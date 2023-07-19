Sheryl Crow lets Jason Aldean know that his song condemning left-wing violence is un-American and 'lame'

The Worst Social Contagion We'll Ever Have Experienced
Sarah D  |  11:55 AM on July 19, 2023
Matt Sayles

As we told you, CMT — Country Music Television — decided that their viewers just weren't able to handle country star Jason Aldean's song denouncing left-wing violence, "Try That in a Small Town." So they yanked the video.

Not sure what the average CMT viewer thinks about what CMT pulling the video says about what CMT thinks of the average CMT viewer, but if the lyrics to Aldean's song are anything to go by, CMT wanting to hide the song from their viewers doesn't suggest that they respect their viewers very much at all:

Sorry, country music fans. You're just not ready for tough lyrics like that. And if you genuinely do like the song, you're just a violent, right-wing racist. And you're not what America is all about, according to all-American singer songwriter Sheryl Crow, who recently took to Twitter to shame Aldean for "promoting violence" (and did so via quote-retweeting Shannon Watts, no less!):

"It's just lame," says the singer who once tweeted this very original and definitely not lame take on the NRA:

All she wants to do ... is ban some guns.

And if she can't do that, she'll settle for defending censorship of songs that have lyrics about using guns for self-defense in small towns, where the need for self-defense might be extra important because of limited law enforcement resources.

Yeah, how about a little consistency, Sher? May we call you Sher? Or would that be lame?

We can't seem to find that one for some reason.

Correct.

Evidently!

No kidding. A change would do her good.

***

