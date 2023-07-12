Democrats FREAK out over 'No Labels' party courting a Manchin third party run...
MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski tells Biden's staff to 'do a better job' so he...
Joe Biden doubles down on jobs numbers farce
'Really, Megan?': Tennis icon Martina Navratilova does NOT take kindly to Megan Rapinoe's...
‘Tucker on Twitter’ is back: The Andrew Tate interview (UPDATED)
A SOBERING reminder the Left approved of separating unvaccinated kids from their parents
NBC News' Ben Collins said the Twitter Files didn't prove censorship
The Vaseline Twitter account is pretty 'A-GLAZE-ING' today and Twitter is here for...
NEA puts 'banned' books on its recommended summer reading list
Old tweet shows Joe Biden breaking his life-long rule
Secret Service to brief House Oversight on that bag of cocaine
Claim that trans identity has a biological basis given the Community Notes treatment
Rep. Mesha Mainor: 'The Democrat Party left ME'
In a REVOLTING turn of events, California lawmakers fail to protect children from...

Rep. Shiela Jackson Lee WINS the best 'SELF-OWN' on affirmative action we have seen yet.

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  9:22 AM on July 12, 2023
Artist Angie

Rep. Shiela Jackson Lee, Democrat from Texas is no stranger to Twitchy. She says some very silly things on a regular basis but we thought this accidental little nugget of truth explained so much about her that we had to share it with you.

Shiela Jackson Lee may be the worst spokesperson for affirmative action that could ever be. She does not represent her constituents well and she really does not represent a good case for affirmative action. She obviously did not do much work on making herself a good representative after getting into college and we were not alone in that thought process. 

YUP!

Very true! Shiela Jackson Lee is on a par with Joe Biden for the lies they tell. 

Recommended

Democrats FREAK out over 'No Labels' party courting a Manchin third party run in 2024
justmindy

Our reaction to that tweet above is in the tweet below. *WINK* 

HA! We did the same, plus that is our favorite GIF used on Twitter so it had to be included. 

It is not even a good humble brag! 

We agree. We think there are some cases to be made of AMAZING people who benefitted from affirmative action even if we do not agree with the premise (we do not). Shiela Jackson Lee is not one of them. 

We loved to see all of that just written out in simple form. She will be called an icon and it will have NOTHING to do with her performance in Congress or any differences she made in her constituents lives and honestly, that is sad. 

That tweet puts it all in perspective. The only person who may have proven affirmative action to be a failure more than Lee is Joe Biden but his skin color does not work unless they just give him an honorary mention since 'YOU AIN'T BLACK' if you did not vote for him! 

Just retire already Shiela. 

****************************************************************

Related: 
Megan Rapinoe picks a fight with Dave Chappelle

Larry Nassar stabbed in Prison

David Hogg can't shoot

****************************************************************
Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: CONGRESS SCOTUS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrats FREAK out over 'No Labels' party courting a Manchin third party run in 2024
justmindy
MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski tells Biden's staff to 'do a better job' so he doesn't look so lost
Doug P.
‘Tucker on Twitter’ is back: The Andrew Tate interview (UPDATED)
Aaron Walker
Joe Biden doubles down on jobs numbers farce
RickRobinson
'Really, Megan?': Tennis icon Martina Navratilova does NOT take kindly to Megan Rapinoe's accusations
Amy
The Vaseline Twitter account is pretty 'A-GLAZE-ING' today and Twitter is here for it
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Democrats FREAK out over 'No Labels' party courting a Manchin third party run in 2024 justmindy