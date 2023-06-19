Is GROOT safe? Even tree mascots are racist now.

Army recruitment hurt by calling out woke, not being woke
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  10:06 PM on June 19, 2023
Artist Angie

It is 2023 and pretty much everything is racist but this story still surprised us. According to Robin Williams, a board member for the Sarastoa-Charlotte Democratic Progressive Caucus has decided that a TREE mascot is racist too! 

WHAT!?!?!? It is a tree. The mascot is a tree. How can anyone see anything but a tree? 

Most people were really happy with the mascot. 

It is a nice design. We like it. This editor is a graphic designer, and we think it is designed really well. It moves your eye around the entire design without distraction and the colors contrast well. 

Enough about logo design, let's get back to the racist tree stuff! 

Who is the real racist here? The person who looked at the trees around campus and designed an excellent mascot or the person who sees an angry brown person in the tree? 

Are all trees with faces RAY-SIST now or just the Florida College's Mascot? 

Treebeard is AMAZING but probably still a racist depiction to a Leftist. 

We found many tweeters who wanted to know what color the tree should have been. 

Maybe if the Banyan tree had a rainbow painted on the trunk it would fix the problem! Someone alert the college ASAP! 

We had several users who were as surprised as we were about seeing issues with a tree mascot. You would think we would all be used to Leftists being insane by now but they keep surprising us. 

HA! Maybe we should come up with small tests like that to identify the super kooky Leftists among us. Although, if we are being honest we actually need a test to identify if there are any normal people on the left anymore the kooky ones are all over and really loud about it. 

We should end this article with a super compelling argument about racism and how the Left likes to yell about it so much that they seem to have become what they claim to hate and we are going to do that, but only Rocket Raccoon or Groot are going to understand it. 

I am groot. I am GROOT. I AM GROOT. I am groot. I am GROOT. i am groot.  

IYKYK. 


