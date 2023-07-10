Larry Nassar, Team USA's former olympic gymnasitics doctor STABBED in prison

Larry Nassar has been stabbed in prison and is in critical condition according to the New York Post. Some other outlets have reported he is stable.



Nassar is the former Team USA gymnastics Dr. who was convicted on multiple counts of sexual abuse. He used his position to sexually assault and abuse young girls for 18 years.

Ex-Team USA gymnastics coach Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times in prison, in critical condition https://t.co/O0puUiPGyd pic.twitter.com/6rA5VK4CJ3 — New York Post (@nypost) July 10, 2023

Child molesters do not usually fare well in prison and we hate to say it but Nassar was convicted as a serial molester and we are not shedding too many tears for this particular outcome and many on Twitter were in agreement with us.

3 of his victims were under 12. Call me a bad person, but I don't have any sympathy for child rapists. https://t.co/Sjg7nTuQ4A — zannah (@zannah432) July 10, 2023

If it makes her a bad person then it makes us a bad person as well. Do we think he deserves death, it depends on which time of day you ask us the question. We acknowledge we should not want death for any human being, but child molesters really do make it hard.

I hope he recovers.

So they can do it again. https://t.co/pqAJYqa6fc — Non Compliant Huckleberry (@thepocketgeek) July 10, 2023

Harsh, but honestly, it is hard to find empathy for somebody like Nassar.

It's rare, but every now and then it is okay to root for the stabber. This is one of those times https://t.co/RmCGY6hlIu — Trey William Tucci (@TweetsByTrey14) July 10, 2023

Most of us are not CHEERING but we are not mad about it either. There were many who were actually cheering the news

Happy Monday! Everyone have a good week, besides you Larry https://t.co/FD833z20Yf pic.twitter.com/8QciXrSa0w — I Like Boudin (@cmcgin10) July 10, 2023

Many wanted to point out the fact that PRISONERS might be on the right track with their dispensing of their own form of justice.

When prisoners have a better sense of Justice than our big city DA’s 🇺🇸🙃 https://t.co/uHidtevoBl — JP (@PPirate14500) July 10, 2023

Sounds like the justice system is working https://t.co/3OjyZhPTaT — James DePorre (@RevShark) July 10, 2023

Then we had some tweeters who reminded us about some history regarding Nassar and his trial.

Reminded of the shameful comments the judge made during Nassar’s sentencing, unsubtly hoping that he’d be raped or even murdered in prison.



Translation: we’re too chickenshit to hang you, but we’ll cross our fingers that you’ll be killed in the prisons we don’t fully control. https://t.co/rpbhWE7XSF pic.twitter.com/GoaqoEJ4Cy — ReStation (@St1Station) July 10, 2023

We had forgotten about that.

Remember when the FBI knew what he was doing and looked the other way? https://t.co/SV3mrXEYUu — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) July 10, 2023

The investigation was delayed and it has been a topic of heated discussion, particularly among Nassar's victims. We can not prove the FBI KNEW things were happening and ignored it, but we can say they did not move as fast or swiftly as we would hope.

Hope he lives 🙏🏽



He doesn’t deserve an easy way out 🤬 https://t.co/4FyPrlSUkC — Heem (@TheOnlyHeem) July 10, 2023

We feel like that is the most healthy perspective we have seen and we might adopt it ourselves.

Can’t say I felt bad reading that headline…truly a disgusting person if ever one existed. https://t.co/5LnIw6YIqK — Soapstar (@Soapstar2) July 10, 2023

We agree and will leave you with that. Sometimes, you get what you give and we can't be too bothered by this particular brand of justice even if it is not the best position to hold in regards to morality. We may need to change our bio to say 'MOSTLY Pro-Life'.





