Another CNN Reporter Walks Back Post Implying That Mamdani Was the Target of Terrorist Attack

As Twitchy reported earlier on Wednesday, CNN's Abby Phillip posted an apology for not catching the network's "inaccurate wording" after saying on CNN NewsNight Tuesday night that there was an attempted terror attack targeting New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

CNN's Abby Phillip claims that the attempted NYC bombing was "an attempted terror attack against New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani."



The suspects were two Muslim terrorists who pledged allegiance to ISIS and were targeting anti-Islam protesters. pic.twitter.com/xtGIirLPb3 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 11, 2026

As we reported, CNN's Edward-Isaac Dovere didn't get the message, saying that Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro had called Mamdani to check on him, as he was now too "a fellow target of political violence."

Dovere must get his news from CNN.

That post is now gone, and we have yet another CNN employee walking back the claim that Mamdani was the target of bombs thrown at a rally.

I want to correct something I posted earlier on X, which inaccurately implied that Mayor Mamdani was the target of political violence in last week’s ISIS inspired attempted terror attack in New York City. Law enforcement officials have said the two terror suspects threw… — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) March 11, 2026

The post continues:

… improvised explosive devices at an anti-Islam demonstration and a counterprotest near Mayor Mamdani’s home Saturday, but did not say that he was the target. I apologize for the error and have deleted the original post.

Third CNN apology of the week about the SAME incident. Two apologies today about the SAME lie by two different journalists.



Why did this mistake keep happening? How are we supposed to trust our media??? — Tali Goldsheft (@TaliGoldsheft) March 11, 2026

How often do you make these huge errors? — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) March 11, 2026

Amazing that every single @cnn report was framed in the same way. Simply incredible. — Linda Quinn (@ljquinn) March 11, 2026

Wait, please explain how, and why you could possibly think Mamdani was the target!? It makes ZERO sense! — Country Joe (@Happyja) March 11, 2026

How is CNN this pathetic? — Gigi Levangie (@GigiLevangie) March 11, 2026

How did you get it wrong so long after the facts were known? Why did you post about it without current information? — BTME (@btme87) March 11, 2026

How do news people of influence have this much detachment from facts that were caught on video and widely reported? — Nick Oliver (@LancasterLumber) March 11, 2026

I'm starting to wonder what it takes to get fired from CNN — Tucker Jerbs (@Tucker_Jerbs) March 11, 2026

The 5th issued correction in two days for this network over this story because they are completely incapable of just taking the easy journalistic path and telling the truth. https://t.co/6cfRJBOfjK — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 11, 2026

You didn’t imply it. You explicitly said it. So you’re still not being honest.



The real question here becomes: Did you not know the facts, or were you deliberately misrepresenting the facts?



For a purported “reporter,” neither is good. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 11, 2026

CNN can't stop tripping over rakes on this story, when it's as clear as day. Two teenagers who just decided to drive into the city from Pennsylvania and chucked a couple of bombs into a Jake Lang rally.

