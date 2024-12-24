Republican Releases Video Advocating Public Executions for Illegal Aliens Who Kill or Rape Americans

Fire on the Water: Fatal Florida Boat Explosion Captured on Video
Warren Squire  |  1:00 AM on December 24, 2024
ImgFlip

A Texas congressional candidate has released a controversial video online which shows exactly how she wants to deal with illegal aliens who kill or rape American citizens. In the video, Republican Valentina Gomez advocates a return of public executions after firing a gun into the head of a dummy tied to a chair.

See for yourself. (WATCH)

Several posters agree with Gomez, especially in light of a recent illegal alien suspected of burning an American to death in a New York City subway car.

Here’s what they’re saying.

Others were shocked by the video saying it was extreme and cringey.

Others are claiming she is a carpetbagger, having recently lost an election in Missouri.

Gomez had several viral videos while recently running for Missouri Secretary of State. She states she has since moved to Texas and is vying for the representative seat currently held by Republican Dan Crenshaw.

