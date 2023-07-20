Rolling Stone rolls itself into a shredder explaining why Jason Aldean's song is 'veiled threat'

It seems that Jason Aldean's song "Don't Try That in a Small Town" has touched some nerves on the Left.

The song, which discourages violence (hence the "don't try that" part of the title), has been examined by the former rock & roll and counterculture magazine that is now mostly a tool for carrying the water of government officials and assorted agenda-driven leftists.

Here's the tweeted take on Aldean's song, featuring an interview with a "scholar of racial violence" and the story is behind a paywall:

"What’s most concerning is the veiled threats of violence that, given the Jan. 6 attacks, we should be really alarmed by, because we know where they can lead." https://t.co/F0GjbSsuVc — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) July 20, 2023

They invoked January 6th -- what a shocker!

Here's a shorter version of that spin:

“Here’s why telling people they can’t burn your town down is bad, actually” https://t.co/fAAUKawhdf — Elijah the Middleborne (@TheMiddleborne) July 20, 2023

Of course, Rolling Stone's aversion to any actual threats of violence or positive portrayal of it has its limits. Has Rolling Stone ever met Rolling Stone?

Y’all glorified a TERRORIST on your cover but yeah, sure….act offended at Jason 🤣 — ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) July 20, 2023

Remember when you put a terrorist on the cover of your magazine? — Conservative Barbie 🇺🇸👱🏼‍♀️ (@awakenedbarbie) July 20, 2023

Yeah, they quickly forget about all that — The Real Johnny Walker 🇺🇸💯 (@EddieW76) July 20, 2023

Heck, they had a cover that made one of the Tsarnaev brothers look like he could be the singer in a popular band.

This is the outlet that celebrated and defended Ice-T's "Cop Killer", and put him on the cover in regards to that call for violence. Today, they are melting down when Jason Aldean does not call out for violence directly. Grow the hell up. https://t.co/A0MOX7pYoN pic.twitter.com/0uPqzs6x4n — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) July 20, 2023

Alerting folks via song to the possibility of #SelfDefense of family, home, neighbors, neighborhood, town… is NOT a ‘veiled threat’ of violence.



It’s a *PROMISE* to do our best to protect our loved ones…#JasonAldean 👍🇺🇸 https://t.co/9aFb1lE1hx — Grizzly Joe 🇺🇸🇮🇱@CPAC 2024 TBA 🤞🤞🤞🤞🇺🇸 (@GrizzlyJoeShow) July 20, 2023

Not having carjackings and looting in America is very problematic. — Tanya Berlaga (@TBerlaga) July 20, 2023

"How giving warnings to would-be violent people is a veiled threat of violence" is the most Rolling Stone thing ever.

Yes, trust Rolling Stone's "journalism" at your own peril.

