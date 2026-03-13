Wait a Sec?! Did Gov GRETCH Whitmer Actually Get Honest About the Attack on a Michigan Synagogue? (Watch)

Governor Gretchen Whitmer actually did fairly well during her presser about the attack on the Temple Israel Synagogue.

No, really. Hey, we made the same face you're making right now; an honest Democrat?

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Hrm.

Did Hell suddenly freeze over?

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer: "Yesterday’s attack was ANTISEMITISM. It was HATE. Plain and simple." pic.twitter.com/loOew7lXjN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 13, 2026

Whoa. Who is she trying to impress here? We know, we shouldn't be so cynical, but so many Democrats are trying to ignore that an Islamic terrorist shot and killed an ROTC instructor at ODU yesterday. Oh sure, they're pretending to care that he's dead, but they're very careful to leave out the who and why.

Democrats are just exhausting.

So to see a brief moment of honesty from GRETCH of all people? That's almost shocking.

The Hypocrite speaks the truth. pic.twitter.com/shid01dn4Q — Jeff B (@FarmBoyJeff1) March 13, 2026

Wild, right?

In a few days she'll go to a mosque and whine about 'islamophobia' (lack of capitals intentional). — Sildg 🏆🎫🏞️🥗🐒🦔🐐🦅 (@Sildg1980) March 13, 2026

Likely. She'll get scolded by her party and handed the 'islamophobia is to blame' talking points, but for now? This is almost refreshing. Almost.

I am not a fan of her from her past antics - however she is handling this press conference very well. — Jennifer (@Jeni41671) March 13, 2026

First time I've ever heard her tell the truth. — recruitergerry (@recruitergerry) March 13, 2026

Don't worry, it won't last. These things never do.

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Related:

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ROACHES? Zohran Mamdani’s Wife Has Some 'Splainin' to Do About Her Illustrations for Antisemitic Author

Now We KNOW What Rashida Tlaib Was Trying to Get in Front of With Her Fake Prayers for MI Synagogue

Of COURSE: James Talarico Removed THIS From His Campaign Site Proving He's Trying to Pull a Spanberger

Steven Crowder Taking ABC and Their Iran 'Slopaganda' APART Point-by-DAMNING-Point Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing

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