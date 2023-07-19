Sheryl Crow lets Jason Aldean know that his song condemning left-wing violence is un-American and 'lame'

As we told you, CMT — Country Music Television — decided that their viewers just weren't able to handle country star Jason Aldean's song denouncing left-wing violence, "Try That in a Small Town." So they yanked the video.

NEW: Country Music Television has pulled Jason Aldean’s music video ‘Try That In A Small Town’ in response to media outrage.



In the music video, Aldean calls out left-wing violence, specifically violence against law enforcement.



Apparently this is ‘controversial’ and hateful… pic.twitter.com/Jq9D678s6G — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 19, 2023

Not sure what the average CMT viewer thinks about what CMT pulling the video says about what CMT thinks of the average CMT viewer, but if the lyrics to Aldean's song are anything to go by, CMT wanting to hide the song from their viewers doesn't suggest that they respect their viewers very much at all:

Sorry, country music fans. You're just not ready for tough lyrics like that. And if you genuinely do like the song, you're just a violent, right-wing racist. And you're not what America is all about, according to all-American singer songwriter Sheryl Crow, who recently took to Twitter to shame Aldean for "promoting violence" (and did so via quote-retweeting Shannon Watts, no less!):

.@Jason_Aldean I’m from a small town. Even people in small towns are sick of violence.There’s nothing small-town or American about promoting violence. You should know that better than anyone having survived a mass shooting.



This is not American or small town-like. It’s just lame https://t.co/cuOtUO9xjr — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) July 19, 2023

"It's just lame," says the singer who once tweeted this very original and definitely not lame take on the NRA:

Any politician who takes money from the NRA has blood on their hands. — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) October 4, 2017

All she wants to do ... is ban some guns.

And if she can't do that, she'll settle for defending censorship of songs that have lyrics about using guns for self-defense in small towns, where the need for self-defense might be extra important because of limited law enforcement resources.

Now do that with rap songs to be consistent.



Amazing to be against a song that is ANTI-CRIME — StewMama✈ Cari- Radically Moderate (@StewMama71) July 19, 2023

I like some rap and I like some country...but people with megaphones in this country don't apply so-called "principles" universally — StewMama✈ Cari- Radically Moderate (@StewMama71) July 19, 2023

Yeah, how about a little consistency, Sher? May we call you Sher? Or would that be lame?

Show us the tweet where you criticized the Dixie Chicks for killing Earl. https://t.co/6CbLg3J1GA — Haz (@Michael_Haz) July 19, 2023

We can't seem to find that one for some reason.

I have reread these lyrics multiple times, and the only gun reference I can find is that his grandfather gave him one, and he expresses concerns about it being seized by a tyrannical government. — Louis T. Getterman IV (@ltgiv) July 19, 2023

Sounds to me like @Jason_Aldean does know better than anyone, having survived a mass shooting himself, the importance of guns. — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) July 19, 2023

So it’s not the violence from 2020 that bothers you, it’s seeing clips of it on video that makes you speak out. — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 19, 2023

Correct.

The small town you’re from is okay with carjacking? — Damin Toell (@damintoell) July 19, 2023

Evidently!

Jason Aldean sings about how violent riots in cities won't be tolerated in small towns and that politicians want to criminalize law abiding gun ownership.



Liberals turn around and say he's racist and promoting violence.



They're either knowingly lying or not living in reality. https://t.co/5NowDNLOyu — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 19, 2023

But fr why won't Sheryl Crow write a song about things to not try in the big city instead of just… complaining — Jay (@OneFineJay) July 19, 2023

No kidding. A change would do her good.



