CNN says 'Sound of Freedom' was created out of moral panics spread by QAnon

Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on July 08, 2023
Courtesy of Angel Studios Inc.

As Twitchy reported earlier, Guardian movie critic Charles Bramesco reviewed "Sound of Freedom" — sort of. Bramesco said "Sound of Freedom," which examines child sex trafficking, "pretends to be a real movie, like a 'pregnancy crisis center' masquerading as a bona fide health clinic." That's why Sen. Elizabeth Warren was on the warpath to make pregnancy crisis centers illegal — they lure in scared young women with the promise of an abortion and then try to talk them out of it. So, if churches handing out free diapers and baby clothes offends you, you're probably not the right audience.

The thing is, "Sound of Freedom" is becoming sort of a hit.

CNN even announced it with the chyron, "Hollywood QAnon Promoter's Movie Is Hit at Box Office." That makes them sad, because like Bramesco, they consider it "scaremongering."

That's Mike Rothschild, author of a book on … QAnon. Doesn't CNN have movie critics?

Sure, we're against child sex trafficking, but if you bring it up, we'll smear you as a QAnon conspiracy theorist.

Exactly. They could have had anyone on, but chose an "expert" on QAnon.


It was less than a month ago that a former CNN producer was sentenced Tuesday to more than 19 years in prison for luring a 9-year-old girl into illegal sexual acts. If CNN wanted to make a statement about child sexual exploitation, there's a current event they could have covered.

***

