewed as OK and the other not. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) June 26, 2023

Who's viewing one as OK and the other not?

This is also an interesting point:

Nude beaches, colonies, etc are a really good example of the ability to sustain a subculture that *didn’t* eat into the mainstream. Everyone who wants to use them can find them and everyone else forgets they even exist. https://t.co/Viqig5PGBs — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) June 26, 2023

Most people never really got up in arms over Pride events, either, until revelers started getting kids involved. That was, rightly, where the line was drawn and Pride events became such a huge part of the culture wars.

We're not sure why it's so difficult for the Krassenstein brothers to comprehend that children shouldn't be exposed to naked adults, but it is evidently very difficult for them to comprehend it, and that's extremely disturbing.

Nice try Ed. Go back to the drawing board on this one.



It’s creepy, and the false equivalency is astonishing. — Vegas (@igobyvegas) June 26, 2023

But are they both creepy or is it just creepy when democrats do it? — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) June 26, 2023

It's. Always. Creepy. Regardless of the politics of the people involved, naked adults need to stay the hell away from little kids, and little kids need to be kept the hell away from naked adults.

At least in this country, naked people parading themselves around little kids is something that's not only frowned upon but is actually considered a crime. And it should be considered a crime. At best it's extremely inappropriate behavior and at worst it's extremely predatory. For eff's sake, Ed.

I see we’re getting a Day 2 of the Krassensteins justifying indecent exposure to minors https://t.co/mIv0hRBNgv — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 26, 2023

Please, for the love of God, don't let there be a Day 3.

Look Ed, it's simple. Don't get naked and twerk in front of my kids. Ever. Got it?



Logic pretzels will never ever change how normies feel about this. https://t.co/xv6iyUpErW — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) June 26, 2023

***

Related:

'Dumbest man alive'? Even the Resistance is calling Ed Krassenstein out for blaming this on the GOP



'Biology hasn't changed': Ed Krassenstein is RATIOED into oblivion with his definition of a woman



***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!