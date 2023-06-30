CNN reinvents sailboats. Magellan and Columbus not available for comment.

Twitchy readers are very familiar with the stupidity CNN puts out on a regular basis but we think even you all will be shocked with the hilariousness they posted today.

Giant kites could pull cargo ships across the ocean – and slash their carbon emissions https://t.co/AkxJPXlh5J — CNN (@CNN) June 30, 2023

YUP. CNN has reinvented sailboats and they are serious about it. If you read the piece they literally think this is a cutting-edge idea. The NEW green deal in boat form. Of course, Twitter made the whole thing even better.

What a novel concept, to use the wind itself to propel a ship across the open ocean



I’m amazed no one’s thought of this solution before! — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) June 30, 2023

We should all be ashamed. How could we have never thought of this ...

Another CNN ratio incoming.



Was this the idea of our oh-so qualified Secretary of Transportation?



You clowns. pic.twitter.com/BEWDhuP2AN — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) June 30, 2023

HA! We feel like Buttigieg has been trying to lay low since that whole train derailment thing in OHIO so maybe he has been thinking of BRAND NEW ways to cut carbon emissions!

You just discovered sailboats.



Now get on one and drift away. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 30, 2023

*Insert the Doobie Brothers' song: 'Give Me the Beat' here or an alternative is Styx: 'Come Sail Away'.

Either one will do.

If those songs were not already in your head but will be stuck there for the rest of the day, you are welcome.

And we could use horses instead of cars! — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 30, 2023

No… they fart. Way more dangerous and pollutey than combustion engines. — LostLola (@LostLola1) June 30, 2023

HORSES! They are used in all of the zombie apocalypse shows but that tweeter is right, they might be bigger polluters than even cows!

This only seems important if one

accepts the false premise

that carbon emissions are pollution. — Chris (@ChrizDDv3) June 30, 2023

FACTS. Look we are no climate scientists over here but we have been alive long enough to know that we are all supposed to be dead and all of the ice is supposed to be melted by now. Maybe there is a middle ground to be had with the climate cult. Oh who are we kidding, there is no way to negotiate with the climate cult terrorists.

I have some ideas for names for vessels of this completely new kind:



The Rainbow

The Flying Cloud

The Thermopylae

The Cutty Sark — Super Jer Deluxe Free Edition (@BakoJer) June 30, 2023

OK, that would be a fun hashtag game on Twitter. #CNNSailBoatNames. You all should get on that.

@EthanSuplee pic.twitter.com/qe94on20Db — Darth Crypto aKa Jesse Feinberg aced his LSATS (@DefNotDarth) June 30, 2023

*SNORT* We legitimately snorted and laughed at that.

CNN's latest green vehicle prototype pic.twitter.com/ax8XmTyhJO — Julio Menendez (@Julio_Econ) June 30, 2023

It could work but our toes would hurt a lot more than they do now. We bet 'Dr. Scholl's' is behind that design.

These were called sailboats, Magellan. — Ed Gallagher (@ejgallagher1) June 30, 2023

MAGELLAN! EL-OH-EL!!! We love the internet sometimes.

OMG! You mean ... this amazing NEW boat already existed? We are shocked. Shocked I tell you.

Columbus? Not a joke. CNN? Yes, they are a joke to many of us.

OK CNN what is next? Maybe you all can invent a way for people to get updates and information about world events and important things happening around them. hahahahaha!!!!



*************************************************************************

Related:

https://twitchy.com/artistangie/2023/06/29/ask-amy-advise-question-is-so-insane-everyone-is-wondering-if-it-is-fake-n2384946

https://twitchy.com/artistangie/2023/06/07/rep-becca-balint-gets-flamed-for-saying-children-shouldnt-be-a-focus-in-gender-ideology-convos-n2372062

*************************************************************************

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!