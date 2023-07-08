CNN says 'Sound of Freedom' was created out of moral panics spread by QAnon

As Twitchy reported earlier, Guardian movie critic Charles Bramesco reviewed "Sound of Freedom" — sort of. Bramesco said "Sound of Freedom," which examines child sex trafficking, "pretends to be a real movie, like a 'pregnancy crisis center' masquerading as a bona fide health clinic." That's why Sen. Elizabeth Warren was on the warpath to make pregnancy crisis centers illegal — they lure in scared young women with the promise of an abortion and then try to talk them out of it. So, if churches handing out free diapers and baby clothes offends you, you're probably not the right audience.

The thing is, "Sound of Freedom" is becoming sort of a hit.

CNN even announced it with the chyron, "Hollywood QAnon Promoter's Movie Is Hit at Box Office." That makes them sad, because like Bramesco, they consider it "scaremongering."

On The Sound of Freedom, CNN says child sex trafficking is real, but "these films are created out of moral panics... it specifically is looking at QAnon concepts of these child trafficking rings." Do you want more QAnon because this is how you get more QAnon. pic.twitter.com/IsIRWVp1X3 — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) July 8, 2023

That's Mike Rothschild, author of a book on … QAnon. Doesn't CNN have movie critics?

Shorter CNN: Yeah, it's a real issue, but we don't like the actor, so therefore it's bad | @CNN: Movie On Sex Trafficking Is a 'Moral Panic' Meant Appease QAnon https://t.co/ybrtTsG6nF — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) July 8, 2023

If you can walk away from that film with anything but righteous rage and a deep desire to end this issue I am sorry for your heart. — Miss Piggy Bank (@JackIsAGirl) July 8, 2023

CNN is full of pedophiles? Cause I’m struggling to see how normal people would be against this movie. It’s waking people up — Joni Trimmer (@plzdontbanmee) July 8, 2023

They have to smear this movie anyway they can. They will throw every half-baked accusation against the film and it's director, backers, etc.

The more people watch who #SoundofFreedomMovie , the more eyes will be opened to the truth. — CaptainWonderful1986 (@CWonderful1986) July 8, 2023

The mythical “QAnon” is the left’s current favorite boogie man. — Joel App (@AppyJoel) July 8, 2023

So anyway, I wonder who the next producer/executive at CNN arrested for soliciting sex with a minor or owning child pornography will be. — 自由戦士アイデアレーンジャー (@1776Dairenn) July 8, 2023

Sure, we're against child sex trafficking, but if you bring it up, we'll smear you as a QAnon conspiracy theorist.

The time you could’ve spent doing actual research and reporting on the subject.. but you chose to do this… wow — Rose Lopez (@RoseLop87527777) July 8, 2023

Exactly. They could have had anyone on, but chose an "expert" on QAnon.

He can get off the Q bs and get to addressing the child trafficking or is that less important? — Firecracker (@Firecracker2030) July 8, 2023

BlueAnon insanity — Evil Persists 🏴‍☠️ (@evilpersists) July 8, 2023

The entire woke Hollywood apparatus works by involving the audience in moral do-goodism by watching and sharing the message of their propaganda and these people have the audacity to cry about it if the other half of the country attempts the same.



They won’t like what’s coming. https://t.co/IDdOyqcxZY — Matthew J. Peterson (@docMJP) July 8, 2023





"Child sex trafficking is real but it's really nothing to be concerned about." - CNN — Tempus fugit, memento mori. (@MrBillJones1) July 8, 2023

It was less than a month ago that a former CNN producer was sentenced Tuesday to more than 19 years in prison for luring a 9-year-old girl into illegal sexual acts. If CNN wanted to make a statement about child sexual exploitation, there's a current event they could have covered.

