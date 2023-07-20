Superstars Jake Owen & Jason Isbell spar over Jason Aldean ... and fans...
Rolling Stone rolls itself into a shredder explaining why Jason Aldean's song is 'veiled threat'

Doug P.  |  5:08 PM on July 20, 2023
Sarah D.

It seems that Jason Aldean's song "Don't Try That in a Small Town" has touched some nerves on the Left. 

The song, which discourages violence (hence the "don't try that" part of the title), has been examined by the former rock & roll and counterculture magazine that is now mostly a tool for carrying the water of government officials and assorted agenda-driven leftists. 

Here's the tweeted take on Aldean's song, featuring an interview with a "scholar of racial violence" and the story is behind a paywall:

They invoked January 6th -- what a shocker!

Here's a shorter version of that spin:

Of course, Rolling Stone's aversion to any actual threats of violence or positive portrayal of it has its limits. Has Rolling Stone ever met Rolling Stone?

Heck, they had a cover that made one of the Tsarnaev brothers look like he could be the singer in a popular band.

"How giving warnings to would-be violent people is a veiled threat of violence" is the most Rolling Stone thing ever.

Yes, trust Rolling Stone's "journalism" at your own peril. 

*** 

