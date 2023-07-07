'Sound of Freedom' gives gross Guardian movie critic platform to gargle garbage

UH OH! Karine Jean-Pierre's coke bag alibi for the Bidens collides with press...
Gordon Kushner  |  6:26 PM on July 07, 2023
Twitchy

Movie critics are a special breed. Decades ago, when movie reviews used to appear in things call newspapers, you could read what critics thought about a movie playing in the local multiplex. One thing you may have noticed was that they didn't like what you liked and raved about films you never heard of. Another thing you would have noticed was that they had a special hatred for movies that had conservative or pro-religious messaging.

Out of this noble tradition comes Guardian movie critic Charles Bramesco with his review of 'Sound of Freedom' who brings so much progressive emotional baggage with him that American Airlines would charge him $300 in overweight fees.

Elsewhere, he’s parroted falsehoods about Pizzagate and other underground cells subsisting on human blood, all of it pointing back to a foundation of conspiratorial thought targeting the Jewish and transgender communities.

These zestier strains of scaremongering are absent in the text itself, but they lurk in the shadows around a film outwardly non-insane enough to lure in the persuadable; the disappointingly un-juicy Sound of Freedom pretends to be a real movie, like a “pregnancy crisis center” masquerading as a bona fide health clinic. (Our hero Ballard, by the way, went on to found the paramilitary rescue squad Operation Underground Railroad, a group criticized as “arrogant, unethical, and illegal” by the authorities. But then, they would say that. They’re in on it, this goes all the way to the top, etc.)

See what we mean? It's not about the movie, is it?

We are loathed to give Bramesco clicks and attention since this is exactly what he wants, but it does give us a chance to highlight how politics can make a person so awful that they make themselves effectively allies of child traffickers.

It's like he may have unresolved issues with a father figure somewhere in his past.

Fortunately, Twitter was here to scratch his Freudian itch.

It really says more about the critic than it does the movie.

But hey, at least he owned the cons, amirite!

Sorry, Julie, we're talking about Guardian writers here.

Well said.

***

