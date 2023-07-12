After a playful Dave Rubin tweet, Ana Navarro wants Twitter to know she...
We should not laugh but we are: Eco-Activists learn about KARMA the HARD way

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  11:04 PM on July 12, 2023
Artist Angie

Have you heard the term 'You get what you give'? It is similar to the idea of KARMA. Basically, you do stupid or mean things and it will come back to you just as bad and some ECO-ACTIVISTS in Germany are learning all about that the HARD way. We mean like CEMENT HARD. 

We should not be laughing at that but we are. 
We should be ashamed about laughing at that but we are not. 

It looks like a lot of Twitter agreed with us. 

We are indeed. Unapologetically. 

HA! It is at least gonna cost them a hand! *Bad dum dum tss* 

The jokes just write themselves with this story! Technically you guys are writing most of them, but you get what we mean. LOL

We hope they put it to music and film it when they do try to get that mess off. It might beat 'The Sound of Freedom' at the box office. 

*SNORT*  We see what you guys did there. 

RIGHT!?!?!? They are usually trying to destroy priceless works of art, we are not sorry for laughing at them at all after that reminder! 

They do not understand what the consequences are but they are going to find out! 

HA!  That is exactly what we were thinking. The Left seems to get away with everything, we are glad to see a little Karma stepping onto the playing field. 

HA! :) We get it. Just for a fun little tidbit, we did learn that schadenfreude comes from the German word for harm and joy being put together. You are Welcome. We here at Twitchy are doing the hard jobs so you do not have to. :) 

YUP! In case you all did not know that little phrase is from 'The Mandalorian' and in the show the main character says that because he is basically in a cult and they have a creed. Climate Nutters are in a crazy cult. I would choose the Mandalorian cult over climate crazies any day. 

Thank you for coming to our Nerd talk at the end there with the Star Wars stuff. 

Glad we could lend you a 'Hand'. Keep laughing! 

