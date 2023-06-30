CNN reinvents sailboats. Magellan and Columbus not available for comment.

Sonia Sotomayor's Christian website designer case dissent suggests she's in an 'actual alt...
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  11:05 AM on June 30, 2023
Artist Angie

Twitchy readers are very familiar with the stupidity CNN puts out on a regular basis but we think even you all will be shocked with the hilariousness they posted today. 

YUP. CNN has reinvented sailboats and they are serious about it. If you read the piece they literally think this is a cutting-edge idea. The NEW green deal in boat form.  Of course, Twitter made the whole thing even better. 

We should all be ashamed. How could we have never thought of this ... 

HA! We feel like Buttigieg has been trying to lay low since that whole train derailment thing in OHIO so maybe he has been thinking of BRAND NEW ways to cut carbon emissions! 

*Insert the Doobie Brothers' song: 'Give Me the Beat' here or an alternative is Styx: 'Come Sail Away'. 
Either one will do. 

If those songs were not already in your head but will be stuck there for the rest of the day, you are welcome. 

HORSES! They are used in all of the zombie apocalypse shows but that tweeter is right, they might be bigger polluters than even cows! 

FACTS. Look we are no climate scientists over here but we have been alive long enough to know that we are all supposed to be dead and all of the ice is supposed to be melted by now. Maybe there is a middle ground to be had with the climate cult. Oh who are we kidding, there is no way to negotiate with the climate cult terrorists. 

OK, that would be a fun hashtag game on Twitter. #CNNSailBoatNames. You all should get on that. 

*SNORT* We legitimately snorted and laughed at that. 

It could work but our toes would hurt a lot more than they do now. We bet 'Dr. Scholl's' is behind that design. 

MAGELLAN! EL-OH-EL!!! We love the internet sometimes. 

OMG! You mean ... this amazing NEW boat already existed? We are shocked. Shocked I tell you. 

Columbus? Not a joke. CNN? Yes, they are a joke to many of us. 

OK CNN what is next? Maybe you all can invent a way for people to get updates and information about world events and important things happening around them. hahahahaha!!!! 

