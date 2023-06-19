'It’s almost satirical': CNN fails Father's Day

CNN is back to its old ways. On Father's Day, they tried to insert race into the widely celebrated holiday and Twitter's community notes came in and set that whole thing on fire.

Why did they need to insert race into a Father's Day tweet? It is CNN but still, they could have just said Happy Father's Day and left it at that. Community notes caught on to the click-bait pretty quickly and posted statistics for the percentage of children living in homes without their biological fathers.

Exactly. There are good and bad fathers in every race and culture and it should not be a bad thing to talk about the statistics regarding either of those things.

There are many prominent black men who have spoken out about the community and the number of fathers who are not present. Facts are just facts, facts are not racist, they just exist.

They could have done that, but then they probably would not have gotten so many replies and they are obviously just looking for clicks.

They did indeed.

CNN could probably go 'Babylon Bee' and still write the same stories but get more clicks if people thought they were making fun of stuff instead of being serious. We really think they should try that. LOL

HA! We snickered because they did say they asked black fathers about the idea they are absent. Of course, they are going to say they are not absent. Just as if CNN polled Twitchy writers about if we are fabulous we would say we are BEYOND fabulous. Come on CNN. Get it together.

Leftists like to call statistics racist all of the time so that would not be surprising and those headlines look like they were pulled directly from a CNN newsfeed. We know CNN has been trying to act like they are turning over a new leaf and not being typical mainstream media any longer, but this Father's Day article and tweet look like they are playing the same old game of inserting race into anything and everything for clicks and views.

Stop it CNN. Just say Happy Father's Day next year.





