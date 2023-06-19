Is GROOT safe? Even tree mascots are racist now.

It is 2023 and pretty much everything is racist but this story still surprised us. According to Robin Williams, a board member for the Sarastoa-Charlotte Democratic Progressive Caucus has decided that a TREE mascot is racist too!

Local affluent white female liberal claims that the New College mascot, a banyan tree, "closely resemble[s] an angry, threatening brown individual."



Advice for white libs: if you see a tree and immediately think "looks like a scary minority to me," you might be the racist. pic.twitter.com/mi2SuIXPc3 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 19, 2023



WHAT!?!?!? It is a tree. The mascot is a tree. How can anyone see anything but a tree?

Most people were really happy with the mascot.

I love the new mascot, which was designed by a New College student and inspired by the massive banyan trees on campus. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 19, 2023

This is a great mascot! — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) June 19, 2023

It is a nice design. We like it. This editor is a graphic designer, and we think it is designed really well. It moves your eye around the entire design without distraction and the colors contrast well.

Enough about logo design, let's get back to the racist tree stuff!

The iron law of projection never fails. https://t.co/w4jyoAUIj9 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 19, 2023

Who is the real racist here? The person who looked at the trees around campus and designed an excellent mascot or the person who sees an angry brown person in the tree?

Are all trees with faces RAY-SIST now or just the Florida College's Mascot?

I hope they don’t watch LOTR “The Two Towers”…Treebeard will be mega triggering. https://t.co/kE9PR7kXVe — Rhyen Staley (@DunedainRanger9) June 19, 2023

Treebeard is AMAZING but probably still a racist depiction to a Leftist.

We found many tweeters who wanted to know what color the tree should have been.

What color does this liberal idiot think trees are? https://t.co/RA6FzOcIBD — Adam Lawson (@cigarsandlegs) June 19, 2023

In that case I'd like to ask her what non-racist color we're supposed to be using for trees. — Angela Noger (@Imperator_1122) June 19, 2023

Maybe if the Banyan tree had a rainbow painted on the trunk it would fix the problem! Someone alert the college ASAP!

We had several users who were as surprised as we were about seeing issues with a tree mascot. You would think we would all be used to Leftists being insane by now but they keep surprising us.

“You might be a racist if…. a cartoon tree reminds you of angry brown person”



Wow. https://t.co/ZqD70527zx — Kody w/ a C (@crogers_htown) June 19, 2023

Rorschach test for latent racism... — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) June 19, 2023

HA! Maybe we should come up with small tests like that to identify the super kooky Leftists among us. Although, if we are being honest we actually need a test to identify if there are any normal people on the left anymore the kooky ones are all over and really loud about it.

Groot is clearly a POC (Plant-of-Color) — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸 (@DocKilmer) June 19, 2023

We should end this article with a super compelling argument about racism and how the Left likes to yell about it so much that they seem to have become what they claim to hate and we are going to do that, but only Rocket Raccoon or Groot are going to understand it.

I am groot. I am GROOT. I AM GROOT. I am groot. I am GROOT. i am groot.

IYKYK.





