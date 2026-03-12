Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Blames 'Cult of Gun Absolutism' for Old Dominion Shooting

Silent Spud: CNN’s Brian ‘Tater’ Stelter Avoids Addressing the Media Malpractice at His...
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on March 12, 2026
Twitchy

As Twitchy reported earlier, a man who'd served prison time for providing support to ISIS shot and killed an ROTC instructor and injured two others before a student with a knife took him down. Witnesses say the shooter shouted "Allahu Akbar." This happened at Old Dominion University in Virginia, and at a press conference, Norfolk Commonwealth Attorney Ramin Fatehi implied that the blame lay with the state legislation, Republicans, and the "cult of gun absolutism" for not passing gun control in Virginia.

And he has pronouns in his bio, too, just to top things off. He'll probably prosecute the ROTC student with the knife for a hate crime against a Muslim.

