Real or Fake? Ask Amy is Leftist insanity in black and white

We at Twitchy love to point and laugh at Leftists being silly, so we could not pass up this story! Today while minding our own business and browsing Twitter, we ran across this gem of a tweet where a person saw an 'ASK AMY' question in the Chicago Tribune and many can not believe it is real but we can!

IS IT REAL? Well, it is on the Tribune site but is the letter real? We cannot be positive but in our experience with super 'Lefty Liberal Women', the chances are high it is indeed a real person asking a real question. Look at your Leftist relatives and how they may have treated you during COVID and this situation seems EXACTLY like the COVID lectures and put-downs we all received for saying people should go back to work.

It is not a fake letter I am sure. I have been stunned at how I have been shunned by some members of my own family from my political beliefs. My son has not spoken to me in three years. And they think it’s OK. — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) June 29, 2023

WOW! Her own son. :( That is pretty nasty.

I could totally believe it's real.



One of my former friends, who participated in the campaign to get the rest of my older friends to cancel me, set me an email earlier this year, after rains in Oakland destroyed her home.



She then followed up with a group email she accidentally… — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) June 29, 2023

OMG! BURN THE WITCH but also convince her to give me money. There are no words for this kind of crappy behavior.

“I hate you now pay me!” Is the perfect slogan for progressivism, really. — Magills (@magills_) June 29, 2023

EXACTLY!

Politics aside, if you don’t invite someone to a wedding, don’t expect a gift. — Danny Neckel (@DNeckel19) June 29, 2023

RIGHT? If you are not invited you are not obligated to give a gift. If we are not invited we can be safe to assume they do not need our gift. PERIOD.

This is gold. Pure Gold. Mom askes Brother not to come to her daughters wedding because he's Conservative, and all the family are liberals, then she gets upset because he didn't send a gift! https://t.co/wimZLLtyLd — Tommy ☘️ Go Irish ☘️ (@TommygoIrish) June 29, 2023

GOLD JERRY! GOLD. Indeed it is. We have been laughing the entire time we have been writing this article.

Well, we know where the daughter gets it from. 🙄 — Beth (@idancewithhim) June 29, 2023

The apple did NOT fall far from that rotten tree that is for sure.

In most terrorist situations, you will either conform, pay to exist or be erased.



If this is real, it sounds like Dave is a victim of terrorism. — ValleyEnigmaAz🌵 (@Az61Ronin) June 29, 2023

Poor Dave, but also - Dave is awesome and if he happens across this article please find us on Twitter and be our friend.

Love how she claims brother Dave is an adult, and her daughter, the bride. is so young, so that excuses the selfishness.

Also prayers for the groom, with that MIL and wife. — 🇺🇸Marcy (@misticati4) June 29, 2023

The poor husband. He is either fully aware or has been kept in the dark. If he is aware we hope he found out in time to start annulment proceedings.

I want to know how I replied... — Ask AmyS (@askamys) June 29, 2023

LOL! That is not the 'Ask Amy' in question but it was funny so we put it in this piece.

At least Amy's reply is good.

"You seem almost as afraid of your daughter as she is of your brother, but I hope you’ll find a way to courageously tell her that the Bank of Uncle Dave is closed, at least to your branch of the family.



So far, your silent brother is the only… — Miss Havisham (@MissHavisham10) June 29, 2023

The reply was great! That is only a snippet of the full answer. Here is the full EPIC reply.

Ask Amy is a force! That takedown was AWESOME!

Dave has washed his hands of them entirely, I hope. https://t.co/3XSv1Wv82f — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) June 29, 2023

We hope Dave never has to deal with them again.

Uncle Dave Shrugged. — Michael Dearing (@mcgd) June 29, 2023

Dave and 'Ask Amy' should find each other and live happily ever after if they are not already married.

BEST OF LUCK DAVE and to the Mother and Daughter, we hope your 500th COVID booster makes you realize life is too short and Dave was a good guy and you seek him out to make amends.

