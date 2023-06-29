AOC's take on SCOTUS' affirmative action decision is, as expected, 'absolute gibberish'
Joe Biden's response to loaded question on SCOTUS ruling is actually 'incredibly dangerous...
Let's get ready to RUMBLLLLE! The 2024 Twitchy GOP Straw Poll is live...
Did you know Ron DeSantis has plans to 'abuse' 4 giant federal agencies?
Check out the equal-opportunity DRAGGING Michelle Obama took for her Affirmative Action st...
Dr. Pradheep Shanker takes closer look at KBJ's 'racist and dismissive' affirmative action...
How Affirmative Action Fails Minorities
Diving Deeper into the Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action
DELISH--> HERE are some of the best Lefty meltdowns after SCOTUS took Affirmative...
Ketanji Brown Jackson and her crappy dissent ironically make powerful case against affirma...
Just take the L! Jennifer Rubin insisting colleges can STILL be racist and...
NY Times' summary of SCOTUS' affirmative action ruling is 'incredibly racist'
Gene Wu calls Affirmative Action SCOTUS ruling a 'huge victory' for white supremacy...
MSNBC melts down into a puddle of racist garbage over SCOTUS' affirmative action...

Real or Fake? Ask Amy is Leftist insanity in black and white

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  1:09 PM on June 29, 2023

We at Twitchy love to point and laugh at Leftists being silly, so we could not pass up this story! Today while minding our own business and browsing Twitter, we ran across this gem of a tweet where a person saw an 'ASK AMY' question in the Chicago Tribune and many can not believe it is real but we can! 

IS IT REAL? Well, it is on the Tribune site but is the letter real? We cannot be positive but in our experience with super 'Lefty Liberal Women', the chances are high it is indeed a real person asking a real question. Look at your Leftist relatives and how they may have treated you during COVID and this situation seems EXACTLY like the COVID lectures and put-downs we all received for saying people should go back to work.

WOW! Her own son. :( That is pretty nasty. 

OMG! BURN THE WITCH but also convince her to give me money. There are no words for this kind of crappy behavior. 

Recommended

Joe Biden's response to loaded question on SCOTUS ruling is actually 'incredibly dangerous'
Sarah D

EXACTLY! 

RIGHT? If you are not invited you are not obligated to give a gift. If we are not invited we can be safe to assume they do not need our gift. PERIOD. 

GOLD JERRY! GOLD. Indeed it is. We have been laughing the entire time we have been writing this article. 

The apple did NOT fall far from that rotten tree that is for sure. 

Poor Dave, but also - Dave is awesome and if he happens across this article please find us on Twitter and be our friend. 

The poor husband. He is either fully aware or has been kept in the dark. If he is aware we hope he found out in time to start annulment proceedings. 

LOL! That is not the 'Ask Amy' in question but it was funny so we put it in this piece. 

The reply was great! That is only a snippet of the full answer.  Here is the full EPIC reply. 

Ask Amy is a force! That takedown was AWESOME! 

We hope Dave never has to deal with them again. 

Dave and 'Ask Amy' should find each other and live happily ever after if they are not already married. 

BEST OF LUCK DAVE and to the Mother and Daughter, we hope your 500th COVID booster makes you realize life is too short and Dave was a good guy and you seek him out to make amends. 

*******************************************************************************

Related: 

https://twitchy.com/artistangie/2023/06/19/new-colleges-mighty-banyan-mascot-seen-as-racist-by-white-liberal-n2384651

https://twitchy.com/artistangie/2023/06/21/geraldo-rivera-announces-he-is-off-the-five-and-many-rejoice-n2384701

*******************************************************************************

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!




Tags: LEFTIES LEFTISTS WEDDING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Joe Biden's response to loaded question on SCOTUS ruling is actually 'incredibly dangerous'
Sarah D
Dr. Pradheep Shanker takes closer look at KBJ's 'racist and dismissive' affirmative action case dissent
Sarah D
Check out the equal-opportunity DRAGGING Michelle Obama took for her Affirmative Action statement
Sam J.
Ketanji Brown Jackson and her crappy dissent ironically make powerful case against affirmative action
Sarah D
Hot DAMN! Justice Thomas BLASTS KBJ's dissent on Affirmative Action decision and it's straight-FIRE
Sam J.
DELISH--> HERE are some of the best Lefty meltdowns after SCOTUS took Affirmative Action DOWN
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Joe Biden's response to loaded question on SCOTUS ruling is actually 'incredibly dangerous' Sarah D