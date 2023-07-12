Rep. Shiela Jackson Lee WINS the best 'SELF-OWN' on affirmative action we have seen yet.

Rep. Shiela Jackson Lee, Democrat from Texas is no stranger to Twitchy. She says some very silly things on a regular basis but we thought this accidental little nugget of truth explained so much about her that we had to share it with you.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX): “I rise today as a clear recipient of affirmative action, particularly in higher education.” pic.twitter.com/OSRVQQsMrF — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 11, 2023

Shiela Jackson Lee may be the worst spokesperson for affirmative action that could ever be. She does not represent her constituents well and she really does not represent a good case for affirmative action. She obviously did not do much work on making herself a good representative after getting into college and we were not alone in that thought process.

I presume she's making an argument for Affirmative Action. Trouble is, her routine stupidity makes a loud argument against it. https://t.co/q8kDettd27 — Bruce Hooley (@BHOOLZ) July 12, 2023

This is the best ad I've seen yet on reasons for abolishing Affirmative Action: https://t.co/ofvYhsJ4BM — Muppet Trader (@trader_muppet) July 12, 2023

Proving our point — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) July 12, 2023

This may be the most incredible self-own of all time.



Just wow. https://t.co/Y6YpQtEY8e — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 12, 2023

YUP!

This might be the first time she ever told the truth. https://t.co/nfF6uDF00Z — Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) July 12, 2023

Very true! Shiela Jackson Lee is on a par with Joe Biden for the lies they tell.

Yes, we know. That’s why you once praised Neil Armstrong for being the first man to set foot on Mars. https://t.co/jDu7SQMI4I — Garrick, the Ard-Rí na hÉireann (Probationary) (@Boydesian) July 12, 2023

You mean to tell me the woman who didn't know the difference between Korea and Vietnam wasn't qualified to get into Yale? I am shocked. https://t.co/Ecw01mKCcy — Kenny Webster (@KennethRWebster) July 12, 2023

Our reaction to that tweet above is in the tweet below. *WINK*

HA! We did the same, plus that is our favorite GIF used on Twitter so it had to be included.

Yale in the 70s grading affirmative action students. https://t.co/HHOD6Tocyl pic.twitter.com/AfZz7cZMFw — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) July 12, 2023

'Hi, I was selected to go to college based on the color of my skin and not because I'm smart and knowledgeable'... is not exactly the thing for a Congresswoman to be bragging about, SJL — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 12, 2023

It is not even a good humble brag!

All these people coming out as affirmative action cases are not helping the cause the way they think it is. — Castem Ember (@CasteMember) July 12, 2023

We agree. We think there are some cases to be made of AMAZING people who benefitted from affirmative action even if we do not agree with the premise (we do not). Shiela Jackson Lee is not one of them.

Two years from now Sheila Jackson Lee will celebrate 30 years in Congress



Nearly 30 years & her district is one of the poorest in Texas, with a poverty rate near double the state’s



She hasn’t done 💩 for her constituents but when she retires she’ll be celebrated as an “icon” — Paul M Winters (@RealPaulWinters) July 12, 2023

We loved to see all of that just written out in simple form. She will be called an icon and it will have NOTHING to do with her performance in Congress or any differences she made in her constituents lives and honestly, that is sad.

Sheila Jackson Lee serves as one of the greatest examples of why affirmative action is a complete failure.



“The Constitution is 400 years old”



“Congratulations, NASA, for planting a flag on Mars”



“There are two Vietnams. North and South.”



“Don’t you know who I am? I’m… https://t.co/wsxfQHN91e — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) July 12, 2023

That tweet puts it all in perspective. The only person who may have proven affirmative action to be a failure more than Lee is Joe Biden but his skin color does not work unless they just give him an honorary mention since 'YOU AIN'T BLACK' if you did not vote for him!



Just retire already Shiela.

****************************************************************

Related:

Megan Rapinoe picks a fight with Dave Chappelle

Larry Nassar stabbed in Prison

David Hogg can't shoot



****************************************************************

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



