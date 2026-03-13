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Wait a Sec?! Did Gov GRETCH Whitmer Actually Get Honest About the Attack on a Michigan Synagogue? (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:30 AM on March 13, 2026
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Governor Gretchen Whitmer actually did fairly well during her presser about the attack on the Temple Israel Synagogue.

No, really. Hey, we made the same face you're making right now; an honest Democrat?

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Hrm.

Did Hell suddenly freeze over? 

Whoa. Who is she trying to impress here? We know, we shouldn't be so cynical, but so many Democrats are trying to ignore that an Islamic terrorist shot and killed an ROTC instructor at ODU yesterday. Oh sure, they're pretending to care that he's dead, but they're very careful to leave out the who and why.

Democrats are just exhausting.

So to see a brief moment of honesty from GRETCH of all people? That's almost shocking.

Wild, right?

Likely. She'll get scolded by her party and handed the 'islamophobia is to blame' talking points, but for now? This is almost refreshing. Almost.

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Don't worry, it won't last. These things never do.

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