Republican Releases Video Advocating Public Executions for Illegal Aliens Who Kill or Rape Americans

A Texas congressional candidate has released a controversial video online which shows exactly how she wants to deal with illegal aliens who kill or rape American citizens. In the video, Republican Valentina Gomez advocates a return of public executions after firing a gun into the head of a dummy tied to a chair.

NEW: Texas Congressional candidate Valentina Gomez releases video demonstrating the punishment she wants for illegal aliens who k*ll Americans.



"It's that simple: public executions for any illegal that r*pes or k*lls an American."@ValentinaForUSA pic.twitter.com/P0BzoVhaxN — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 23, 2024

Several posters agree with Gomez, especially in light of a recent illegal alien suspected of burning an American to death in a New York City subway car.

Here’s what they’re saying.

Finally, a candidate who understands the importance of law and order. Valentina Gomez is a true patriot who puts American lives first. It's time to take a stand against illegal immigration and the crimes that come with it.



Public executions may seem harsh, but it's a necessary… — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) December 23, 2024

I don't think we're going to get another chance if we tone it down. It's NOW or NEVER y'all. Anyone who wants to take a kidd glove approach at this point is voting for the total failure of our Republic. Tough is what we have NOT been and it's high time. — GenaMAGA (@GenaMaras11238) December 24, 2024

Others were shocked by the video saying it was extreme and cringey.

I'm sorry, but this isn't okay. And I like her...but there is no need for such videos — Evi (@KokalariEvi) December 23, 2024

I’m with you, public civility is the path forward. I understand the anger but she goes over the top — 💀 (@_&&&@fingers) December 24, 2024

Others are claiming she is a carpetbagger, having recently lost an election in Missouri.

She ran for office in Missouri right?



Why is she in Texas now?? 😅 — james_ΞLLΛRS 🏴‍☠️🇺🇸 (@Ellars) December 23, 2024

I’m as conservative as anybody, but this girl is just a little over the top sometimes with stuff like this. Not helping herself much. She got beat in the Missouri sec of state primary last time, now running for a House seat in Texas. A little too cringe for the average voter. — Mountain Man ✝️🇺🇸🇮🇱⛳️ (@bogeygolf1966) December 24, 2024

She’s a carpet bagger. (And I’m conservative). She wants the grift. — TB (@TB_0000000) December 24, 2024

She's good for a laugh, and I'd definitely back her over Cringeshaw, the reincarnation of McCain. Still, it'd be better for a serious candidate to run against him — Jejune the Destroyer (@of_lyon68642) December 23, 2024

Gomez had several viral videos while recently running for Missouri Secretary of State. She states she has since moved to Texas and is vying for the representative seat currently held by Republican Dan Crenshaw.