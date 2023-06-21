Geraldo Rivera announces he is off The Five and many REJOICE!

It is no secret that Geraldo has made some waves on The Five. As we told you earlier in the month Geraldo Rivera went so far off the rails it made even sweet calm Dana Perino yell at him.



Greg Gutfeld and Jesse Waters seem to make Geraldo's head explode regularly and as much fun as that has been to watch Geraldo announced that he is officially OFF of the show. We are not sure who is going to be happiest about that, Gutfeld or the rest of Twitter.

Geraldo made his announcement on Twitter and the responses were hilarious!

Morning, it’s official, I’m off @TheFive. My last scheduled show appearances are Thursday and Friday June 29th and 30th. It’s been a great run and I appreciate having had the opportunity. Being odd man out isn’t always easy. For the time being, I’m still Correspondent at Large. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) June 21, 2023

We are going to watch on the 29th and 30th just to see if Gutfeld sends him off with his tail between his legs. Gutfeld going off on Geraldo may be one of our favorite things to watch.

Most people seeing the tweet were either ecstatic or wanted Geraldo to know they really do not care and both takes were pretty amusing.

oh no, say it isn’t so🙄……

Off to finish my laundry — Kelly Nolting (@DKellybglamm) June 21, 2023

Good move by Fox!! 👏👏👏👏👏 — Conservative American 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@TammyBr28122252) June 21, 2023

I can't tell you how happy I am to see you go! You were a waste of good air time. — Michdoc48647 (@michdoc48647) June 21, 2023

Thank God ! Geraldo has been irrelevant for decades . Wanna be Jerry Springer — puffy rados (@PuffyRados) June 21, 2023

OK, some of those were just harsh, but the 'Wannabe Jerry Springer' made us belly laugh.

This next tweet just put salt in the wound and we admit we laughed.

😂😂😂 If “odd man out” is code for “hypocrite” then yes, it isn’t always easy…✌🏼 — DuchessOfSalt👑💎 (@SaltyMom10) June 21, 2023

Heh. We like that someone called him out.

We also quite enjoyed the people speculating about how Geraldo may use his new free time.

Thank goodness; you will now have more time to wax your mustache. — The Purple Rose of Gyro .🇮🇹🇺🇦 (@NovemberTriumph) June 21, 2023

Now you can go back to exploring dusty vaults. https://t.co/RE69a9udgt — Margarita 🇵🇷 (@AHappyMargarita) June 21, 2023

Thank goodness; you will now have more time to wax your mustache. — The Purple Rose of Gyro .🇮🇹🇺🇦 (@NovemberTriumph) June 21, 2023

EWWW. Of all the things we needed to remember about Geraldo his shirtless selfies were not one.

There were many people who were sad to see Geraldo exiting the show.

Keep being you! I know you always will. I disagree with you as much as I agree but I greatly appreciated your conviction and ability to think differently. — Maⓣthew (@MrMib) June 21, 2023

I would sometimes watch. I enjoyed the pushback you gave the others.

Thanks, Geraldo. — Peace baby Ang1979🌻☮🐢😻🌊🇨🇺🇺🇸🦁♌🎶 (@peacebabeyy) June 21, 2023

All the bad comments..come on people @GeraldoRivera had and will still have an amazing career. Being a fan from the 70’s on he will and should be regarded as one of the top correspondents. Even if you don’t like the man, respect his career. — Marc Kristel (@MarcKristel2) June 21, 2023

So we may not be Gerlado's biggest fan, ok we are not a fan at all, but that last tweet has a point. The man has stayed relevant and had some kind of a career in news and entertainment for many years. We can acknowledge that.

Every time I get angry with the direction of Fox News, they do something like this. https://t.co/vaJmxc55wX — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) June 21, 2023

Oh no. What platform are you going to yell at @dbongino from? https://t.co/cuFbXS4ONd — TrashDiscourse🗑️ (@ThaWoodChipper) June 21, 2023

We are going to miss Geraldo's getting destroyed on air by many of the others on the panel but do not be too concerned for Geraldo, we are pretty sure he will be very at home on MSNBC or CNN any day now!





