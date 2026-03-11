Another CNN Reporter Walks Back Post Implying That Mamdani Was the Target of Terrorist Attack

Hilarious Parody CPAC Line Up Revealed
Brett T. | 8:10 PM on March 11, 2026
As Twitchy reported earlier on Wednesday, CNN's Abby Phillip posted an apology for not catching the network's "inaccurate wording" after saying on CNN NewsNight Tuesday night that there was an attempted terror attack targeting New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

As we reported, CNN's Edward-Isaac Dovere didn't get the message, saying that Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro had called Mamdani to check on him, as he was now too "a fellow target of political violence."

Dovere must get his news from CNN.

That post is now gone, and we have yet another CNN employee walking back the claim that Mamdani was the target of bombs thrown at a rally.

The post continues:

… improvised explosive devices at an anti-Islam demonstration and a counterprotest near Mayor Mamdani’s home Saturday, but did not say that he was the target. I apologize for the error and have deleted the original post.

CNN can't stop tripping over rakes on this story, when it's as clear as day. Two teenagers who just decided to drive into the city from Pennsylvania and chucked a couple of bombs into a Jake Lang rally.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

