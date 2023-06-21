Geraldo Rivera announces he is off The Five and many REJOICE!

LGBTQAI+ Myths Get Fact-Checked by Kennedy's Common Sense
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  12:04 PM on June 21, 2023
ArtistAngie

It is no secret that Geraldo has made some waves on The Five. As we told you earlier in the month Geraldo Rivera went so far off the rails it made even sweet calm Dana Perino yell at him

Greg Gutfeld and Jesse Waters seem to make Geraldo's head explode regularly and as much fun as that has been to watch Geraldo announced that he is officially OFF of the show. We are not sure who is going to be happiest about that, Gutfeld or the rest of Twitter. 

Geraldo made his announcement on Twitter and the responses were hilarious! 

We are going to watch on the 29th and 30th just to see if Gutfeld sends him off with his tail between his legs. Gutfeld going off on Geraldo may be one of our favorite things to watch. 

Most people seeing the tweet were either ecstatic or wanted Geraldo to know they really do not care and both takes were pretty amusing. 

OK, some of those were just harsh, but the 'Wannabe Jerry Springer' made us belly laugh. 

This next tweet just put salt in the wound and we admit we laughed. 

Heh. We like that someone called him out. 

We also quite enjoyed the people speculating about how Geraldo may use his new free time.

EWWW. Of all the things we needed to remember about Geraldo his shirtless selfies were not one. 

There were many people who were sad to see Geraldo exiting the show. 

So we may not be Gerlado's biggest fan, ok we are not a fan at all, but that last tweet has a point. The man has stayed relevant and had some kind of a career in news and entertainment for many years. We can acknowledge that. 

We are going to miss Geraldo's getting destroyed on air by many of the others on the panel but do not be too concerned for Geraldo, we are pretty sure he will be very at home on MSNBC or CNN any day now! 


