Michael Reagan Conservative Author, Radio Host and Son of President Ronald Reagan, has...

NY Times' Provided a Handy Self-Debunking Sentence About Trump Providing No Evidence for Fraud Claims

Doug P. | 11:10 AM on January 07, 2026
imgflip

We're big fans of self-contained "fact-checks" from the media because they make our job so much easier, and the New York Times has come through again. 

The media in general often likes to report on comments President Trump makes by following it up with "without citing evidence." Do they ever do that after quoting a Democrat like, say, Adam Schiff?

In any case, @DrewHolden360 spotted the Times debunking a "without citing evidence" claim about something Trump said in the same sentence. This is amazing: 

Ah, "journalism"!

They're so used to trying to make their readers think Trump's always lying that occasionally the Times forgets to debunk themselves. 

An absence of "real journalists" running the Times has been detected: 

This is a tactic that not only the New York Times likes to use:

What a surprise!

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats. 

