We should not laugh but we are: Eco-Activists learn about KARMA the HARD way

Have you heard the term 'You get what you give'? It is similar to the idea of KARMA. Basically, you do stupid or mean things and it will come back to you just as bad and some ECO-ACTIVISTS in Germany are learning all about that the HARD way. We mean like CEMENT HARD.

Eco-activists in Germany used a concrete and epoxy resin mixture to glue their hands to the asphalt in protest. Tragically, the consequences may require potential amputation of their hands😳 pic.twitter.com/xLnBuXkiKx — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) July 12, 2023

We should not be laughing at that but we are.

We should be ashamed about laughing at that but we are not.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

It looks like a lot of Twitter agreed with us.

Tragic? No. Karma? Yes. — Steve Smith (@dannyandricky) July 13, 2023

We are indeed. Unapologetically.

Their leftest education will cost them and arm and a leg, with zero bailout. 🤷🏼‍♀️ — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) July 13, 2023

HA! It is at least gonna cost them a hand! *Bad dum dum tss*

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

They must be really hacked off https://t.co/4XsNnJX9cT — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) July 12, 2023

The jokes just write themselves with this story! Technically you guys are writing most of them, but you get what we mean. LOL

We hope they put it to music and film it when they do try to get that mess off. It might beat 'The Sound of Freedom' at the box office.

Brilliant..... I got to hand it to them. — SECRET SQUIRREL ⎷⎷ (@SecritSqrl) July 13, 2023

*SNORT* We see what you guys did there.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Why? Did they run out of Rembrandts? — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) July 13, 2023

RIGHT!?!?!? They are usually trying to destroy priceless works of art, we are not sorry for laughing at them at all after that reminder!

They do not understand what the consequences are but they are going to find out!

HA! That is exactly what we were thinking. The Left seems to get away with everything, we are glad to see a little Karma stepping onto the playing field.

What’s German for schadenfreude?https://t.co/eaXRzUCB27 — Leigo… lovable rapscallion / siege engine (@yieldright) July 13, 2023

HA! :) We get it. Just for a fun little tidbit, we did learn that schadenfreude comes from the German word for harm and joy being put together. You are Welcome. We here at Twitchy are doing the hard jobs so you do not have to. :)

This is the way. https://t.co/FfYjWXILGz — Leslie ن 🇺🇸☦️ (@LADowd) July 13, 2023

YUP! In case you all did not know that little phrase is from 'The Mandalorian' and in the show the main character says that because he is basically in a cult and they have a creed. Climate Nutters are in a crazy cult. I would choose the Mandalorian cult over climate crazies any day.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Thank you for coming to our Nerd talk at the end there with the Star Wars stuff.



Glad we could lend you a 'Hand'. Keep laughing!



*************************************************************

Related:

Vivek Ramaswamy has an idea for college admissions

What makes a RINO

Sheila Jackson Lee on affirmative action

*************************************************************

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!