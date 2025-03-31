VIP
NO DEAL: Tim Walz Tells Elon He'll Stop Wishing for Tesla Failure If Elon Stops Saving Social Security

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on March 31, 2025
Townhall Media

This writer honestly isn't sure what's wrong with Tim Walz, because every day he's in the public eye he becomes more and more of an embarrassment to himself and the Democratic Party.

We don't even know where to begin with dissecting all the weird stuff he says and does, but when he thinks the Democrats' problem is not embracing DEI and wokeness hard enough, the pathology runs deep.

And here he is, once again, trying to act all tough only to end up looking like an even bigger clown:

These two things are wholly unrelated.

On the one hand, we have Elon Musk, who is working to make sure Social Security -- which will go broke pretty darned soon -- isn't a hive of fraud and wasteful spending. This will save Social Security for future generations.

On the other, you've got a sitting governor and former Vice Presidential candidate rooting for the failure of an American company that produces environmentally friendly vehicles and employs tens of thousands of people.

Walz is so bad at this.

So, so bad at this.

No, no.

Don't listen to what Elon says.

Listen to what Walz says.

He'd never lie to you.

Except about his service record. Or his ties to China. Or a laundry list of other things.

He's stupid.

And something.

He cannot explain.

Found waste and fraud.

Which is anathema to Democrats.

And yet totally on-brand for Walz.

Yes, he's literally upset about this.

This writer laughed out loud at Doofenschmirtz.

His party is harassing, doxxing, and destroying Teslas.

This is who they are.

We all saw it.

Real quick.

Huh.

Hadn't considered that, but it's a possibility.

