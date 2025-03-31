NO DEAL: Tim Walz Tells Elon He'll Stop Wishing for Tesla Failure If Elon Stops Saving Social Security

This writer honestly isn't sure what's wrong with Tim Walz, because every day he's in the public eye he becomes more and more of an embarrassment to himself and the Democratic Party.

We don't even know where to begin with dissecting all the weird stuff he says and does, but when he thinks the Democrats' problem is not embracing DEI and wokeness hard enough, the pathology runs deep.

And here he is, once again, trying to act all tough only to end up looking like an even bigger clown:

Elon, I’ll make you a deal. I’ll stop making fun of your stock when you take your hands off social security. https://t.co/YauKFvsvpV — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) March 31, 2025

These two things are wholly unrelated.

On the one hand, we have Elon Musk, who is working to make sure Social Security -- which will go broke pretty darned soon -- isn't a hive of fraud and wasteful spending. This will save Social Security for future generations.

On the other, you've got a sitting governor and former Vice Presidential candidate rooting for the failure of an American company that produces environmentally friendly vehicles and employs tens of thousands of people.

Walz is so bad at this.

Surely a billionaire who sheds a tear for his own portfolio can understand our concern when he grins and raises a chainsaw to the people’s retirement plan. pic.twitter.com/f4gpJm1NYh — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) March 31, 2025

So, so bad at this.

“DOGE will make sure you get your Social Security, DOGE will make sure you get your Medicaid.”



“There will be no cuts to legitimate payments, whatsoever.”



Okay, Tim—your move. pic.twitter.com/g3JQXxvf0w — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) March 31, 2025

No, no.

Don't listen to what Elon says.

Listen to what Walz says.

He'd never lie to you.

Except about his service record. Or his ties to China. Or a laundry list of other things.

Are you stupid or something? 🤨 (rhetorical) Hate and fear is all you’ve got. There’s no substance to any of your claims. Nobody but democrats have touched social security. Get rekt, fatty. 🖕🏼 pic.twitter.com/a30w6ZTcZZ — ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖‎ (@LuckyMcGee) March 31, 2025

He's stupid.

And something.

Hey Tim,



Why are you fighting against finding waste, fraud, and abuse inside social security and simultaneously cheering on the downfall of the most American car company?



Please explain. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) March 31, 2025

He cannot explain.

What has he done to Social Security? Be specific. — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) March 31, 2025

Found waste and fraud.

Which is anathema to Democrats.

This is perhaps the worst effort to get attention I have ever seen. https://t.co/c7qwQVJXao — Liz Mair (@LizMair) March 31, 2025

And yet totally on-brand for Walz.

You’re literally upset that we are finding people who are ripping off Social Security



Let that sink in, everyone. Musk hasn’t changed any policy. He is just removing fraud



So you are objectively in favor of fraud. https://t.co/xBn3hn4Evo — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) March 31, 2025

Yes, he's literally upset about this.

You OWN his stock through your MN retirement, Doofenschmirtz. https://t.co/GtxzY9ib3K pic.twitter.com/hKImWuKsDm — Arthur Frelling Dent (@ArthurFrDent) March 31, 2025

This writer laughed out loud at Doofenschmirtz.

As you are surely aware by now, many Minnesotans are employed by Tesla and our state employees’ pension funds are invested in the stock (under your supervision). Your political fight with Elon shouldn’t cause you to root against Minnesotans. https://t.co/yLBWdTgIJz — Rep. Harry Niska (@HarryNiska) March 31, 2025

His party is harassing, doxxing, and destroying Teslas.

This is who they are.

Governor Walz just can’t stop lying.

He didn’t “make fun” of Tesla stock… he wished for it’s decline. At the peril of public employee pensions. https://t.co/grMrBHLQbH — Kelly - NASCAR Fan (@talkette) March 31, 2025

We all saw it.

Democrats have gone from “Hope and Change” to “Fear and Smear” rather quickly. Who’d thunk it? https://t.co/1RWlnL5E7v — Janie Johnson - America is Exceptional (@jjauthor) March 31, 2025

Real quick.

Tim Walz is so dumb, cowardly, inarticulate, creepy, and unsuccessful that there is only one conclusion:



Democrats are promoting Walz (and will sacrifice him later) just to make Gavin Newsom look electable by comparison. https://t.co/d929xccNah — John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) March 31, 2025

Huh.

Hadn't considered that, but it's a possibility.