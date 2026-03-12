Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Blames 'Cult of Gun Absolutism' for Old Dominion Shooting

As Twitchy reported earlier, a man who'd served prison time for providing support to ISIS shot and killed an ROTC instructor and injured two others before a student with a knife took him down. Witnesses say the shooter shouted "Allahu Akbar." This happened at Old Dominion University in Virginia, and at a press conference, Norfolk Commonwealth Attorney Ramin Fatehi implied that the blame lay with the state legislation, Republicans, and the "cult of gun absolutism" for not passing gun control in Virginia.

Norfolk's Soros-funded Commonwealth Attorney Ramin Fatehi blames Republicans and the "cult of gun absolutism" for the shooting at Old Dominion.



The suspect is reportedly a previously convicted supporter of ISIS. pic.twitter.com/Q2aYdcJUDI — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 12, 2026

The "cult of liberalism" is the biggest threat to this nation today. — Rusty (@Rusty_Weiss) March 12, 2026

Between AWFLs and guys like this...we're screwed. — Rogue Penguin (@Rogue_40) March 12, 2026

This is the type of crazy you’ll never be able to reason with. — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) March 12, 2026

This wordsmithing and fear mongering must end. The right to bear arms is not "gun absolutism." As a Commonwealth Attorney, he should be enforcing the law, not subverting it.



If he cannot do that, he should resign. Oh, and find a better barber. — 🇺🇸🍊🧡southerngalpal 🧡🍊🇺🇸 (@belleofva) March 12, 2026

Like I keep saying central casting rarely misses. — MikeMack33 (@mike95589) March 12, 2026

I don't think any Republican pulled that trigger. — RLeeinVA (@rleeinva) March 12, 2026

So they are introducing a new term into the lexicon.



"Gun absolutist"



I noticed that. — JRcoast (@JNRJo9) March 12, 2026

Meanwhile an apparent attack in Michigan was apparently thwarted by a gun-carrying guard. — matt dooley (@mdooley) March 12, 2026

Wow I am totally shocked that a guy named Ramin Fatehi would take this angle on the ODU shooter. — The Grateful Red (@gratefulred1) March 12, 2026

Ramin Fatehi's parents are from Iran but he was born here and he has spoken openly about his muslim faith. — Brandy (@_mind_your_biz) March 12, 2026

This idiot is too stupid to realize that those guns saved a lot of lives today. — Michael Gundersen (@gundy46060) March 12, 2026

@fatehinorfolk shame on you. You need to step down immediately. This was terrorism at the hands of Islam.



Virginians should be disgusted by your statement no matter what their politics are. — Deeds (@Deedo_70) March 12, 2026

I knew this was gonna happen. I knew they were gonna make this event a talking point, it came just in time for Virginia to pass their new 'assault weapons' ban.



This makes the case for them, we are about to see a disarmed Virginia, really soon. — Nick🔎 (@NickProbes) March 12, 2026

Go ahead Virginia. Vote to give these asswipes indefinite power. — JamesM (@MarshallKeithJ1) March 12, 2026

And he has pronouns in his bio, too, just to top things off. He'll probably prosecute the ROTC student with the knife for a hate crime against a Muslim.

