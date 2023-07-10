Axios' 'scoop' & spin about Biden's behind-the-scenes fury surprises few
Larry Nassar, Team USA's former olympic gymnasitics doctor STABBED in prison

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  9:43 AM on July 10, 2023

Larry Nassar has been stabbed in prison and is in critical condition according to the New York Post. Some other outlets have reported he is stable. 

Nassar is the former Team USA gymnastics Dr. who was convicted on multiple counts of sexual abuse. He used his position to sexually assault and abuse young girls for 18 years.

Child molesters do not usually fare well in prison and we hate to say it but Nassar was convicted as a serial molester and we are not shedding too many tears for this particular outcome and many on Twitter were in agreement with us.

If it makes her a bad person then it makes us a bad person as well. Do we think he deserves death, it depends on which time of day you ask us the question. We acknowledge we should not want death for any human being, but child molesters really do make it hard. 

Harsh, but honestly, it is hard to find empathy for somebody like Nassar. 

Most of us are not CHEERING but we are not mad about it either. There were many who were actually cheering the news

Many wanted to point out the fact that PRISONERS might be on the right track with their dispensing of their own form of justice. 

Then we had some tweeters who reminded us about some history regarding Nassar and his trial. 

We had forgotten about that. 

The investigation was delayed and it has been a topic of heated discussion, particularly among Nassar's victims. We can not prove the FBI KNEW things were happening and ignored it, but we can say they did not move as fast or swiftly as we would hope. 

We feel like that is the most healthy perspective we have seen and we might adopt it ourselves. 

We agree and will leave you with that. Sometimes, you get what you give and we can't be too bothered by this particular brand of justice even if it is not the best position to hold in regards to morality. We may need to change our bio to say 'MOSTLY Pro-Life'. 


Tags: DOCTOR OLYMPICS STABBING TEAM USA

